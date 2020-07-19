Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), like many EV companies, has had an amazing run-up in the last three months. In fact, the stock is up 642% during that time span, which means an investment of $10,000 three months ago would now be worth 74,200. People can debate whether such an investment was dumb luck or good investing, but that doesn't really matter. I am not interested in doing a financial autopsy. I am much more interested in what could happen going forward. The simple fact is that, at least on paper, a good percentage of current Workhorse investors have at least doubled their money. Therefore, in the balance of this article, we will take a quick look at what the company does and then look at a couple of strategies that those investors sitting on significant gains should consider.

The Work of Workhorse

The Workhorse story began in 2007 under the name of AMP Electric Vehicles. In its early stages, the company was at the forefront of the vehicle electrification process and produced the Sky Roadster for GMC (GM) and the electrification packages for the Chevy Equinox, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the Mercedes Benz ML 350. In 2010 the company pivoted to focus on commercial vehicles, and in 2016, under the name Workhorse, the company received a NASDAQ listing under the ticker WKHS. The company now is laser-focused on last-mile delivery vehicles.

Workhorse is basically in its infancy. The company has just 81 full-time employees and, according to CEO Duane Hughes, is on track to produce 300-400 delivery vehicles by the end of the year. Small numbers indeed.

However, the company doesn't plan to stay this small for long. Management has been getting its ducks in a row for the last few years and is now in the words of Hughes, "entering the commercialization phase of its business cycle". After working side by side with UPS (NYSE:UPS) for four years to develop the state of the art C1000, Workhorse recently received an order for 1,000 trucks. It is worth noting that that one order alone is three times the company's current yearly output. In addition, Workhorse has a significant partnership with Ryder (NYSE:R) and is one of four finalists in the running for all or part of a $6 billion contract with USPS.

How Do You Value This Animal

This is the hard part. Workhorse, like most EV companies, is not currently profitable. It's not like profits are right around the corner either. As mentioned by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Gary Bourgeault, Workhorse is not likely to be profitable until about a year from now.

Delayed profitability certainly not usual with high growth companies that are in their early innings. In fact, as I just mentioned, almost all EV companies are not yet profitable. The same could be said for a great many young technology companies. Therefore, instead of using the earnings metrics commonly used for mature companies, it might be best to use the metric more commonly utilized in placing a value on rapidly growing young companies, price to sales.

Earnings Per Share and Price to Sales Metrics for EV Companies

The chart above shows the Price/Sales numbers for the most commonly known publicly traded EV companies. While most of the numbers run significantly higher, the lowest PS ratio on the chart is about two. Therefore, later in the article we will be conservative and use the P/S ratio of 2 when looking at valuing the company as an investment going forward.

What Numbers Do We Have?

There are plenty of Workhorse skeptics out there, as evidenced by the 20% short interest. One of the critiques is that we have no numbers to go on. The current stock price is based on phantom numbers. And while we don't have a significant history of earnings numbers, we certainly do have numbers that I think are significant for potential investors to look at. Here are some of the numbers I view as potentially significant:

1 - The number of pure plays in the EV delivery vehicle space. Of course, that is Workhorse.

60,000 - The annual vehicle production capacity at the Indiana manufacturing facility.

$50,000 - The average sales price of last-mile delivery vehicles.

$3 Billion - Projected revenue for 60,000 delivery vehicles.

$6 Billion - Amount USPS may award in EV contracts. Workhorse is in the running for all or part of this award.

$18 Billion - The annual addressable market for last-mile delivery vehicles according to Goodcarbadcar Automotive Sales Data and Statistics.

6 - The number of years Workhorse has partnered with UPS.

2 - The number of years the company has worked side by side with UPS to develop the C1000.

5 Million - The number of miles already driven by Workhorse vehicles.

7 - The number of patents granted to Workhorse (four more are pending).

10% - Equity stake in Lordstown Motors. Workhorse will receive a royalty fee and every W-15 pickup truck delivered by Lordstown.

Best Case-Worst Case

This story is going to take 3-5 years to play out, and while I do believe, as I wrote when the company was trading at $4.99, that Workhorse is a potential thoroughbred, there are no guarantees.

The best-case scenario would have Workhorse producing at full capacity in five years, with its Indiana facility alone accounting for $3 billion in annual revenue. In addition, the Lordstown stake could fulfill one analyst's prediction and carry a value of $1 billion in its own right. The drone business, which has not been previously mentioned, could provide some icing on the cake. This scenario, and applying a P/S ratio of 2, would give the company a market cap of above $7 billion in five years. In that case, the resulting share price would be approximately $77.

In the worst-case scenario, the company would not grow orders in any significant way from where they are today. Even in that case, the embedded UPS partnership would probably account for continuing orders of 1,000 vehicles per year and Ryder would account for maybe 300 (very small estimate). The drone business would be negligible bringing the market cap based on delivery vehicles to $130 million. Then, we will say the Lordstown stake will provide only a quarter of the value predicted earlier, and we have a market cap of $380 million, putting the stock at $4 per share.

More Likely

The truth, as in most cases, is likely to fall somewhere in between. If Workhorse can sell 20,000 vehicles a year (one-third of its capacity), that would equate to $1 billion in annual sales. Applying a Price/Sales ratio of 2, that would account for a market cap of $2 billion. If you add $.5 billion from the Lordstown stake, you have a market cap of $2.5 billion. That is about double what we have today.

Another way of projecting gives a similar but slightly more optimistic view. We noted earlier that the annual addressable market for last-mile delivery vehicles is $18 billion. Obviously, not all new orders will be electric in five years. At the same time, with the Clean Air Act, and other factors in place, I think it is reasonable that about 15% could be EV vehicles. Being a first mover and the only medium-duty battery EV manufacturer to already have EPA and CARB approval, it is reasonable to expect Workhorse to get half of that business. When those numbers get crunched and you add $.5 billion from the Lordstown stake, you get a market cap of $3.2 billion. I think those numbers are fairly attainable and that scenario would result in a share price five years down the line of $35.

What About My Recent Windfall?

Personally, my stake has tripled in value in less than a month and there are others who are sitting on much more substantial gains. After my last article, I was specifically asked what to do with such a quick and dramatic profit. And while I like a lot of things about Workhorse, with profits being at least a year down the line and volatility almost guaranteed, I do like the idea of taking the principal out of the equation and playing with house money. There are two ways to do that.

The obvious way is to sell a portion of your shares straight out. If the value of your stake has increased five-fold, simply sell one-fifth of your shares.

Another way, which I like a little better, is to use the ultra-friendly options spreads that currently exist on Workhorse to your advantage. For instance, right now, you could write an August 7th $16 covered call and receive $315 immediately. That is a 21% return in three weeks if the call is not exercised. If the price is above $16 at that time, you in essence just sold for $19.15 rather than the current $15 share price. If you write options that are not exercised, you can simply rinse and repeat until you are truly playing with house money.

Final Thoughts

I like this company. I am environmentally conscious, I own three vehicles manufactured in Lordstown, and the company has made me some nice paper profits.

I also know that I have to be careful not to fall too "in love" with the story. The questions are legit. The company won't be profitable for a while and no one has a clue what will happen with the USPS contract. There will also need to be plenty of financing efforts as production ramps up.

In the end, however, I am optimistic. The company has plenty of growth catalysts in place, not the least of which are the company's patent portfolio and embedded business relationships. Personally, I have no intention of selling anytime soon and would add to my position any way I could under $10. For interested investors, I would recommend buying on any significant dips and playing the friendly options market in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WKHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.