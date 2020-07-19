Budgets can be funded federally through Title I, like that of BOXL's partner Clayton County Schools in Georgia, which provides funding with strict regulations.

BOXL is a small player in a huge market, and some school districts might not be able to spend tens of millions on technology if they don't have the budget.

Short interest in BOXL has soared to over 3.5 million shares, signaling that shorts could be ready to profit on downwards momentum.

Boxlight (BOXL) captivated the day-trading crowd on Robinhood last week, with shares up over 325%. Yet there hasn't been any substantial driver behind the rally, besides one piece of news about Boxlight winning two awards for its technology and a partnership with Samsung Digital Signage for Education. But with this rapid rally - as thousands of Robinhood users buy shares from outrageous Twitter 'recommendations' and 'price targets' - shares short look to have increased tenfold, setting up a potential problematic week ahead for those buying into the hype.

Few Official Press Releases

Boxlight hasn't posted many official press releases in July, with just two this month, but understandable for a company of such small size. The one piece of news this week reflected Boxlight winning two "Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for their Boxlight-EOS Distance Teaching Essentials and MySTEMKits 3D printing curriculum." Boxlight's DTE is aimed at school systems looking to "upskill their teachers in either G Suite or Microsoft 365, to transition to distance teaching" as school systems around the country have already transitioned to starting the school year online or will most likely be making that transition soon.

Boxlight and Samsung also seemingly inked a collaboration, although there was no official press release. That collaboration has Samsung's Digital Signage for Eduation and the OKTOPUS software incorporated through Boxlight, providing "70 subject-specific annotation tools, over 10,000 premade K-12 lessons, and GameZones, a gaming component for practice and review of learned concepts and skills." Collaborating with Samsung is a huge deal for Boxlight, but it's hard to say in which direction that collaboration will even go.

Outrageous Twitter Recommendations

Twitter "investors" have been promoting Boxlight quite heavily this week, and slapping some downright outrageous price targets on the stock, that makes one wonder if they even know how stocks trade. There's too many Tweets to post but taking a handful from the 'Top' Tweets on $BOXL show those targets.

Source: Twitter

So many users have been posting $5 and up targets - $10 shortly, or by next week? But shares failed to even hold above $4, falling 12% on Friday back to $3.67. The only way that shares would be able to see prices that high is with a massive influx of press releases - Boxlight's partnership with Clayton County Schools in Georgia failed to move shares at all - or with thousands buying into the hype train - which is more likely the current case.

A Robinhood Hype

Robinhood is quite widely known for being a place for "everyone", whether a beginner investor with no knowledge to experienced investors trading complex options strategies. Although it is possible for experienced investors to use Robinhood, and surely is the case some of the time, Robinhood caters mainly to a beginner investor crowd.

Problems here arise when social platforms - Twitter, as mentioned above, and Discord, rising to popularity with 'stock-picking' groups - start to pump and promote names and assign wild targets and capitalize off of beginner investors buying in to the type (like the FOMO feeling that has been associated somewhat with the market bounce-back).

Users holding Boxlight on Robinhood has soared this week alone, with nearly 8,800 users holding shares to start the week and nearly 36,000 holding it by Friday. Now that may seem small in comparison to other names on Robinhood, and it is, but that artificially created spike in demand for shares has exacerbated the price in relation to typical drivers, like fundamentals, press, or M&A.

Even back in June when Boxlight announced its partnership with Clayton County Schools, shares did absolutely nothing, and no new positions on Robinhood were initiated.

Source: Robintrack

And Short Interest is Soaring

What might not be as noticeable to the soaring price is the soaring short interest. But this causes problems for those holding long. This isn't a short squeeze, even if it looks like one. This is new short positions being opened as shares catapult higher - because if/when bull momentum fades, like it did Friday as shares sold off 12%, shorts can capitalize.

And in Boxlight's case, short interest recently has not been long-lived; before, back in 2019, when shares were on a pretty steady decline, short interest slowly fell in conjunction as short positions were closed for (likely) profits.

But when looking at daily estimated short interest daily below, shorts have been quick to enter and exit within the last few months. When Boxlight surged from $0.60 to an intra-day high of $2, estimated short interest rose from ~40,000 shares to ~347,500 shares, before falling back to ~40,000 shares after 2 days.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

Estimated short interest in June took some larger bounces as shares were prone to a few bigger bounces. Given the nature of the current run-up, fueled mainly by speculation on Twitter from Samsung collaboration rumors/news, the staggering increase in short positions could signal something more sinister in the works - Hindenburg.

As was the case with Workhorse (WKHS) and Ideanomics (IDEX), Hindenburg and/or other 'short selling reports' could surface in response to this rally, and profit significantly on a decline caused by the fear instilled by those misleading reports. To have estimated short interest increase by such a larger margin than during the previous increases brings to mind a larger party like Hindenburg adding to a position in mass before working a way for the shares to fall.

