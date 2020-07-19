It's been an incredible start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as the sector is the 3rd best performing sector year-to-date, with a 34% return in just over six months. Gold Fields (GFI) has been one of the sector's leaders from a technical standpoint, doubling the return of the Gold Miners Index as an improving balance sheet and a strong start for the company's 50% owned Gruyere Mine have bolstered the investment thesis here. However, Gold Fields' significant outperformance has seen the stock begin to get overbought above $11.75, and the stock's valuation is now pushing well ahead of its peers, suggesting it's trading for slightly above fair value. Therefore, while some further upside is possible short-term, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock if this run continues.

Gold Fields reported its Q1 operational results in April and produced 537,000 gold-equivalent ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $975/oz. This cost figure is right in line with the industry average of $970/oz. On the production front, the company had initially guided for FY-2020 production of 2.29 million gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) at $930/oz at the mid-point, and Gold Fields should be able to come in at or near this guidance. This is because the company has seen limited disruptions to its operations from the COVID-19 related closures with only two mines affected: South Deep, which was closed temporarily, and Cerro Corona, which had to implement a reduced workforce briefly. In total, the company noted that production was estimated to be affected to the tune of 55,000 GEOs based on closures and accounting for lower copper prices, which makes up barely 2% of the company's full-year guidance. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

As the above map shows, Gold Fields is a primarily African gold producer, and one of the few 2-million plus ounce gold producers listed on the US Market. The company has operations in Australia, the Americas, and the Africas, with FY-2019 production being weighted as follows: 45% Africa, 45% Australia, 10% Americas. Given that Africa is a Tier-3 operating jurisdiction and Peru is a Tier-2 operating jurisdiction, the company has nearly 60% of its gold production coming from less desirable jurisdictions. However, Australia is one of the top Tier-1 jurisdictions. Therefore, the addition of the new Gruyere Mine gives the company an average jurisdictional rating of Tier-2 when accounting for this more substantial weighting to Australia. Meanwhile, as noted from a cost standpoint, the company is right in line with the industry average, but on track to beat the industry average if it can meet guidance of $930/oz.

While Gold Fields was previously one of the less desirable miners in the sector with a higher weighting to Africa and costs above $1,000/oz, the emergence of the 50% owned Gruyere Mine as a Tier-1 asset has not only improved the company's jurisdictional profile but it's also improved consolidated costs. The Gruyere Mine, a 50% joint venture with Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF), achieved commercial production in September 2019 and is expected to produce over 300,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $775/oz. This translates to attributable gold production to Gold Fields of 150,000 ounces or just below 7% of its total production profile but at 20% lower costs. Therefore, if Gruyere can perform has expected as it ramps up further, this asset should lead to some margin expansion for Gold Fields, outside of the obvious margin expansion from the higher gold (GLD) price.

The other positive catalyst for Gold Fields recently is the partial funding and timeline for Salares Norte, a massive gold project in Chile with one of the largest production profiles among undeveloped assets worldwide. Salares Norte is expected to produce over 450,000 GEOs over its first seven years at estimated all-in sustaining costs of $552/oz. Assuming the company goes ahead with the $860 million project build and 33-month construction schedule to move Salares Norte into production, Gold Fields would become the proud owner of one of the lowest-cost mines in the world currently. Not only would this be a near 20% boost to the company's production profile as of FY-2023, but it would drive significant margin expansion, with consolidated all-in sustaining costs likely to drop below $980/oz when incorporating the ultra-low costs at Salares Norte.

