What's Next... New Highs Or Another Crash?

Summary

Entry into the seasonably weakest quarter in the stock market and how July tends to be the best of this three-month period.

The stock market has been resilient, but the majority of stocks are not "participating" in the rally, which is a negative sign.

On an ultra-long-term basis, bonds are still at the top of our asset class ranking, and while stocks are improving, commodities sit in the basement.

The only caveat is in the precious metals world. Gold is trending upward with silver not far behind.