A Case To Study: Clayton County Schools

Back in the first week of June, Clayton County and Boxlight announced an extension of their partnership for the upcoming school year. Boxlight was chosen in Spring 2018 for digital classroom integration for "3,200 classrooms; comprised of 38 elementary, 15 middle and 12 high schools." That comprises most of the county's schools, of which there are 66 total.

Before digging into the details of the original contract, it is imperative to understand that Clayton County is a Title I county, meaning that the county is a recipient of federal funds to promote the academic achievements of economically-disadvantaged students and ensure that the students have the resources necessary to do so.

62 of Clayton County's 66 schools are Title I, and therefore have strict rules for expenditures, which must:

be "directly related to the high-need, core academic achievement areas...

improve student achievement...

directly support teacher professional development needs...

increase the participation of parents in school activities or assist parents in supporting better their child’s academic achievement"

Since the Boxlight integration satisfies these requirements, it was given the green light. But the contract was fulfilled through Howard Technologies, an educational technology reseller.

The contract has an estimated first year cost of $20 million for the school district, funded by SPLOST and Federal Title I funds. The total 5 year cost of the project cannot exceed $30 million. This was announced in early May 2018 - a few months prior, Clayton County Schools purchased technologies for 36 classrooms at a cost of $159,427.

The request to exercise the first year of the 4 one-year renewal options was granted in March 2019 for "an estimated annual cost of$11,950,000," with the funding as follows: "SPLOST V ($1,450,000), Federal/Title Funds ($10,300,000) and General Funds ($200,000)." Title I Funds comprised the majority of the payments for the first-year service. In July 2019, a request to contract with EOSEDU, a subsidiary of Boxlight, was initiated for training purposes, at a cost of $700,000, funded by SPLOST.

So only a very small portion ($200,000) was funded by the school district itself. Most of the funding for the district in general comes from Title I, due to the county's Title I status (from having a higher proportion of students classify as low-income background). The other funds are through SPLOST - special-purpose local-option sales tax - which come from a 1% tax on capital outlay projects in public areas (parks, schools, roads, etc). So the federal and local governments are in essence funding the majority of the contract with Boxlight.

Differences Lie Ahead

A simple way to understand school funding is what is provided by the state and what is locally funded. Title I schools are funded federally as well, but only for schools and/or school districts that are situated in low-income areas, as the focus there is to provide equity to those students.

But there are major differences when it comes to locally-sourced funding from tax dollars. Wealthier areas will have the upper hand here, and generally can support a higher annual budget. For lower-middle income areas, where Title I eligibility might not be possible, raising funding for a high budget could be more difficult, and could place limits on what funds are allocated to technology, human resources, etc.

When it comes to digital integration within a school or a whole district/county, the total financial outlay is quite significant - Clayton County has a maximum limit of $30 million. Boxlight's services are not essential, though they do provide a high level of integration inside the classroom like is possible with Promethean's technologies.

For school districts that have high budgets, the capital requirement to a digital overhaul and provide distance learning technology through Boxlight could be much easier; for those schools struggling with budget issues, spending tens of millions for technology like this just might not be feasible, when taking in to account all of the other expenses needed for the school.

Transitioning to distance learning for at least a portion of the school year (to start) is quite likely due to the pandemic - for schools capable of that. For schools in Title I districts, students might not have the technological means of completing learning at-home, possibly from a lack of necessary technology - WiFi, computers, etc.

It's a complicated, confusing system. It's not a 100% success story for Boxlight - the schools and the boards are the ultimate determinant in whether a digital overhaul occurs, and there are plenty of options too. Boxlight is grabbing a piece of the overall market, but in terms of the whole market, is barely making a scratch.

Conclusion

Boxlight is in an interesting predicament. Shares are soaring now due to the 'day-trade' hype generated on Robinhood and through 'investors' on Twitter and Discord posting outrageous price targets on Boxlight that were nowhere close to reality.

Alongside the rally has been a massive surge in estimated short interest, an unnerving sign that 'short and distort' reporters could be lurking as has been the case recently with WKHS and IDEX. Even if that isn't the case, estimated short interest is about ten times higher than the most recent exchange reported figure, suggesting that short positions are growing in number and are preparing for a plunge.

Boxlight has other partners besides that with Clayton County, but it is important to understand that some school districts like Clayton County are Title I and funded federally, so therefore have much of their budget sourced from those funds. General funds and other locally-sourced funds from taxes make up the remainder of the budget, but in Title I schools, might not be used for such a purchase. And when the purchase racks up to the tens of millions range, school boards have to approve it, and that is never a given.

Boxlight is not a pioneer in the digital transformative environment for educational purposes, nor will it be one. Boxlight has other competition from Promethean, Blackboard, and Google, and is still fighting for market share. The transition to a more digital environment in the classroom has been partially accelerated from the pandemic, but is not a requirement. Schools don't have to upgrade.

Given the disassociation from reality between Boxlight's share price and prospects, sitting on the sidelines until the skies clear could be a smart bet. Under-informed investors creating artificial demand on Twitter and other social platforms and driving shares higher without a meaningful cause leaves creates a gap between hope and reality, and it's best to wait for reality to return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.