If Utz Brands could sustain a 7% top-line growth with a 15% EBITDA margin, it could be worth more than $2.1 billion in the next four years.

Utz Brands has been growing its top line consistently in the past two decades, with an average annual compounded growth rate of 7.6%.

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has entered a definitive agreement to merge with Utz Quality Foods to form Utz Brands. Utz Brands is considered the leading manufacturer and distributor of branded snacks, including Utz, Good Health, Zapp's and Boulder Canyon, in the U.S. With a 99-year history of operation and 43 years of consecutive adjusted net sales growth, we expect the merger could deliver decent, long-term returns to Collier Creek's shareholders.

Collier Creek's management quality is outstanding

One of the most essential success factors for SPAC is its management. We are quite impressed with Collier Creek founders' track records. Mr. Roger Deromedi, with more than 40 years of consumer goods business operation, started his career with General Foods in 1977. He had led many divisions of the company, then later became CEO of Kraft Foods from 2001 to 2006. He had also been a chairman (executive and non-executive) of Pinnacle Food (NYSE:PF) in the period of 2007-2018. The other two founders, Mr. Jason Giordano and Mr. Chinh Chu, have decades of experience in investment and acquisitions. They were working for Blackstone previously and currently leading CC Capital Partners. Both of them have served on the boards of many public listed companies in the U.S., including Pinnacle Foods, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR). Their experience in investment and especially in consumer goods business could add a lot of value to Utz Brands after the merger.

The founders' team also has skin in the game, indirectly owning 20.90% of the total voting control in Collier Creek. Other notable large shareholders are T. Rowe Price Associates (9.28%), Manulife Investment Management Limited (5.69%), and HGC Investment Management (6.23%).

Collier Creek had been looking for a business that has been demonstrating growing revenue, improving margins, and capable of allocating capital efficiently. It seems that Utz Brands fit those criteria well.

Consistent salty-snacks segment growth

The American people are eating more and more snacks. On average, consumers are eating roughly three snacks per day, and the average number of snacks per day have kept rising.

The growth in snack consumption has been driven by the consumer lifestyle shift, from the traditional three meals per day to multiple smaller meals throughout the day. In the past decade, the salty snacks segment is considered the highest growth category in the consumer-packaged goods industry. From 2010 to 2019, while the total packaged food & beverage industry experienced a 2.2% compounded annual growth, the salty snacks segment has been growing at 4.3% annually in the past nine years. We expect that the salty snacks market would keep growing to reach $29 billion by 2022.

Utz Brands could worth $2.16 billion by 2024

Utz Brands is considered one of the largest privately-held branded salty snack manufacturers and distributors in the U.S., selling more than 5 million pounds of snacks per week with a presence in more than 75,000 retail stores nationwide. From 2019 to 2021, Utz Brands is expected to deliver higher annual growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA than most of its peers. The net sales growth could be around 3.5%, while the adjusted EBITDA is estimated to increase by 11.5% annually in the next two years, with the EBITDA margin of 13.6%.

What we like about Utz Brands is its ability to consistently increase revenue over time, including the two recessions in the period of 2001-2003 and 2008-2010. In the past two decades, Utz Brands has managed to grow sales from $216 million in 2001 to $866 million in 2019, delivering an annual compounded growth of 7.6%.

The merger values Utz Brands at $1.56 billion, including $1.15 billion in equity value and $409 million in net debt. Existing Utz shareholders would be paid $60 million in cash and 57.8 million rollover shares when the deal closes. After the merger, existing Utz shareholders will own 50.2% in the combined company, while Collier Creek founders will have an 8.6% stake.

Collier Creek founders seem to be bullish about Utz Brands' future. Two million founders' shares would be converted to performance shares vesting at $12.50 and $15, while Utz owners will have 3.5 million performance units with identical terms.

The deal comes with a reasonable multiple of 12.1x forward adjusted EBITDA. If Utz Brands can keep the net revenue growth rate at 7% per annum, its net sales can exceed $1.2 billion by 2024. After the merger, the company is expected to transform and improve business operation efficiencies, including fully integrating its previous 11 acquisitions, implementing the system for manufacturing and trade management, applying upgraded and integrated ERP system, and executing its cost-saving and productivity plan with the help of Collier Creek's team.

After the business operating performance improves, Utz Brands' adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to rise to mid-teens. With an expected 2024 revenue of $1.2 billion, its adjusted EBITDA margin should come in at roughly $180 million in the next five years. If Utz Brands has a similar 12x adjusted EBITDA multiple, its enterprise value should be worth $2.16 billion in the next four years. Assuming Utz Brands could pay down its debt and the amount of cash equals the debt level, a $2.16 billion enterprise value would be the equity value of the combined company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCH.WS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.