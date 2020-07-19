Crisis Dashboard: Big Data Helps Paint The Big Picture (July Update)

Public health, of course, is the key: until there's a vaccine, the cascading impact of the virus may continue.

By Jonathan Berkow and Scott Krauthamer

How to Read the Dashboard

Our crisis dashboard includes signals from three areas: 1) public health, 2) the consumer sector and 3) financial markets. By pulling big data from traditional sources (earnings growth and gross domestic product, for example) and nontraditional sources (like Google Trends and Glassdoor), we can create a better mosaic of the road back. Public health, of course, is the key: until there's a vaccine, the cascading impact of the virus may continue.

The dashboard color codes (red, yellow or green) indicate the current state of each signal, while the arrows indicate the trend (improving, deteriorating or unchanged).

What's Changed Since Our Last Update?

We've seen some steps backward in school closings, as municipalities in the US struggle to achieve health benchmarks and Hong Kong schools closed again. The arrow is pointing down in that indicator. Progress has also slowed in travel and leisure, financial conditions and commodity prices. Globally, the public-health battle to control coronavirus continues.

Public Health

Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise - it's currently over 13 million. Some of this increase is due to more testing, but the incidence has certainly accelerated in the US.

The R0, which tracks the average number of cases spread by one person, is currently greater than 1.0 globally and rising. The US rate is about 1.15, with a recent peak of 1.28 at the beginning of July.

There's hope of a vaccine, but it's still in the testing phase and still a while from being ready for use.

Households/Consumers

School Closings:

Of the 10 largest US school districts, only New York City and Chicago appear to have achieved the public-health goal required to safely reopen schools - notably average daily infection rates not over 5% among those tested.

Hong Kong's schools have closed again due to a spike in cases.

Higher education is suffering. Many schools are preparing for online classes to continue in the fall, which would likely slash the number of students willing to pay high prices for higher education.

Travel and Leisure

We see slow but continued improvement in data from the Transportation Security Administration in terms of flight volumes with US origin based on traveler throughput. There was a noticeable spike in volumes during the July 4 weekend, which suggests travelers are willing to travel for leisure.

Global flights show a similar pattern to the US, but volumes in certain pockets are still very depressed, such as the UK and Germany (down about 80% year over year).

"OpenTable" bookings are still down by 62%, but excluding a spike on Father's Day in the US, the level of bookings has been flat for the last month.

Google search trends for "vacation idea" have recovered almost to normal levels in the US, as consumers see the end of summer on the horizon.

Airbnb and VRBO searches remain elevated versus previous years, as travelers look to plan socially distanced vacations.

Mobility is increasing globally, partially due to warmer weather. But travelers are refraining from using public transportation (based on Google Mobility Data). Activity at workplaces has also been flat over the last month, and still down 37% relative to normal levels.

Home Buying/Refinancing

Refinancing activity is showing signs of improvement, a result of low interest rates.

Home-buying activity may begin to see improvement, given that pending home sales have recovered sharply following a steep March-April decline.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.98%, the lowest on record, which further supports home-buying activity.

Building permits in New York City have been robust-up 1% relative to last year.

Employment & Household Finances

US jobless claims have slowed, though 51 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

Euro area unemployment remains around 7.4%, but nearly 60 million jobs across the European Union and UK are still at risk.

Credit card spending data shows a rebound to just below 2019 levels, but the recovery has been flat over the last month.

Unemployment benefits may continue (contingent on politics), but search trends for topics around personal bankruptcy have increased to the highest level in the last five years (up about 50% relative to last year). This could be due to consumers worrying about their financial conditions.

US personal savings as a percentage of disposable income remained elevated in May at 23.2%, though down from 32.2% in April.

China's personal savings rate is expected to reach 34% the end of 2020 (Source: Trading Economics).

Financial Markets

Investment Flows:

Based on Simfund and ICI data, about $83 billion has moved into bond funds since the beginning of June, as investors shifted out of money-market accounts to slightly riskier but higher-paying investments. Equities have continued to see outflows.

Financial Conditions

High yield spreads tightened over the past week to 558 basis points (509 basis points excluding the energy sector).

New deals totaled $6.3 billion for the week, similar to the previous week. Year-to-date issuance stands at $224 billion, about 75% higher than 2019 year to date and only $36 billion short of fiscal year 2019 volume.

High yield funds had net inflows of $1.0 billion for the week (Thursday through Wednesday), following the prior week's $2.13 billion inflow. For context, the average weekly flow over the past 16 weeks has been a $2.8 billion inflow, a stretch including 6 of the 7 largest on record.

Commodity Prices

Coal consumption in China is slowly picking up again-it's up about 5% from last year with minor variations around the normal level.

Copper is rallying… but so are zinc, tin, nickel and aluminum; silver is breaking above the $19 level.

Corporate Fundamentals

2020 earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates have declined considerably. However, the market is focusing on 2021 earnings, with stocks trading at a multiple of about 20 times.

The "sales expectations" component of the NFIB Small Business survey is surging for the second consecutive month (99th percentile) and has historically been a bullish marker for small-cap stocks.

The views expressed herein do not constitute research, investment advice or trade recommendations and do not necessarily represent the views of all AB portfolio-management teams. Views are subject to change over time.

