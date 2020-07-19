With the hope of a second round of stimulus propping up the stock, I think it is time to sell and buy the dip when it comes.

I’ve been bullish and bearish at times in the past on specialty retailer Five Below (FIVE). The company’s unique strategy of what is essentially an improved dollar-store chain has resonated with customers in a huge way, and growth has been extraordinary.

I still like the company’s store growth potential, as I’ve outlined before. However, the economic turmoil the US is facing, as well as the valuation of the stock, have me cautious once more. Given the way reopenings have gone in parts of the country, as well as the distinct possibility that no more stimulus is coming, Five Below’s valuation is pricing in too much without accounting for risks, in my view.

Permanent reset lower?

While I think Five Below’s business model is resilient and will hold up in a variety of economic climates, I’m afraid the current crisis has caused a non-transitory shift lower in the company’s growth trajectory. While this year’s results have almost certainly been propped up via the unprecedented stimulus program from earlier this year, it appears that will be transitory, and therefore, the stock is pricing in too much growth.

To see what I’m on about, let’s have a look at revenue projections from analysts for the next couple of years. We know revenue is going to be below-trend this year due to COVID-19 closures, but you’d expect (perhaps) that revenue would rebound massively into next year and get Five Below back on its prior growth trajectory of ~20% top line growth annually.

The thing is that the blue and red lines above, which represent next fiscal year and the year after, respectively, have shown massive moves down in the past six months or so. If we aren’t back to normal two or more years from now, what makes investors think we ever will be?

With revenue projections substantially lower today than they were pre-crisis, Five Below’s earnings growth has to be in question. This is even more so the case when you consider the margin profile of the company.

This chart shows us a lot of information regarding the company’s margin history, and I’ve been quite complimentary of the margin growth of the company in the past. However, this margin growth was due at least in part to the leverage on fixed costs gained via much higher revenue. In other words, as revenue rises, things like rent costs, supply chain costs, back office support and others are less expensive relative to the revenue produced. This is great while revenue is rising, but with revenue projections now much lower than they were, I’m afraid the 12%+ operating margins we saw in the past couple of years are a thing of the past.

Indeed, I cannot be the only one that feels this way as previously-stable earnings estimates have fallen precipitously in the wake of COVID-19.

As is the case with revenue, EPS estimates have fallen for all years for which estimates are available, as seen above. Fiscal 2023, for instance, was near $6 prior to the crisis, but stands at just over $4 today. That is a huge reduction in EPS estimates and we are talking about two years from now, when, presumably, conditions would have normalized.

I don’t want to paint the picture that Five Below’s model is broken or that it is in some sort of peril because of the crisis. I still believe this company has lots of store growth ahead of it, at least being able to double its current store count. However, at the current valuation, that growth is priced in fully to my eye, and with the risks present, I think fully valued is too dear.

The bottom line

Shares trade for a forward PE ratio of 28.4, which is somewhat low by Five Below’s standards, as the stock has traded north of 40 times earnings in the past, but has more generally been valued at multiples in the low-30s. However, given the current risk that reopenings have to be slowed or reversed due to increasing COVID-19 cases, as well as the enormous shift that occurred earlier this year from physical retailing to online shopping, I see Five Below as vulnerable.

If we get another round of stimulus, which is a huge if at this point, Five Below will benefit and see a short-term lift to revenue and earnings. However, stimulus, by definition, is temporary and thus, we should not be valuing Five Below like more stimulus is coming.

Instead, with stores open in limited capacities, millions upon millions of Americans still out of work, and a fairly robust valuation that I don’t think properly accounts for a shift lower in the company’s growth trajectory, $100+ is too much for Five Below.

The potential reward from here is incremental gains based upon slightly improving outlooks for reopenings and consumer spending. The downside risk, by contrast, is sizable as a worst-case scenario could see the economy close again and another leg down in earnings expectations for Five Below.

With the risk/reward equation so far out of balance, I think the prudent thing to do is sell Five Below while hope for stimulus is still propping up the stock, and buy the dip when it comes. Five Below will still be best-of-breed when this crisis is over; the question is how much of a market it will have to come back to.

