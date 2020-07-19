The second quarter earnings report proved that the dividend is safe and that BAC remains undervalued.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Bank of America (BAC) is undervalued, I’ve been adding more to my position in the stock for the past few months.

Source: Open Domain

As far as my coverage of the stock goes on Seeking Alpha, we first talked about the value we saw in the stock when we introduced our “all weather dividend portfolio”. A couple weeks later I wrote an article detailing the reasons why I believed the stock was great value. I added more to my portfolio, and more to our model All Weather portfolio.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock market was staging a V shaped recovery, and I figured BAC would sail with the rest, as it was trending. That didn’t happen, with the stock losing much of its momentum in the following weeks.

BAC is still trading at 65% of its pre-Covid-19 prices. A couple days ago, BAC posted its second quarter earnings, in which it beat estimates on both revenues and earnings.

With uncertainty about the recessionary environment within which we currently are, some investors question the valuation of different securities. My favorite stocks in this current market are the high quality companies which haven’t shared in the V-shaped recovery.

Often, these stocks are companies which are not considered extremely sexy, not in hot markets. But hot & sexy are not traits which I search for in stocks (I’m not trying to date my stocks after all). I want stocks which have solid dividend policies, have an anchored position within their industry, are well managed, and trading at attractive valuations.

Bank of America ticks all of these boxes.

In this article I will review my initial thesis while tying in the news from the latest earnings call. If anything, this earnings call provides me with more certainty that BAC is a total bargain when offering a yield of 3%.

BAC generates plenty of earnings: the dividend is safe.

The initial thesis for purchasing Bank of America was that it was so well run, that even with massive provisions for credit losses cutting earnings in half, it would still generate enough earnings to pay its dividend twice.

This has proved to be the case once again in the second quarter. While the company’s earnings of $0.37 per share was half of last years $0.74 per share, this can be totally attributed to the massive provision for credit losses which the company booked. This provision amounts to about $0.46 per share.

The capital build for potential losses which the bank has built still keeps its dividend extremely secure. BAC pays $0.18 per quarter, which gives the bank a payout ratio of 50%.

For your dividend to require only 50% of your earnings in these dire times, you have to have a dividend policy which isn’t over constraining. This is definitely the case for BAC.

The Fed capped dividend payments for banks to no more than they paid in the second quarter and no more than their average earnings during the past 4 quarters. The news which was announced late June was expected to have little impact on BAC’s dividend. This turned out to be the case.

BAC’s dividend safety is not in question. The company had cut the dividend to a meek $0.01 per share after the past Great Recession.

Some investors might be worried that banks might share the fate they had in the past recession. Yet banks are entering this crisis in a much better shape than they were in 2008.

Like management said in the last earnings call:

“A key difference in our company now versus the last crisis is the unsecured card portfolio is basically half of what it was going into the Great Recession and with better asset quality.”

After the Great Recession, it took a while for BAC’s dividend to get going again. Since 2014, BAC started sharing an ever more significant portion of earnings with investors. For the last 4 years, the dividend increased generously every year.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend was still very much in a “ramp up” phase, during which it is increased aggressively each year from a small base for a few years, while management gets comfortable and committed to the payout.

This meant that the dividend policy hadn’t yet matured to a large portion of earnings, which created a huge buffer for the company.

However, because of the Fed’s restrictions, there will be no dividend growth next quarter (even though BAC could have gotten away with an increase) which will bring the short lived streak of increases to an end.

No dividend growth? No problem!

So why am I, who am always talking about the importance of dividend growth, not phased by this?

Because as awful as the world has seemed in 2020, it is but a transient phase for our lives, and for banks. The strongest banks will come out with a bang, and be well positioned for the recovery.

The crisis will be behind us, and so will be the opportunity to buy BAC with a 3% yield.

Consider the past decade, before this year you virtually never had the opportunity to buy BAC at a 3% yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

When I purchase a stock which yields 3%, I generally expect dividend growth to average around 7% and to oscillate between say 5% and 9%.

I believe that once BAC is in a position to resume its dividend growth, it will do it at a 10-15% CAGR for 4-5 years. This assumption is important to my case in purchasing BAC as a dividend investor. What I see, is that when we look to the next 5-7 years, the dividend will have grown at a CAGR of at least 7%, making it a good investment at current prices.

For instance, if we assume no dividend growth for the next 2 years, then 10% growth for 5 years straight (the lowest range of my estimates), then over 7 years, the CAGR will come out to about 7%.

I believe over the next 10 years BAC will average a 10% annual dividend growth rate.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Assuming a straight line 10% dividend growth and dividend reinvestment at a 3% yield provides a good picture of expected income growth over 10 years. A $10,000 investment would provide $1,000 in yearly income in a decade.

Obviously this model is very simplistic and doesn’t take into account the bumpiness, but I have found this sort of back of the napkin calculation to be of great use when investing. It is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.

BAC is significantly undervalued

I also expect BAC to return to more traditional valuation multiples once the whole situation is behind us, which would unlock significant capital appreciation.

BAC is a high quality asset, yet is trading at basement multiples as the whole sector has been slammed.

Just look at the PE lines chart: BAC is trading at some of the lowest multiples of the past 10 years, way below its 25th percentile PE line.

Source: mad-dividends.com

BAC trades at similar multiples to the sector median, despite being a strong, well run, all weather, too big to fail, you pick the term, high quality bank.

This undervaluation provides an opportunity which might not last.

BAC’s dividend yield of 3.1% is in fact higher than the sector median of 2.9%.

The fact that BAC is trading as if it were a run of the mill bank spells OPPORTUNITY. While the first quarter earnings showed challenges, with management seeing the recessionary environment lasting longer than initially planned, BAC showed that it is extremely well positioned to weather the storm.

Conclusion.

BAC’s dividend is safe. The company is a highly well run stock. Once dividend growth returns, patience will pay off with superior dividend growth. The nonsensical valuation relative to the sector provides an opportunity for patient investors.

I will be adding more BAC to my portfolio, and to the All Weather dividend portfolio this month.

Liked this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of this page so that we can let you know the next time we publish dividend related articles here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.