For the sake of diversification, more so than for growth opportunities or the short-term prospects, I believe KO is a stock worth considering.

Any potential good news could come from the reopening of global economies that began in April, as well as lower opex supporting margins.

Coca-Cola is about to report on what could be the worst quarter of its 100-year-old history as a public company.

It is time for Coca-Cola (KO) to report the results of its second quarter 2020. The company will do so while its stock remains stuck in second gear. The recovery off the March 23 bottom lasted a mere two weeks, at which point shares traded at the same 20% below peak levels that it does today.

Regarding financial performance, analysts are betting on a revenue wipeout: 27% YOY decline to $7.26 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.41, if achieved, would also point at sharp deterioration over 2019, in this case by nearly 35%.

A tough quarter ahead

These subdued analyst expectations, to put it mildly, suggest that Coca-Cola is about to report on what could be the worst quarter of its 100-year-old history as a public company. At the same time, the gloomy projections are aligned with CEO James Quincey's early observations of the second period, shared back in April:

If we look at our April month-to-date trends we are seeing volumes down globally approximately 25% driven by the sharp declines in our away-from-home businesses. Fortunately based on the latest projections, we do expect the second quarter to be the most severely impacted.

I would note, however, that the first two weeks of the quarter may have been the most challenged within the period. As a reminder, Westerns economies began to reopen right around that time, and not all of them had the same problems ramping up as the US did. Coca-Cola could benefit from it relative to expectations, as about 70% of its sales take place outside its home continent.

What I find a bit easier to predict is that operating expenses will drop sharply as the company goes on defense. Coca-Cola has already anticipated that it would focus on some of its biggest brands in tough times and pause its big marketing campaigns. Both moves should be supportive of margins, which is the silver lining in an otherwise tough environment for the beverage giant.

On the stock

It is interesting to observe how Seeking Alpha authors have been very much in disagreement with the Street regarding KO. While nearly three-fourths of analysts are either bullish of very bullish towards the stock, the same proportion of contributors on this platform are bearish or, at best, neutral about KO. See image below.

Needless to say, I respect my colleagues' opinions. Supporting their pessimism is a combination of factors that include the long-lasting impact from the COVID-19 crisis, particularly in the away-from-home channel, rich valuations and even skepticism over the sustainability of dividends.

I continue to have a dissenting view on this stock. Sure, Coca-Cola will continue to face challenges for as long as COVID-19 is a topic of conversation. And even after the pandemic is no longer a concern, the beverage business will continue to be mature and slow-growing at best.

But I am an investment strategist, not a business consultant. Here's what I mean: even if Coca-Cola might not be in the best industry or have the most promising growth opportunities, it is a very defensive company whose stock can still do wonders to diversify a portfolio's risk away.

It helps, in my view, that valuations have pulled back substantially. Notice above that trailing P/E is inches away from dipping below 20x, something that has not happened for much longer than a few days in the past five years at least. Meanwhile, a dividend yield of 3.5% in a zero-rate environment sounds very compelling.

I don't use the following sentence very often, but I think it is appropriate in the case of Coca-Cola: this company is not going anywhere. Regardless of how long COVID-19 might last, the beverage giant will more than likely come out of it the same industry leader that it has been for decades. For the sake of diversification, more so than for growth opportunities or the short-term prospects, I believe KO is a stock worth considering.

