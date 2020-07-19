What's Next... New Highs Or Another Crash?
Entry into the seasonably weakest quarter in the stock market and how July tends to be the best of this three-month period.
The stock market has been resilient, but the majority of stocks are not "participating" in the rally, which is a negative sign.
On an ultra-long-term basis, bonds are still at the top of our asset class ranking, and while stocks are improving, commodities sit in the basement.
The only caveat is in the precious metals world. Gold is trending upward with silver not far behind.
This week, Adam D. Koós discusses:
- On a monthly basis, the market closed above an important line in the sand, but there is an opposing negative force in momentum, which has been diverging to the downside since early-2018.
- The 21-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages (trends) on the S&P 500 are all converging together at a point that also represents prior resistance from summer and fall of 2019. Whether the market can hold above these levels is a crucial line-in-the-sand for us in terms of where we feel comfortable taking risk in the stock market... and where we think having the "defense" on the field might be a better option.
There are several pros and cons to watch out for this next six months:
Pros:
- Interest rates are at zero.
- It's an election year, and surely the President wants to be re-elected.
- The Fed is buying bonds and might even buy stocks if things get worse.
- There is a lot of cash on the sidelines that could act as additional buying pressure if stocks continue to buck the news.
- There is always the chance for new and additional stimulus.
Cons:
- There's no doubt we'll see a second wave of COVID-19.
- The extra $600/week in unemployment comes to an end at the end of July.
- The PPP loans (forgivable or not) are coming to an end this quarter.
- A resurgence in the coronavirus could mean another economic shutdown which would be horrible for the economy and the stock market.
- We have no idea when we might see a vaccine.
Bottom line - Know your time frame, know what your risk levels are, and where you feel comfortable being exposed to potential loss vs. participating in potential gains.
