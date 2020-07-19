It's been an exceptional start to the year for growth stocks (IWP), with the group outpacing value stocks (IWN) by one of the most significant margins in over a decade. Quidel (QDEL) is one of the growth stocks that's been benefiting from the money being plowed into the group, and the company has had a tailwind from COVID-19, pushing the stock up over 250% year-to-date. Given Quidel's leading position in COVID-19 testing, the company has seen earnings estimates ratcheted higher several times over the past few months. It is one of less than 100 companies expected to grow annual earnings per share (EPS) over 150% this year. However, while the company's growth metrics are incredible, the stock looks like it might be getting a little ahead of itself from both a technical and valuation standpoint. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $270.00, and instead think about booking some profits if the stock hits $285.00.

(Source: Bioworld.com)

Quidel is a California-based leading manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare solutions, and the company has seen a massive tailwind from COVID-19 with its Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay receiving the authorization for expanded use by the FDA and Health Canada in March. Since then, the company also received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, a rapid point-of-care test to detect COVID-19 among patients suspected of having the virus. Antigen testing is the third type of test to receive the FDA's authorization with antigen tests providing much faster results and being much cheaper to produce. The massive benefit vs. traditional testing is that results are available in 15 minutes, a significant improvement in outcomes vs. some tests that can take up to a day. Given the considerable ramp-up of testing we've seen worldwide, and especially in the US, this has driven exponential growth in Quidel's revenues.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While we didn't see much of this growth present in the company's Q1 results as there was limited testing until late March, the company did manage to post revenue of $174.7 million, up 18% year over year. This translated to a 300 basis point sequential acceleration in revenue growth from 15% in Q4 2019. It's worth noting that this 18% revenue growth in Q1 came despite a significant decline in cardiometabolic immunoassay business, which struggled as patients either avoided visiting testing centers or were unable to due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since then, analysts have been pulling their earnings and sales estimates higher since given the increase in testing and approval of the Sofia 2 Sars Antigen FIA point-of-care test. Thus far, CEO Douglas Bryant seems to agree with the analysts, as he made a large insider purchase in June for 5,000 shares at $160.00 a share, an $800,000 wager that the company's shares were headed higher. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics:

(Source: SEC Form 4 Filing)

When it comes to Quidel's growth metrics, the company has A to A+ readings across the board from a Quant Rating standpoint, with growth and momentum both on A+ readings, and earnings revisions and profitability sitting on A readings. This has given Quidel a near-perfect 4.99 rating out of 5.00 on its Quant Rating, a significantly better reading than most of its peers, which currently have B to C ratings. If we look at the massive acceleration in annual EPS and revenue growth rates, the Quant Rating here is not surprising. In fact, if the stock had not run up so far as to push its Value score to a D+, the stock would likely have the best possible 5.0 rating.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

As we can see in the below chart of annual EPS, the company had an average earnings trend between FY-2013 and FY-2017, with annual EPS in a range between $0.32 and $1.07, with a compound annual growth rate of just 15%. However, annual EPS grew by over 180% in FY-2018, and we saw a marginal decrease last year after the company lapped a year of market-leading growth. While this may have turned off some investors from Quidel, it's clear from the FY-2020 and FY-2021 estimates that this 3% decline in FY-2019 was merely an aberration amid a powerful earnings trend. This is because FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $7.52, which translates to 153% growth year over year, which ranks Quidel in the top 100-growth stocks among 7,000 US-listed stocks currently. Meanwhile, FY-2021 annual EPS estimates are now sitting at $8.60, suggesting that we'll see another year of double-digit growth to lap FY-2020's triple-digit growth rate. These growth rates are nothing short of incredible, and explain why funds were piling into the stock in Q1 and Q2.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart, Investors.com)

