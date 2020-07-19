With a relatively low Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) payout ratio and solid revenue and DCF growth projections, I believe Enbridge's yield is both sustainable and will continue to grow.

In the following article, I examine the dividend yield by looking at company growth and dividend sustainability.

Enbridge stock remains about 27% below its February 2020 peak and now provides a 7.5% dividend yield.

While the broad market has recovered much of its losses, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) remains in the doldrums. Since its February 20, 2020, peak, ENB remains down 26.56% (in USD).

Why is Enbridge down so much?

In many ways, Enbridge's fortunes are tied to energy, and the energy sector remains down 33% from its February highs. With that said, Enbridge is more like a utility or energy infrastructure company than a producer, so it hasn't fallen as much as the overall energy sector. Still, Enbridge has underperformed the utilities sector by almost 1,200 bps since February 20, 2020.

Data by YCharts

I don't think the stock price is a good indication of Enbridge's future potential. As long as North Americans are using energy, Enbridge will have a business. Currently, Enbridge moves about 25% of the crude oil produced in North America and nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. The company also operates North America's third-largest natural gas utility by consumer count.

Importantly, Enbridge has a wide moat because of high barriers to entry and economies of scale, helping to insulate the company from competitive threats.

At 7.5%, is Enbridge's dividend the real deal?

Currently ENB sports a historically high dividend yield of 7.5%. At this rate, an investor could invest roughly $10,000 into ENB and the dividend could effectively cover their gas bill. (Of course, it is prudent to diversify across holdings and not over-allocate to a single name. You never know what could go wrong).

In theory, the concept of hedging life's expenses using investments is interesting - presumably, increases in utility bills could be offset by increases in dividends received from utility (or in this case, energy infrastructure) companies. In fact, one can compartmentalize components of your portfolio as hedges against certain lifestyle costs and risks. Overall, the portfolio serves as a hedge against rising prices and certain risks, while allowing you to participate in general economic prosperity.

Normally, a dividend yield of 7.5% screams "value trap". We've already seen a number of prominent dividend cuts across distressed sectors such as financials and real estate (including Wells Fargo (WFC) and Simon Property Group (SPG)). Often, a yield of 7.5% often suggests investors are already pricing in a dividend cut.

So for this article, I want to look specifically at the dividend paid by Enbridge. To determine whether this 7.5% yield is the real deal, I'll look at growth and sustainability.

Data by YCharts

Growth

Dividend growth should be a key component of any dividend investing strategy. It is this dividend growth that drives capital appreciation and future income to shareholders. Of course, this assumes that the company itself is growing. Otherwise, dividends are increasingly paid by way of opportunity cost, financial engineering or liquidation, none of which aligns with long-term sustainability.

Given this, dividend growth alone doesn't tell the full story. Dividend growth must be supported by cash flow growth, which must be backed by revenue growth. Anything else isn't sustainable long term.

From 1995 to 2020, Enbridge has successfully grown its dividend by 11%+ compounded annually.

Enbridge's dividend (in CAD) is currently $0.81 per share and is not likely to increase until Q1 2021 (as per tradition). When that time comes, I would expect Enbridge to raise its dividend once again. Not only would this align with Enbridge's long-term dividend strategy, but it is also an indication of strength and management confidence during an economic recession. Many other companies raised dividends during the height of the Covid-19 crisis, so this isn't unheard of.

Enbridge's dividend growth is backed by a long track record of revenue growth. The chart below shows annual figures in Canadian dollars going back to 1995. The dotted line represents analyst revenue forecasts.

Data by YCharts

While the next year or two may prove challenging (consensus expectations are for a 5.7% year-over-year revenue decline in 2020), it is fair to expect Enbridge's revenue growth to continue into the future.

Like it or not, the world needs energy. A combination of population growth, urbanization and middle-class growth means global energy demand is expected to increase by 24% by 2040.

Source: Enbridge

While these trends are firmly supported by developments in emerging markets, energy demand growth is also expected in North America.

Source: Enbridge

Sustainability

Enbridge's management has a target payout ratio of 65% of distributable cash flow (DCF) and plans to grow this cash flow by 5-7% per year on a per-share basis.

Note: DCF is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (including changes in environmental liabilities) less distributions to noncontrolling interests, preference share dividends and maintenance capital expenditures, and further adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors. Importantly, as you can see in the table below, DCF adjusts for interest expense and preferred share dividends. Thus it is close representative of cash flow available to shareholders after all other obligations are paid.

Q1 DCF was CAD1.34, which amply covered the CAD0.81 per share dividend. As at June 2020, full-year 2020 DCF/share guidance remains unchanged at $4.50-4.80. At the low-end, that's a well-covered payout ratio of 72%.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, Enbridge's dividend is sustainable and will likely continue to grow with time. Its wide moat provides a sustainable competitive advantage for a business that should continue to grow revenues and distributable cash flow over the long term.

While energy prices remain under pressure, Enbridge's 7.5% yield pays investors to wait out the recovery and its dividend should continue to grow with distributable cash flow.

Finally, as energy prices eventually normalize (perhaps over the next couple years), I would expect Enbridge's share price to appreciate alongside its dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.