Gold Is In Gorilla Mode, Technically Speaking

The technical picture on the gold chart over a 10-year period is predicting a major upside breakout.

I expect a pullback somewhere between here and $1,900, but then a new massively bullish leg will begin.

This next bull move will coincide with the increasingly worrisome long-term wreckage that governments have now left their economies on fears of COVID-19 infections.

The coming economic deflationary wave is scary, and if you don't have gold, you may not survive it very well, financially speaking.