The New Gold Rush

Here is how you can profit.

A new gold rush is about to happen. But we are not talking about the yellow gold. We expect investors to rush into income-producing real asset investments.

This will force investors to drastically chance their asset allocation in the coming decade.

Bonds pay near 0% after taxes and inflation. Stocks are not much better.

Today, across all major markets in the world, interest rates are 0% or negative. It is making it impossible for large institutional investors as well as retirees to generate much-needed income through fixed income investments.

Moreover, stocks have become extremely volatile and do not provide much more income. The average P/E of the S&P500 (SPY) is 30% above average even as we enter a sharp recession, and the dividend yield is a mere 1.7%, hardly providing good reward for the risk undertaken.

This environment creates a massive problem:

We desperately need income, but we are in a yieldless world.

It is forcing investors to shift out of stocks and bonds and into other alternative asset classes to generate income.

We believe that we are in the early innings of a “new gold rush”. Only that this time, the gold we are talking about is income-generating real assets.

But, What are Real Assets?

Real assets can be anything that is tangible and part of our infrastructure. Think about: commercial real estate, railroads, airports, farmland, pipelines, and so on:

Just like stocks and bonds, investors can buy real assets and generate returns through their ownership.

The real asset market is the largest investment market in the world, even larger than the stock market. Yet, it remains a fairly small allocation in most investor’s portfolio.

However, now that interest rates have dropped to 0%, investors will have to drastically reevaluate their portfolio allocations over the coming decade.

And as they do so, what will be their best option?

The answer is real assets. It is the only remaining asset class of scale that is able to provide high and sustainable income to investors in today’s yieldless world:

High Income: Real assets are valued based on a "yield" or a "cap rate" just like bonds and stocks. However, unlike treasuries which yield close to 0%, real assets still offer 6-8% cap rates. This yield can also be leveraged with a mortgage to achieve near 10% yields even in 2020.

Recession Resilience: Real assets generate bond-like cash flow because the income is derived from contracts (or leases) that are in-place for many years to come.

Inflation Protection: Real assets are among the best inflation hedges because they are tangible and essential for the well-being of our society. This is a valuable risk mitigator in a world where central bank are printing money like never before.

Superior Total Returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also grow cash flow, and can be leveraged to achieve 12-15% annual total returns. This is what real asset investors have earned in the past and the future does not look much different. Yields may compress as investors continue to pour money into real assets, but the potential future returns remain very attractive.

Let’s take a look at a concrete example:

To this day, you can buy an apartment community like this one at a ~6% cap rate, finance half of it with a 3-4% mortgage and earn an ~8% cash-on-cash yield. Add to that a few percentage points of growth, and you get double digit total returns. You also enjoy inflation protection and some recession resilience.

When you compare that to the highly volatile stocks and bonds which pay close to nothing, it is easy to understand why investors would rush to real assets.

Brookfied (BAM), the owner of a $515 billion real asset portfolio, estimates that investors currently hold a 25% portfolio allocation to real assets. However, now that we are in a yieldless world, they expect this allocation to rise closer to 60% by 2030:

It may seem hard to believe, but what other alternative do investors have? A pension fund that needs income just cannot rely on traditional stocks or bonds anymore in 2020.

Investors have already greatly increased their allocation to real assets over the past 20 years, but the real growth is still ahead. According to Brookfield, up to $45 trillion could hit the real asset market over the coming decade:

Yes, that’s trillion with a “t”. Blackstone (BX) just recently raised its largest commercial real estate fund ever at over $20 billion. That’s just just for a single fund.

It shows you that the appetite is growing rapidly for real assets. In fact, right now, the main issue of real asset funds is that they have too much cash to invest. They have more than $2.5 trillion waiting to be invested. That’s more than ever before.

What will happen as all these trillions of cash hit the real asset market?

It does not take a genius to understand that it will lead to yield compression and a bidding up of property prices.

If you think that cap rates were already low for properties, just wait to see where cap rates will be as investors adjust their portfolios to own much more real assets.

In Europe, where interest rates have been negative for years already, the cap rates of prime properties have dropped all the way down to ~3%. That may seem ridiculously low, but when compared to negative rates on bonds, it is actually quite attractive.

In the US, cap rates have been declining for two decades, but they still have a long way to go. Most real assets change hands at ~6-7% cap rates which is a massive spread relative to the 0.6% yielding 10-year treasury.

We expect US cap rates to follow suit with the rest of the world and compress much lower. As this happens, property prices will appreciate and investors who position themselves today will profit from the rush to real assets.

How to Profit? Real Asset Investing for Individual Investors

A few decades ago, only high net worth individuals and large institutions were able to profit from real assets. It takes 10s of millions to build a diverse portfolio of apartments, pipelines, timberland, etc.

Fortunately, today there exists public and liquid vehicles such as REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), and other infrastructure companies that allow even the smallest individual investors to gain exposure to real assets. They allow you earn similar returns, but with the added benefits of diversification, liquidity, and professional management.

In fact, REITs have generated 15% average annual returns over the past 20 years and outperformed almost every asset class:

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in exactly that: real asset investing through liquid alternatives such as REITs. I personally invest over half of my portfolio into these investments in anticipation of a rush to real assets.

Right now, there exists some historic opportunities in the REIT market. After the covid crash, REITs are currently priced at the highest yield spreads ever relative to the 10 year-treasury:

But there exists ~200 REITs and not all REITs are created equal. At High Yield Landlord, we are currently loading up on net lease REITs, which are the closest to bond proxies because of their >10 year long leases:

Several of them trade at >6% dividend yields and offer up to 100% upside potential as they reprice closer to historic yield spreads.

A good example would be STORE Capital (STOR), a blue-chip net lease REIT with a diversified portfolio of service-oriented properties and 14 year remaining on its leases. It has a strong BBB rated balance sheet, plenty of liquidity, a long track record of significant market outperformance. Yet, it is currently priced at a 6.3% dividend yield and a near 50% discount relative to where it was before the crisis. The dividend is sustainable, and as yield-starved investors return, the company has near 100% upside potential.

STOR is of course just one example among many other real asset opportunities, but it gives you a good idea about what the type of investments that we like to target at High Yield Landlord.

By buying before yield-starved investors rush back into the market, we expect to profit very significantly in the coming years.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.