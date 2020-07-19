Its wireless subscribers can also grow, as more subscribers migrate from its competitors to take advantage of its lower cost plans.

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) delivered a solid Q3 F2020 as the company's EBITDA increased by over 15% year over year. We see several catalysts that may drive its share price higher in the next 1-2 years. These include: 1) a decline in competition in its wireline Internet business, 2) new wireless customers migrate from its competitors to its economy plans in the current recessionary environment, and 3) better sales in Q4 F2020 due to back-to-school season. Shaw currently pays a 4.9%-yielding dividend and is trading at a valuation below its peers. Therefore, we think this is a good stock to own for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Recent Developments: Q1 F2020 Highlights

Shaw had a strong Q3 F2020 despite the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on its business. For readers' information, Shaw’s Q3 ended on May 31, 2020. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue declined slightly by 0.8% year over year to C$1.31 billion. This slight decline in revenue was primarily caused by declining legacy video cable business and lower wireless equipment sales in the quarter associated with the temporary closure of its retail stores. Nevertheless, the company was able to expand its margin significantly and grow its EBITDA. As can be seen from the table below, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 15.3% to C$609 million. This growth was primarily due to a decline in its lower-margin equipment sales and lower marketing activities. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 46.4% in its Q3 F2020 from last year’s 39.9%.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

There are several positive signs that we have observed in Shaw’s latest quarterly result and we will highlight them below:

Expect margin expansion in its wireline Internet business in 2020 and 2021

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, Shaw has gradually shifted towards a self-installation approach when new customers signed up for its Internet services. COVID-19 actually accelerated the move as more of its customers choose self-installation in order to avoid physical contact. In the past quarter, self-installations represent 72% of total new installations. Management even indicated that the percentage of self-installations is still trending upwards in recent weeks (late June to early July). As we know, self-installations will help reduce the number of staffs needed and it can accelerate its Voluntary Departure Program (“VDP”) that it announced two years ago. This will result in better EBITDA margin in the future.

Besides self-installations, Shaw’s competitor Telus (NYSE:TU) appears to be much more disciplined lately in its pricing. Telus has recently set its 1Gbps Internet at C$99 per month for the first 24 months and $155/month afterwards. For readers' information, Telus previously priced this plan at $85 per month. In contrast, Shaw’s highest speed 1Gbps plan is about C$115 per month for the first 24 months and $125 per month afterwards. Therefore, competition intensity is expected to decline. As many customers gradually upgrade their legacy plans to higher speed plans, Shaw’s EBITDA margin should also improve in the next few quarters.

Shaw should continue to grow its wireless business through subscriber growth

Shaw’s wireless average billing per user growth has moderated in the past quarter as the focus of its effort during lockdown was to service its own customers. As can be seen from the chart below, its ABPU of $44.27 per month in its Q3 F2020 only increased slightly by 4.66% year over year or 0.98% sequentially.

Most of Shaw’s stores are now re-opened and the company is gradually shifting its focus towards growing its subscribers base. We believe the current recessionary environment should be beneficial and should help Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to gain market share. This is because as the fourth largest carrier in Canada, Shaw offers its rates at discounts to the big 3 carriers (Rogers (RCI), Telus, and Bell (BCE)). As many people are out of job longer, many will likely want to migrate to lower-cost plans from the big 3 carriers in order to save cost. Therefore, we expect Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to gain more customers assuming the other big 3 players do not aggressively pursue promotions. Therefore, there is good chance that Shaw's wireless EBITDA margin will be better than last year.

Shaw’s F2020 guidance is conservative, and there may be upside

Shaw has maintained its F2020 EBITDA growth guidance of 11-12%. Given that its Q3 F2020 adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.3%, management is likely overly conservative. In fact, management mentioned in the conference call that it is just simply overly conservative at this point as it does not know how well it will perform in the back-to-school season. We actually think that Shaw may outperform in the coming school season as the pandemic has likely passed the peak in Shaw's services territories. Therefore, as more college students return to school, activations for its Internet services may actually be quite strong.

Valuation Analysis

Shaw is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.89x. This is significantly below its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, the major three players, Rogers, BCE, and Telus are trading at valuations above 8x. Its smaller competitor, Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF), also trades at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.50x. Therefore, we believe Shaw is undervalued.

A 4.9%-yielding dividend

Shaw currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.099 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.9%. Although the company has not increased its dividend in the past five years, given its much improved free cash flow position, there is a good chance that Shaw will increase its dividend in the next few years.

Risks and Challenges

Bad debt expense not material in the near term

The outbreak of COVID-19 has raised some concerns for the possibility of rising bad debt expenses as some of its customers may not be able to pay their bills. This is especially possible if there are multiple waves of pandemic and that government’s wage and unemployment subsidy comes to an end.

Investor Takeaway

We like what we see in Shaw’s Q3 F2020 result, and we believe there is still upside given some positive signs that we observed in its business. Therefore, we think Shaw is still a suitable choice for investors seeking capital appreciation and dividend income.

