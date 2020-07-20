The Battle Of Two Net Lease REITs: Spirit Realty Vs. Essential Properties

SRC came into 2020 with apparent AFFO headwinds and they've only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

In recent weeks, we've preformed a series of head-to-head company comparisons in an attempt to spark intelligent conversation about various competitors in the REIT space (and to help to fill the void that the lack of sporting events has left behind as society continues to social distance in response to COVID-19).

One of those comparison pieces focused on a couple of the most well known names in the triplet net REIT space, Realty Income (O) and Store Capital (STOR).

That article produced a lot of interesting commentary and because we're well aware that many readers feel comfortable owning triple net REITs because of the attractive business structure, and this week we've decided to focus on two lessor known players in this sub-sector of REITdom: Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

Essential Properties Realty Trust

EPRT is a triple net REIT that focused on middle market companies in service oriented and experiential based businesses. As of March 2020, 94.4% of the company's annualized base rent came from service or experiential tenants.

Prior to COVID-19, EPRT's business model was all the rage due to the belief that the types of investments that it was making were outside of the sights of eCommerce giants that have been significantly disrupting much of the physical retail space in recent years.

However, now that COVID-19 has arrived and social distancing policies have been enforced, EPRT's experiential focus has been disrupted by an unforeseen force: government regulation.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation, page 10

Investors quickly recognized this threat when the March sell-off began and we saw EPRT's share price plummet, from nearly $30/share in late February to its 52-week low of just $6.08 in late March. In terms of peak to trough share price movement, EPRT was one of the worst names in the triple net space. However, since the March lows, shares have bounced back in a strong way, rising to more than $15/share on hopes of the economy being allowed to reopen.

In April, EPRT reported that just 66% of its portfolio (in term of ABR) was open. By May 11th, that figure has improved to 71%. On May 28th, 82% of the portfolio was open for business. And, most recently, on June 30th, management reported that 89% of its ABR was open and/or operating on a limited basis.

In terms of rent collection, the company reported that it had collected 72% of its contractual rent in June, with another 27% deferred and roughly 1% abated with "various lease concession" clauses involved.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation, page 3

This 72% rent collection in June is up nicely from the 61% collection result that the company posted in April, soon after the economic lockdowns began.

As shown in the graphic below, EPRT management remains confident that the vast majority of its portfolio will either remain open and/or continue to recover, as we move forward in the COVID-19 environment. Management's projections highly 16% of the company's ABR falling into the "slow" recovery category.

However, it is worth noting that nearly half of the company's tenants in terms of ABR have had either moderate or severe negative impacts on their business due to COVID-19. For example, roughly 13.3% of the company’s rent comes from early childhood education properties.

And, another 6.6% comes from health and fitness. These are the types of businesses that continue to be heavily impacted by COVID. Thankfully, EPRT does have heavy exposure to quick service dining, car washes, medical and dental, and convenience stores, which are the types of businesses that we expect to remain open into the future, even if we see the second wave of illness cause reopening plans across the country to stall.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation, page 4

It's true that EPRT's portfolio was not well situated to thrive in a COVID-19 environment, but thankfully the company's conservative balance sheet management has put it in a situation where it has ample liquidity and strong fixed cost coverage ratios which should allow it to weather some of the COVID storm better than its peers.

At the end of June, EPRT had $214m in cash and another $335m out of $400m of its unsecured credit facility available, for total liquidity of $549m. The company's leverage ratios at the end of Q1 were below its long-term targets, providing even more wiggle room should rent collection fall below expectations.

At the end of Q1, EPRT's net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6x (well below its 6x target). The company's fixed charge covered as 4.5x. And, its debt as a percentage of its underappreciated gross assets was 36%.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation, page 5

Furthermore, in terms of the company's debt maturity schedule, we see that EPRT has zero loans coming off of the books prior to 2023, meaning that the company can focused on its fixed costs in the short-term.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation

And, speaking of schedules that make us bullish on EPRT, we arrive at the company's immediate lease-term maturities. EPRT boasts one of the highest weighted average lease terms in the triple net space, at 14.6 years.

This, combined with the fact that only 2% of the company's ABR is expiring in the short-term (through 2023) provides cash flow clarity and peace of mind with regard to cash flow erosion due to lease expirations. As you can see in the image below, EPRT is one of the best situated REITs in the entire triple net lease industry with regard to near-term lease expirations.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation, page 15

And lastly, we arrive at what is probably the most important aspect of EPRT's breakdown (if you're an income oriented investor, that is): the dividend.

Due to the fact that EPRT shares are still down roughly 50% from their 52-week highs, the stock's dividend yield is elevated at 5.97% (well above the ~3.2% yield that EPRT carried coming into the COVID-19 sell-off).

EPRT recently declared its July dividend, maintaining its dividend rate. Some feared a cut, so this in-line declaration provided peace of mind to investors. Right now, analysts expect to see AFFO of $1.08 in 2020 for EPRT. This represents a 5% drop off from 2019's $1.14 total. Being that EPRT's current annual dividend is $0.92/share, this $1.08 forward looking AFFO estimate represents an 85.5% forward payout ratio.

Once again, EPRT's conservative management proves to be prudent here. As you can see below, EPRT's payout ratio remains one of the lowest in the triple net REIT space and although the company certainly isn't out of the COVID-19 woods yet, it appears as though EPRT has a wide enough margin of safety to maintain the dividend moving forward, barring unforeseen economic weakness.

