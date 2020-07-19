My First Half Review Of 2020 For Our U.S. Stocks - COVID Style

Earnings reports have been very positive. The portfolio continues to be well-positioned for the crisis and the new normal.

There have been no dividend cuts among the US holdings. We've enjoyed several dividend increases.

The portfolio has greater total returns (than market) in 2020 and over a one-year period.

The US portfolio of individual stocks held up better than market.

The first half of 2020 is in the books. Of course, the period includes the first modern pandemic.

What a year. Or make that half year. As has been said, nothing happens for decades and then decades happen in a week.

No one would have guessed that we would experience the first pandemic in modern times. We are getting a taste of what life used to be like when pandemics, disease and death was the norm.

The pandemic has affected all of us in so many ways. Certainly nothing is more important than health and safety, but investors have also experienced some trying months and weeks.

Our financial health was also on the line.

Investors were taken on a wild ride

We experienced the quickest 30% drop (and more), followed by a very quick stock market recovery. And now the iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV) shows that in mid-July, we are back to even for the year. That is incredible.

Year to date, Canadian stocks are down 3% in Canadian dollars. The decline is over 9% in US dollars (EWC) as the dollar continues to be relatively strong. International stocks (EFA) are down 7.7% for the year. Developing markets (EEM) are down 4.2%.

Bonds have done "their thing" in the pandemic

US bonds have held up well for the most part. But we may remember a period when stocks and bonds were both broken. Both assets had to be rescued.

Here's What the heck is going on in the bond market? As you may remember, there were severe liquidity issues. It was only the ETF market that was able to price bonds. US core bond funds such as iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) are up almost 7%. US long-term Treasuries (TLT) are up 23.6% year to date.

So bonds worked, once they were supported by government agencies. We might say the same about global stock markets.

Gold is up about 19% year to date. I had "suggested" long-term Treasuries and gold when I posted this on February 1, just as COVID-19 cases arrived in North America. The disease was not yet taken seriously at that time.

How to prepare your portfolio for the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to our US and Canadian stocks, we also hold US bonds, Canadian bonds and gold. I've also initiated a small position in bitcoin. The bonds have helped our overall portfolio positioning.

Our US stocks

My readers will know that I skimmed 15 of the largest cap dividend achievers (VIG) in early 2015.

Buying dividend growth stocks without looking.

I did no further evaluation at the time, but the index sure did look. Here are the 15 companies that were purchased at the time.

3M (NYSE: MMM Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS Walmart (NYSE: WMT Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM United Technologies Lowe's (NYSE: LOW Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA Medtronic (NYSE: MDT Nike (NYSE: NKE Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT

The methodology and the large cap bias have certainly paid off. The asterisk that needs to be mentioned for the above is that United Technologies was acquired by Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and then Carrier (NYSE:CARR) and Otis elevators (NYSE:OTIS) were spun off.

For this evaluation, we'll look at the 14 remaining skims plus my three stock picks. I'll be back soon with a look at Raytheon and the spin-offs.

Here's the performance of 14 Dividend Achievers vs. the full index ETF VIG. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com The portfolio of 14 dividend achievers is Portfolio 1. The period is January 1 of 2020 to end of June 2020. To end of June, the S&P 500 was down 3%.

We see that the index skims portfolio held up much better than the total index and "the market". The returns of the cap-weighted S&P 500 have benefited greatly from FAANG plus Microsoft stocks that dominate the index.

Here's the historical contribution courtesy of Yardeni Research:

That contribution of the FAANG plus Microsoft has been exaggerated in the COVID crisis. It is incredible that the dividend achievers portfolio could hang in there with the tech-heavy US market. But of course the index skim portfolio does include the tech basket of Microsoft, Texas Instruments and Qualcomm. Those stocks have performed very well in 2020.

Here's the performance of the 14 achievers for 2020 to end of June.

We see the portfolio is held up by techs, healthcare, plus consumer stocks. That is similar to the experience of the total US market of course.

And I continued with my exploration of stock market sectors and performance during corrections. We found once again that many of the best-performing sectors of the dot-com crash and the financial crisis held up much better again in the COVID correction.

The lowest volatility sectors do it again in the COVID-19 correction.

One can certainly shape their portfolio to a more defensive posture. The portfolio of dividend achievers is well-situated by sector.

And my two longtime stinkers in CVS and Walgreens are ironically in the healthcare pharma space. While the market does not like these companies, they are living on the right street.

In COVID's crosshairs

There is nothing in the portfolio that is directly in COVID's crosshairs. These days we know that there are COVID-friendly and not-so-friendly COVID stocks. And that is, many companies can continue to operate (even prosper) while we are in states of work from home and continue to practice some measure of social distancing. Think of it as the Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) vs. the Cruise Line's.

And speaking of FAANGs

I also hold Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a pick. Microsoft teams up with Apple. Those two companies hold the greatest weight in the S&P 500 and contribute greatly to returns. There are driving our returns as well, of course.

As a pick I also have BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). That fintech has been more than a surprise. As the big US banks and US investment banks have been showing us, the wealth management space is enjoying a good run in 2020.

Apple is up almost 25% in 2020, while BlackRock is up almost 10%. Not bad on "the growth picks". I certainly did not expect them to shine as defensive holdings.

In one of my wife's accounts we also hold Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). That was bought as a defensive strategy, and specifically for what Mr. Buffett and team would do in a major market correction and recession or two.

But as I wrote recently, Warren Buffett did not get his chance to be greedy.

Government agencies rode in and took his place; perhaps took away his opportunity. That said, we might be in the early days of this recession and market correction. Stay tuned.

Who knows? Is this a bear market, or a market correction that is already over? I don't think we'll see a V-shaped economic recovery.

Total US holdings

If we add the three picks to the portfolio of 14 dividend achievers, we are in positive territory for our US holdings for the first half of 2020. Of course additional gains have also been added in July.

A true test is the performance moving through a correction.

Here's the performance of our 17 US stocks vs. the market in equal-weight fashion.

The time period is July 1 of 2019 to end of June 2020.

Yes that is a market-crushing performance to put it lightly.

Happy? Yes.

And if we go back to the beginning of 2015 when the dividend achievers were skimmed:

The picks were already in our possession heading into 2015.

Why I hold those dividend achievers

The strategy has played out to plan. I purchased or skimmed those dividend achievers in the hope that they would provide better risk-adjusted returns compared to the cap-weighted market, or a higher-yield offering such as Vanguard (VYM).

The three picks have more than "done their thing". The fact that Apple and BlackRock have held up so well in recent months is a pleasant surprise. They continue to be more than well-positioned.

In fact, BlackRock reported this week. Earnings were up more than 20% year over year. That is the "undeniable trend" in ETFs coming into play. That investment thesis is working out in spades.

This from Seeking Alpha:

We've seen some very nice earnings reports and projections from many of the dividend achievers as well. And once again, the portfolios of the US and Canadian stocks still have their perfect record intact. From the end of May: No dividend cuts and 8 dividend increases in the COVID crisis.

We'll keep an eye on Mr. Buffett who appears to mostly be buying back shares on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway stockholders. He also added to the energy portfolio as well.

I'll be back soon with a report on our Canadian stock holdings.

Thanks for reading. We'll see you in the comment section. How is your portfolio holding up? Are you looking to make your portfolio more "pandemic friendly?"

