High Yield Investing For Today's 'Mask On' Life

While we all may not like it, facemasks are quickly becoming 2020's biggest fashion accessory.

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here are High Dividend Opportunities, you can talk to us without a facemask, namely because we're online and more than 6 feet apart! While we claim no medical expertise and do not desire to see our comment section devolve into a mask vs no mask debate, we do acknowledge that mask mandates are rapidly spreading.

That being said, many sections of the economy will have slower recoveries due to restrictions and companies will continue to use COVID-19 as the catch-all excuse for cutting their dividends or reallocating capital to new projects. In the meantime, income investors' and retirees' classic hideouts of CD's and Treasury notes are proving to provide next to ZERO yield.

The Hunt for Yield in Safe Havens

The desire to make enough income from your securities while also fearing any capital volatility or loss in the process has historically made Treasury notes and CDs popular choices.

Data by YCharts

1-year and 10-year Treasury note yields remain exceptionally low, furthermore, a US 2-year CD remains low as well. Essentially if you factor in inflation, you're losing ground holding these options.





With inflation rates around 1.95%, your battle against the slow and steady erosion of inflation is a losing battle. So much for the ultimate in capital and income security, if your income is unable to compete with inflation, your capital is being devalued right in front of your eyes.

Likewise, we have indicated why inflation rates may very likely increase sharply looking forward.

Finding 'Livable' High Yields

We often hear as buzz words livable income. Some will say its a "right" for any person to have a livable wage or income from even the lowest paying of jobs. History has borne out that never has there been a time that all jobs provided a wage definable by all as "livable". Sadly some find certain conditions acceptable while others would refuse to work in them or live day to day with them. One thing we can agree on I suppose is that trying to live off of your portfolios income when it only generates 0.7% yield at best is a fool's errand.

It would take an exorbitant amount of money to generate $50,000 annually. Over $7.1 million if you wanted to know! If you had $7.1 million in cash invested in Treasury Notes I highly doubt you'd accept $50,000 a year as your annual income.

As such retirees and income investors are forced to trek into new lands for many to find a yield they can accept. To start we would look as high as possible in the capital stack. With further volatility on the horizon and companies using COVID-19 as a catch-all excuse to cut dividends, moving higher means more safety of your all-important income stream.

Baby Bonds Make Your Income Stronger

"Baby bonds" are miniaturized versions of their traditional bond siblings. As such, they benefit from being required to be paid their interest payments or else the company goes into default. However, unlike their sluggish siblings, they normally get quarterly payments vs semi-annual. Another benefit is smaller per bond size, easily findable due to being listed on Market Exchanges and reduced fees compared to traditional bonds. In fact, buying a baby bond is exactly similar to buying a listed common stock. For example, you can buy a "baby bond" by placing your order online similar as if you were buying AT&T (T) common stock. It is this simple! Note that most baby bonds have a Par Value of $25 per share and a fixed coupon rate payable on a quarterly basis.

We have been locating and highlighting livable-yield producing baby bonds for members of our investment community, and as such, we like them to produce solid income. Most of our picks will also be trading below PAR (usually $25 per share), so at maturity, you have additional capital gains baked in.

Examples of Some Attractive Baby Bonds: Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital (SACH) is a hard money lending REIT out of Connecticut that currently has its common dividend payments on hold until year-end. Management wants a clear view of what's coming before paying out their usual 100% of taxable income. This may bring concerns to preferred stockholders if SACH offered any - it does not - however, SACH does have two baby bonds that both yield about 7.4% and trade below PAR.

Sachem Capital Corp., 6.875% Notes due 12/30/2024 (SACC) and Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB).

Both baby bonds are the very tippy-top of SACH's capital stack, no one has a superior claim in the event something goes wrong.

While COVID-19 has hit many sectors hard, the moves by the United States Government has helped ensure the housing market is not set to collapse. So buying up SCCB and SACC can add regular reliable income to your portfolio, while securing a yield of 7.4%.

Other High Yield Baby Bonds

If you're interested in a little lower yield, but miles higher than a CD or a Treasury Note from larger companies, you can consider offerings from Newtek Business Services (NEWT) or Saratoga Investment (SAR). These two companies are "Business Development Companies" ('BDCs') whose common stock yield 12.8% and 9.1% respectively. However, NEWT is expected to raise its dividend and SAR recently cut theirs. BDCs are financial institutions that provide loans to small and medium size enterprises. They are somewhat similar to banks, but they have much stricter lending requirement rules than banks in order to safeguard them against bankruptcies. In fact, no BDC company has filed for bankruptcy during the great financial crisis of 2007-2008 exactly because of their strict lending regulations they are subject to.

Both of these BDCs, SAR and NEWT, also have requirements to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income, or pay taxes on the portion they do not payout. Both have benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business Administration's SBIC lending programs. As such, their baby bonds are well-covered and reliable.

SAR offers Saratoga Investment Corp., 6.25% Notes due 8/31/2025 (SAF) which yields 6.5% and trades below PAR.

(SAF) which yields 6.5% and trades below PAR. NEWT offers Newtek Business Services Corp., 6.25% Notes Due 3/1/2023 (NEWTI) which yields 6.3% and also trades slightly below PAR.

These two baby bonds will provide a small sliver of capital gains at maturity however with a fantastic reliable income for 3-5 years moving forward.

Conclusion

Investors and retirees will need to continue to learn about new avenues to safely generate income in this market. Few full-time investors can claim to have ever invested through a time in the market as unique or challenging as this one. Baby bonds are often mislabeled as preferreds by many brokerages. Seekingalpha.com can help you determine which is a preferred security or a baby bond.

By adding more baby bonds to your "high yield portfolio", you will be strengthening your income with some of the safer income stream that a listed company can offer. The examples we have given above come from listed firms we have no concerns about surviving this unusual time and succeeding strongly in the future. Conservative management with years of experience and the cash on hand to take advantage of opportunities are musts in moments such as this. These baby bond picks allow you to have access to these companies through the safest means possible.

If you are a retail investor or an income investor, you should equip yourself with as much knowledge and information as possible to maximize your cash flow. We are always glad to be of service to our HDO family and try to make ourselves as available as possible!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCCB, SAR, NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.