Central Bank Week In Review (7/13-7/17)

The Federal Reserve released the latest Beige Book, which contains information collected through July 6. Here's the description of the current US economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity increased in almost all Districts, but remained well below where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer spending picked up as many nonessential businesses were allowed to reopen. Retail sales rose in all Districts, led by a rebound in vehicle sales and sustained growth in the food and beverage and home improvement sectors. Leisure and hospitality spending improved, but was far below year-ago levels. Most Districts reported that manufacturing activity moved up, but from a very low level. Demand for professional and business services increased in most Districts, but was still weak. Transportation activity rose overall on higher truck and air cargo volumes. Construction remained subdued, but picked up in some Districts. Home sales increased moderately, but commercial real estate activity stayed at a low level. Financial conditions in the agriculture sector continued to be poor, while energy sector activity fell further because of limited demand and oversupply. Loan demand was flat outside of some Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity and increased residential mortgages. The PPP and loan deferrals by private lenders reportedly provided many firms with sufficient liquidity for the near term. Outlooks remained highly uncertain, as contacts grappled with how long the COVID-19 pandemic would continue and the magnitude of its economic implications.

Several US Federal Reserve Presidents gave presentations or interviews.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan said the economy will rebound in 2021 but that the overall trajectory is dependent on the virus (emphasis added): "The question is when you get to a normalized economy, and it's going to depend on the path of the virus and how well we manage it, and the timing of the vaccine," Kaplan added. "I'm optimistic we will work our way through this. But it would be a lot less costly if we did a good job managing the virus."

Governor Brainard gave a speech which contained this key observation about the recovery (emphasis added): In addition to the headwinds facing demand, there could be persistent effects on the supply side of the economy. The cross-border distancing associated with the virus raises the possibility of persistent changes to global supply chains. Within the U.S. economy, the virus may cause durable changes to business models in a variety of activities, resulting in greater reliance on remote work, reductions in nonessential travel, and changes to CRE usage and valuations.



The Bank of Japan kept rates at -.1%. It also voted to maintain yield curve control (buying 10-year government bonds to keep long-term rates at 0%). In a contemporaneous release, the bank provided the following analysis of the current Japanese economy (emphasis added):

In this situation, exports and industrial production have declined substantially. Corporate profits and business sentiment have deteriorated, and business fixed investment has been more or less flat. With the continuing impact of COVID-19, the employment and income situation has been weak. Although private consumption has decreased significantly, mainly in services such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations, it has shown signs of a pick-up recently. Housing investment has declined moderately. Meanwhile, public investment has increased moderately.

The report also argued that so long as countries, companies, and individuals continue to implement risk-reduction strategies, economic activity will be muted.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 25 basis points. The bank provided the following projections for economic growth (emphasis added):

There are early signs that the reopening of businesses and pent-up demand are leading to an initial bounce-back in employment and output. In the central scenario, roughly 40 percent of the collapse in the first half of the year is made up in the third quarter. Subsequently, the Bank expects the economy's recuperation to slow as the pandemic continues to affect confidence and consumer behaviour and as the economy works through structural challenges. As a result, in the central scenario, real GDP declines by 7.8 percent in 2020 and resumes with growth of 5.1 percent in 2021 and 3.7 percent in 2022. The Bank expects economic slack to persist as the recovery in demand lags that of supply, creating significant disinflationary pressures.

While the bank didn't include the possibility of future outbreaks, that can't be far from their minds.

The ECB maintained rates at their current low levels while also using very strong language (forward guidance) to indicate that rates will be low for a very long time. Here is how it described the current state of the EU economy (emphasis added):

Let me now explain our assessment in greater detail, starting with the economic analysis. Incoming data and survey results suggest that economic activity improved significantly in May and June from its trough in April, alongside the ongoing containment of the virus and the associated easing of the lockdown measures. At the same time, economic indicators remain well below the levels recorded before the pandemic, and the recovery is in its early stages and remains uneven across sectors and jurisdictions. After decreasing by 3.6%, quarter on quarter, in the first quarter of 2020, euro area real GDP is expected to have contracted even further overall in the second quarter, broadly in line with the June 2020 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections. Signs of a recovery in consumption have emerged, while there has also been a significant rebound in industrial output. At the same time, subdued labour market conditions and precautionary household saving are weighing on consumer spending. Weak business prospects and high uncertainty are dampening investment, while the weakness in the global economy is hampering foreign demand for euro area goods and services.

