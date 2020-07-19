Just To Remind Ourselves, What Quantitative Easing Is Supposed To Do

That assets have risen in price is therefore not some oddity, it's the aim.

The actual aim of quantitative easing is to decrease returns on safe assets and thus push investors out along the risk curve. This is the point of it all.

As we puzzle over the manner in which the stock market indices are rising while the economy is still down worth recalling something.

To look at things another way

Much mental effort is expended in trying to work out whether the stock and bond markets should be quite as chirpy as they are given the mess the economy has just been through. As I've noted over these past few months there's good reason why markets should be strong.

Markets are forward looking for a start, so it's what is going to happen which matters rather than what is. It's also true that the only example we've got of an economy coming out of lockdown so far is China and that looks to be doing just fine. Finally, a short recession doesn't reduce future earnings from investments all that much therefore the effect on stock prices of a short recession shouldn't be all that much.

Sure, there are those companies that don't or won't survive the short recession but that's a slightly different matter. The value of those which do is the total income from those investments off into the future. If the economy gets back to normal within 6 months - just as an example you understand - then the net current value of the next 20 or 30 year's income doesn't change all that much by present value.

So, there're good reasons why the stock markets should have largely recovered. The worry is that the economy doesn't fully recover, that we've permanently lost some productive capacity. That's still a possibility but it's one with an ever smaller chance of coming true as we read the various macroeconomic statistics as they come out.

There's another way

We can also think of this in an entirely different manner. What actually is quantitative easing for? Or, alternatively, this little comment:

U.S. Treasury yields have fallen close to record lows when adjusted for expected inflation, providing an extra boost to riskier assets in response to both better economic data and the promise of continued monetary stimulus.

Think back to what the justification for QE was when it was first done, after the crash.

Given the significant rise in risk there was going to be a flight to quality and safe assets. That means Treasuries in reality - certainly it did back then. This is natural but a problem - it lowers the yield on Treasuries but also starves the real economy of investment. That will make the downturn deeper than it would have been without that flight from risk.

The manner of dealing with this is to drive Treasury yields down - and prices up - by the Federal Reserve buying many more of them. OK, so the defining part of QE is that they just invent more money down in the basement to buy them but those details aren't quite the point here. Rather, let's lower the income from safe assets. That will mean that people looking for income must move out further along the risk curve in order to be able to gain it.

So, interest rates on lower quality bonds will also fall, stock prices will rise. Note the important thing here, this was a deliberate policy choice back then. This was the purpose of QE.

So, now?

We've just had another burst of QE:

(Federal Reserve balance sheet from Federal Reserve)Lowering the return on safe assets was not the declared aim this time around. Rather, let's simply flood the system with new money. Further, Congress wants to - righteously in the emergency - spend vast sums and it would be better to finance that through money printing than borrowing. Well, so it is generally thought at least.

But, but

But expanding the Fed's balance sheet through bond and other asset purchases has the same effect this as last time. Doesn't matter that this lowering of the price of safe assets wasn't the main aim this is still what will happen. So too the need for investors looking for income to move out along the risk curve.

We thus gain listings involving blank check companies and what would politely be called interesting plans rather than functioning companies. This is part of that same process, pushing people out into risker investments.

Therefore

The expansion of QE is thus a decent explanation for the rise in the stock market indices recently. The Fed's trhown another $3 trillion and more into said markets. This has lowered the income - yield - from those investments it has been buying, Investors are thus putting money into those riskier assets.

Or, the same statement, QE pushes up asset prices.

My view

I'm aware that this is not an entirely original analysis. It's just that I don't think enough attention is being paid to it at present. Last time around, in 2009, it was carefully explained as being the point. Now that message seems to have got a little lost.

One good reason the markets are high is because the Fed has made them so.

The investor view

The effect of this is that we need to worry about when the Fed starts to shrink that balance sheet. Given that at least some part of the market rise is due to the expansion then the contraction will lead to a fall. Not necessarily and absolute fall, could be just one from where it would otherwise be.

This is one of those things which is obvious once it's said but something we all the same have to keep in mind. It's most unlikely to be anytime soon, it'll probably take the return of inflation for the Fed to shrink that balance sheet. But it will happen at some point.

