Bombardier (BDRAF)(OTCQX:BDRBF) is in a fragile state. By investing more than $6 billion in the A220 program, the company was forced to sell its stake in the program to Airbus for only $591 million and exit the commercial aviation business, as it was struggling to meet its obligations. At the end of Q1, Bombardier still had over $9 billion in debt, while its total cash reserves stand at only $3.5 billion. Up until 2027, Bombardier needs to pay $1 billion in debt maturities every year, except for 2026, in order to stay afloat and not declare bankruptcy.

With such an unstable financial situation, the company had no choice but to sell its transportation division to Alstom (ALSMY)(OTCPK:AOMFF) for $8.2 billion. As the EU antitrust watchdog is currently reviewing the deal, Bombardier managed to get $386 million in additional financing from Quebec’s CDPQ to cover its short-term expenses. If the deal is approved, Bombardier will be left only with its business jets unit. We don’t see a value in that business, considering that the business jet market in the next five years will be growing only at a CAGR of 1%. For that reason, we believe that it’s better to avoid Bombardier since it’s unlikely that its stock will be able to recover to its previous highs in the long-term.

Divesting Commercial Aviation

The 5-year turnaround plan that Bombardier approved in 2019 quickly fell apart, as the company was unable to cope with its heavy debt load. At the beginning of 2020, Bombardier started to look for options to fully exit the commercial aviation business, which was the company’s core business for decades. By investing more than $6 billion in its C Series project, Bombardier was constantly requiring additional cash to keep the program afloat. As a res ult, in the last 5 years, the company sold its stakes in the Q400 program, CRJ program, Aerostructures unit, and in its military aviation and business jet training activities for a total of more than $3 billion. However, that amount of cash was not enough for Bombardier to compete with the Airbus-Boeing duopoly, and the company decided to sell the majority stake in the program to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)(OTCPK:EADSY) in 2018. After Airbus took a majority stake in the C Series program, it decided to rebrand it and named it the A220 program. Bombardier knew that it will not be able to fund any cash shortfalls that the new partnership required and it decided to divest its interest in the A220 program too.

Since Bombardier didn’t have any leverage during the negotiations with Airbus, it had no other option but to sell its remaining stake in the A220 program for only $591 million. At the time of the sale, the A220 program accounted for more than 60% of Bombardier’s debt load and the company still needs to cover all that debt in the foreseeable future. After the deal was completed, Bombardier fully exited the commercial aviation business and it currently has interests only in the rail transportation and corporate jet businesses.

Avoiding Liquidity Crisis

In Q1, Bombardier’s revenues increased by 4.8% Y/Y to $3.69 billion, while its net loss for the period was -$258 million and its non-GAAP earnings per share were -$0.10. At the end of the quarter, the company had $2.3 billion in cash, while its total debt was $9.31 billion. At the beginning of June, Bombardier increased its cash position by ~$550 million from the completion of the sale of the CRJ aircraft series to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF). With a total cash position of ~$3.5 billion, Bombardier still faces a liquidity crisis, as it needs to pay over $1 billion each year in debt maturities up to 2027 (except for 2026). With such a heavy debt load, Bombardier had no choice but to once again divest itself and sell its rail transportation business.

Earlier this year, Bombardier reached a deal with French conglomerate Alstom to sell its rail transportation business for $8.2 billion. If the deal is completed, then Alstom will become the second biggest train manufacturer in the world after the Chinese CRRC Corporation, while Bombardier will be able to cover the majority of its debt. Considering that in the past Bombardier was constantly failing to deliver its train orders on time and was unable to fix its supply chain issues, selling this business makes perfect sense for the company. A few days ago, Alstom filed a list of concessions, which could be made in order for the European Union antitrust watchdog to approve the deal. If the deal is not approved, then there’s a very high chance that Bombardier will not be able to survive due to the high debt burden and will be forced to file for bankruptcy. The reality is that the company’s fate is now in the hands of European regulators.

If the deal is approved, then Bombardier will be left only with the corporate jet business, which in our opinion has little to no value for the company’s shareholders. In the last few years, the industry’s manufacturers were delivering only 700 to 800 corporate jets per year combined. Since the target customer is either an upper rich individual or a big corporation, it’s very hard to scale the business. While at the end of Q1 Bombardier had a backlog of corporate jet orders worth $13.6 billion, the overall industry in the next five years if going to grow at a CAGR of only 1%, which leaves little room for the company to scale its backlog.

Considering all of this, we believe that it’s not worth purchasing Bombardier’s stock. While the deal with Alstom will fix the company’s debt problem, the company will be stuck with only one non-scalable business that is not going to grow quickly. At the same time, there’s no guarantee that the deal will be approved. Last year, the EU took a while to approve the Boeing-Embraer joint venture project and as a result, Boeing (BA) decided to cancel the deal and left Embraer (ERJ) to deal with its debt problems on its own. The same thing could happen here if Alstom decides to exit the deal. Therefore, until the deal is sealed, the enormous debt burden will continue to represent a major downside of owning Bombardier’s stock.

At the same time, Bombardier has an unfair shareholder structure, as the controlling family owns the majority of voting power, while its total equity stake is below 15%. Considering this, we believe that there’s no value left for the ordinary shareholders and it’s better to avoid the company’s stock and look for other, better opportunities on the market.