If we move over to revenue growth, the acceleration we're seeing is just as impressive, confirming the rapid upwards earnings revisions we've seen for Quidel. As we can see from the chart below, revenue growth came in at $174.7 million in Q1, up 18% year over year, but Q2 2020 estimates are expected to grow by 81% year over year vs. the $108.3 million posted in Q2 2019. This would translate to a more than 6,000 basis point acceleration in revenue growth rates sequentially and would also move Quidel from a medium-growth stock to an ultra-growth stock among a select group of growth stocks that grows sales by more than 65% on a year-over-year basis. For those worried that the growth will taper off after Q2, the Q3 2020 estimates show that this isn't the case. In fact, growth is anticipated to accelerate even further.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the Q3 2020 estimates of $268.9 million, this will translate to 112% growth year-over-year (Q1 2019: $126.5 million), and a 35% sequential growth rate from the $196.4 million expected in Q2 2020. Based on analyst estimates generally being conservative, as evidenced by Q2 2020 estimates being below the recent preliminary revenue guide of $201 to $202 million, the Q3 2020 forecasts are likely on the low side also. It is rare to find any growth stock growing sales by 30% year over year, let alone the 70% revenue growth rate that Quidel is expected to achieve in FY-2020, and this is clearly what is driving this near parabolic rise in the stock. To put how rare these growth rates are in perspective: there are less than 40 stocks currently with a two-quarter average sales growth rate above 45%, and Quidel will have this designation once it reports Q2 results even if it misses estimates, with 18% growth in Q1 and 81% expected in Q2 (18% + 81% / 2 = 49.5%).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So, why not pay up for Quidel here at $266.00 and hop along for the ride? Unfortunately, there are two issues with this plan; the first is valuation, and the second is the technical picture. As we can see from Quidel's valuation below, the stock is now trading at a revenue multiple that's just shy of 20. It's quite rare for growth companies to trade at a valuation this high unless they're high-octane software companies with 75% plus gross margins. While Quidel's margins are exceptional at 63% on a two-quarter average basis, they are nowhere near the gross margins for companies like Zscaler (ZS), DocuSign (DOCU), and Cloudflare (NET) with gross margins hovering near 78%. Therefore, while a high revenue multiple is justified, things are getting a little expensive for a relatively lower margin company compared to the high-growth behemoths in the Software Index (IGV) that often fetch price to sales ratios above 25.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Meanwhile, if we take a look at Quidel vs. other peers in the healthcare space like Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Abbott Labs (ABT), Quidel is now trading at a price to sales ratio that's triple where they are currently valued, as the mean price to sales ratio for these two names is 5.8. This is by no means a suggestion that investors should sell Quidel and buy Abbott Labs or Thermo Fisher, it is merely to point out that healthcare names rarely trade above 10x price to sales, let alone 20x price to sales where Quidel is above $266.00 per share. Some investors will argue that there's no reason to compare Quidel with Thermo Fisher and Abbott Labs as their growth rates aren't even in the same stratosphere, and this is absolutely true. As the chart below shows, Quidel is expected to grow revenue by 74% in FY-2020, while Thermo Fisher and Abbot Labs are expected to see single-digit growth rates. However, the point of this comparison exercise is merely to show that while Quidel deserves a massive premium in its multiple given its higher growth, the gap between Quidel's valuation and the peer average is starting to get stretched.

(Source: Author's Chart, YCharts.com)

When it comes to the technical picture, we also see some warning signs, corroborating the expensive valuation. As we can see in the chart below, Quidel has had a tough time staying more than 70% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and when Quidel moves this far above the moving average, it typically sees some mean reversion. In the past, we've seen 15-25% draw-downs over the following two months when the stock has got this stretched. Currently, Quidel is more than 80% above its 200-day moving average, and this suggests that we might be seeing the first signs of a short-term blow-off top. Some investors will argue that this time is different, and the Quidel of 2017 is not the Quidel of 2020. From a fundamental standpoint, this is certainly a fair point, but this time is never different in the market, as human nature never changes. Therefore, while it might be tempting to pay up above $270.00 for Quidel, I do not believe it's wise to add new exposure here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Quidel is one of the top-20 growth stocks for the year based on its incredible 250% return year-to-date, and the move is certainly justified by sky-high growth rates, a plethora of upwards earnings revisions, and a market-leading product at a time when COVID-19 testing continues to ramp-up. However, while this is an extraordinary growth story, the stock is beginning to get a little ahead of itself, and the valuation is no longer attractive. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here as there's a good chance a good chunk of this growth is now priced in short-term. If we were to see Quidel head above $285.00 before September, this would increase the probabilities that we're seeing a blow-off top, and I believe this would be an opportune time to book some profits.