As the above chart shows, Gold Fields currently sits in the middle of the pack among gold producers for costs based on FY-2020 guidance, but FY-2023 estimated costs (assuming the inclusion of Salares Norte) would move Gold Fields ahead several ranks to the lower end of the cost curve. Therefore, a smooth integration of Salares Norte would improve Gold Fields' investment attractiveness even further and would be a very bullish development fundamentally. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

If we take a look at the above chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], the relentless bid under Gold Fields is easier to understand as Gold Fields saw annual EPS break out of a multi-year range in FY-2019, and FY-2020 estimates are forecasting triple-digit growth. As we can see above, FY-2020 estimates are currently sitting at $0.48, translating to 140% growth year-over-year, and FY-2021 estimates are forecasting another year of triple-digit growth, with estimates sitting at $1.18. Assuming the company hits these estimates, the company would enjoy a compound annual growth rate between FY-2019 and FY-2021 of over 140%. Even the best growth companies in the market rarely grow annual EPS by more than 100% year-over-year, and therefore, back to back years of triple-digit earnings growth certainly puts Gold Fields in a league of its own; both among miners and among all US-listed stocks.

The massive earnings growth analysts are forecasting is a product of the added gold output from the new Gruyere Mine and a much higher gold price, with gold already trading 20% above its FY-2019 average of $1,455/oz. This is especially true, considering that Gold Fields been a relatively high-cost producer until recently, which means each $100/oz move in the price of gold delivers a more significant impact than it does for low-cost producers. This strong cash-flow generation allowed Gold Fields to pay down a considerable portion more debt in Q1, with the company's net debt in Q1 coming in at $1.26 billion, with net debt to EBITDA ratio now hovering near its lowest levels of the past decade, near 1.0.

Unfortunately, while Gold Fields offers industry-leading earnings growth and an improving balance sheet, the valuation has gone from attractive to fair value based on the near-parabolic run we've seen. As we can see from Gold Fields' valuation below, the stock is now trading at roughly 25x forward earnings and is pushing well ahead of its peer group. The below peer group I have outlined is made up of other 1-million ounce plus gold producers and includes B2Gold (BTG), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Yamana Gold (AUY), and Kinross Gold (KGC). This peer group has an average forward P/E ratio of 17.73, and a median forward P/E ratio of 14.31, while Gold Fields' forward P/E ratio sits at 25.08. Therefore, Gold Fields is no longer cheap vs. its peer group, and it's finally beginning to get a little expensive. This premium to the peer group can partially be explained by the company's trend towards lower costs, as well as its larger production profile, but the premium is getting a little stretched currently.

Meanwhile, if we compare Gold Fields to Barrick Gold (GOLD), we can see that Barrick is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 31.57 with almost triple the annual gold production (6 million GEOs vs. 2.25 million GEOs) and lower all-in sustaining costs ($894/oz vs. $981/oz). Therefore, while Gold Fields is getting expensive against its peer group above $11.75, it's also getting expensive against other multi-million ounce producers that should be trading at a substantial premium based on their significantly higher output and margins. Based on this, I would argue that Gold Fields will see valuation start to become a headwind if the stock heads above $12.00.

The technical chart corroborates this view, showing that Gold Fields is getting a little bit extended, and it's now less than 15% from a significant resistance level going back over a decade. This resistance area resides at $13.50, and I would expect it to be a brick wall if the stock does head here before Q4. Meanwhile, given that this has been a near parabolic advance, the next significant support level is at $6.25, with short-term support at $7.90, which suggests that the reward to risk is not ideal to start new positions above $12.00. This is because the stock would be within 12% of multi-year resistance at $12.00 and more than 30% above a strong support area. Therefore, while it may be tempting to pay up for this industry-leading earnings growth, I would argue that a chunk of this growth is priced in as we approach the $12.00 level.

Gold Fields is one of the top growth names in the gold sector currently, but investors interested in chasing at these levels would be paying for growth at an unreasonable price. Therefore, while I believe any 17% pullbacks would provide a buying opportunity, I do not believe investors should be chasing the stock if it heads above $12.00, where it would trade at nearly 50% above the peer average forward P/E ratio. In fact, if Gold Fields were to trade above $12.60 before September, I believe this would be an opportunity for investors to book some profits.

