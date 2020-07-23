Prepare mentally. Buy in many phases. And most importantly, be very selective with your REITs.

REITs appear to be going for another correction. Covid cases are spiking again and this could be very bad news for REIT investors.

Just as it looked like things were finally turning around, the REIT market was hit by another correction, causing share prices to drop by ~10% over the past weeks:





This is the average performance of a REIT ETF (VNQ) so you can imagine that many REITs dropped much more than that. Retail, hotel, and office REITs are down by closer to 30% on average.

What caused this recent correction?

The much-feared “second wave” has become a reality. The amount of new COVID-19 cases is accelerating and hitting new record highs.

source

And it is not just a few isolated cities that are causing this. The surge is happening nationwide in over 40 states:

source

This could be very bad news for REIT investors who had already started to celebrate in early June after enjoying a ~50% surge in share prices.

Now, optimism is quickly turning back into pessimism and investors are wondering whether a second collapse is imminent.

How do we prepare for this risk at High Yield Landlord?

First, we try to prepare our members mentally so that they don't do anything stupid if another crash was to occur. Secondly, we encourage them to invest in many phases in order to profit from the volatility. And finally, we are becoming increasingly selective to steer investors towards the most opportunistic investments in today's environment.

Right Mental Preparation

Warren Buffett has taught us that investing is 90% temperament, 10% intellect. In investing, it is not the person with the highest IQ who wins. Rather, it is the person with the greatest emotional discipline:

Investors who maintain a consistent and disciplined approach during times of crisis outperform others in the long run.

It is very tempting to hop in and out of the market, but timing the market is not possible. Countless studies have shown that selling in a bear market is the worst thing you could do.

At High Yield Landlord, we always encourage members to think like landlords. This means that we invest in REITs as if we were buying rental properties. We focus on the income. Ignore the volatility. And wait patiently for long term appreciation.

If you can adhere to this mindset, you will avoid costly mistakes and likely do very well in the long run.

Accumulation in Many Phases

Anything can happen in the short run. But only one thing can happen in the long run: a recovery. The REIT market has gone through countless corrections, but it has always fully recovered, without exception:

Before you tell me that “this time is different”, you need to consider that some of the past crises were much riskier for REITs. As an example, in 2008-2009, REITs went into the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded with overleveraged balance sheets and suddenly, it was not possible to refinance debt anymore. It forced sector-wide dividend cuts and capital raises at highly dilutive prices. Yet, it only took a few years for REITs to fully recover.

This time won’t be different. It may not seem like it, but the REIT market is in a much safer place today. Balance sheets are the strongest than they have ever been. Most REITs have liquidity for years. And while rent collection rates dipped due to lockdowns, this is only a temporary issue.

Yet, a lot of REITs are still valued at enormous discounts to fair value. Therefore, now is time to buy. But don’t just invest all your capital in one shot. At High Yield Landlord, we buy in many phases to take advantage of the volatility: Source: High Yield Landlord This way, if the market suddenly collapses, we will still have capital to keep buying. Nobody can predict what will happen in the short run, but historically REITs have always fully recovered in the long run.

By buying in many phases, you assure yourself to have cash in case we go through another crash, but you are also set to profit from the long term recovery. Most importantly, it adds consistency and discipline to your investment approach. We buy more shares at the beginning of each week. We welcome lower prices because we know that eventually it will pay-off.

Increased Selectiveness

In March, April, May, and June, we were loading up on a lot of different REITs as it was very simple to find bargains. At the lowest point, REITs were down by nearly 50% and prices were truly fantastic across the board.

However, after the surge in valuations combined with the spike in new COVID-19 cases, the risks are on the rise.

It is forcing us to become more selective at High Yield Landlord. As an example, our Core Portfolio currently invests in only one of out of ten analyzed opportunities:

Source: High Yield Landlord

And if you look closely at our recent Trade Alerts, most of our capital is going to only a small number of these 24 companies.

We are currently prioritizing capital for more defensive REITs that could easily handle another wave with minimal long-term damage to their fundamentals. Most of them are richly valued right now, and so the difficulty is to find such defensive REITs at bargain prices.

What would be a good example of that?

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is a blue-chip apartment REIT that we own in our Retirement Portfolio. It has an A-rated balance sheet, resilient fundamentals, high-quality properties, and a perfect track record of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Yet, it has underperformed lately because of its high exposure to coastal markets which are feared due to the risk of a second wave. We view the recent sell-off as an opportunity to buy more shares at a >4% yield that is rock-solid. The company is currently priced at a 30% discount to NAV which is very rare for an Apartment REIT of this quality. It has over 50% upside potential as it returns to its pre-crisis valuation.

source

AVB is of course just one example among many others. Today, REIT valuations are so depressed that many blue-chips yield over 6% and present up to 100% upside to pre-crisis levels. We are loading up on these opportunities while we can.

Bottom Line

It may sound counter-intuitive, but I get excited when prices drop… and worried when prices go up...

We have a long investment horizon. We are in no rush. And therefore, we welcome any sell-off to increase positions. Meanwhile we earn dividends which will only grow in the long run.

Can REITs go lower from here?

They sure could, but we cannot time the market and you cannot either. REIT valuations are very opportunistic right now and REITs have always fully recovered from every crisis. We buy in many phases to take advantage of this volatility and profit in the long run.

Finally, we are very selective to not only maximize our recovery gains, but also to mitigate downside risk. We are adding most of our capital in less than 10 different investment opportunities at the moment.

What Are We Buying? We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 1,800 members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the #1 ranked real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 1,800 members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! You will get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.