Source: EPRT July Investor Presentation, page 16

When looking at this $1.08 AFFO estimate, we see that EPRT shares are trading for just 14x forward AFFO consensus. This is well below the company's average P/AFFO multiple of nearly 20x in its short history of trading (EPRT IPO'd recently, in June of 2018).

Obviously we don't have a lot of comparative history to use here regarding the market's long-term risk appetite for EPRT shares; however, this 14x multiple is cheaper than many of EPRT's peers who're currently trading with lower dividend yields and higher dividend payout ratios.

EPRT's -5% growth consensus in 2020 is in-line with the performance that we expect to see from many of the highest quality triple net REITs in 2020. And, the 14% bounce back that analysts expect to see in 2021 represents some of the highest near-term growth in the sub-sector.

With that in mind, we find EPRT's current valuation to be attractive and believe that investors who're interested in real estate exposure in the service oriented/experiential markets should give strong consideration to EPRT as a part of an income oriented portfolio.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Spirit Realty Capital

SRC is also a relative newcomer on the REIT block, having IPOed in September of 2012. And, like EPRT, SRC has a middle market focus, with roughly 22.9% of its tenant portfolio qualifying as investment grade.

SRC is a bit more diversified than EPRT and its portfolio looks more like a traditional triple net REIT's with regard to its relatively balanced exposure to a wide variety retail and service oriented tenants. It is also worth noting that 11.6% of SRC's portfolio is made up of industrial tenants and another 7.7% is comprised of office, data centers, and hotels.

While SRC is more diversified, we don't necessarily think this is a positive, relative to EPRT's portfolio. We like the industrial and office exposure that SRC has. These areas of the portfolio set it apart in terms of this competition and as you will see shortly, they're performing well in the COVID environment.

However, SRC's entertainment/experiential oriented holdings appear to be underperforming EPRT's. As you can see in the graphic below, SRC's rent collection data has lagged behind EPRT's a bit during recent months.

Source: SRC NAREIT Q2 Investor Presentation

During Q2, SRC collected 69.4% of base rent. Another 20.6% of base rent was deferred. Yet, this still leaves a noticeable gap of rent that is still unaccounted for.

Source: SRC NAREIT Q2 Investor Presentation

Another concern when it comes to SRC's portfolio is the fact that Texas and Florida are the two states where the company has the largest real estate exposure to (Texas holdings make up 11.6% of SRC's holdings and Florida make up7.7%).

Taking a look at the company's geographical diversification guide, it's clear that SRC has focused on the sunbelt. It wasn't long ago that this appeared to be a bullish sign for the company as many of the southern states were the first to reopen their economies.

However, these days we're seeing record COVID-19 cases from such states and this leads us to believe that the overall economic recovery in these areas could be prolonged and the impact of the pandemic in these areas of the country creates more uncertainty than clarity.

Source: SRC NAREIT Q2 Investor Presentation

From a balance sheet perspective, SRC and EPRT appear to be fairly similar. SRC has more liquidity, at $822.4m, but it is also a larger company, with a market cap that is more than twice as large as EPRT's (SRC's market cap is $3.48b compared to EPRT's $1.38b).

SRC's adjusted debt to EBITDAre comes in a 5.3x, which is higher than EPRT's 4.6x ratio. However, SRC's fixed charge overage comes in at 4.4x, which is nearly in-line with EPRT's 4.5x ratio.

One of the main differences when looking at these two company’s' debt outlooks is the fact that while SRC's debt maturities are spread out well, the company does have a significant amount of maturities coming due in the near-term (as opposed to EPRT, which has no significant maturities coming due until 2024).

Source: SRC NAREIT Q2 Investor Presentation

This is a bit of cause for concern, especially considering the fact that Spirit has ~17% of its leases expiring over he next 2.5 years. In terms of the relative certainty surrounding short-term cash flows, EPRT appears to be the clear winner here.

And, over the longer-term, EPRT wins in this regard too, with its much longer weighted average lease duration of 14.6 years compared to SRC's 9.8-year average. One of the benefits of investing in triple net REITs is their long-term contract and the reliable cash flows that these rent checks should generate. However, SRC has one of the lowest weighted average lease terms in the industry.

One area where SRC clearly beats EPRT is in dividend yield. SRC currently yields 7.31%. However, as we've said many times before, a dividend's yield is only as good as its safety and SRC's dividend safety can also be called into question.

This company has been forced to cut its dividend in recent years and the company's bearish rent collection and AFFO growth estimates for 2020 (right now, consensus analyst estimates call for -14% AFFO growth this year) mean that this yield is certainly not of the S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) variety.

SRC's forward AFFO payout ratio is roughly 87% current, which is only slightly higher than EPRT's 85.5% forward ratio; however, there is more doubt surrounding SRC's cash flow generation than EPRT's right now. With these dividend safety concerns in mind, we believe that SRC is better off suited for investors with higher risk appetites.

Lastly, we arrive at valuation. When looking at SRC's F.A.S.T. Graph we see that this company has a long-term average P/AFFO ratio of 11.7x. Currently, the stock's blended AFFO multiple is below this level, at 11.08x.

However, when we look at the forward AFFO consensus compared to the current share price, we arrive at a 13.7x forward multiple, which seems to imply that SRC shares are not as cheap as they seem (at least, on a relative basis to their long-term average premiums).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, SRC's AFFO has been in decline for several years now. It peaked in 2016 at $3.94/share and is expected to be in the $2.50/share range at the end of 2020.

What's more, SRC's bottom-line isn't expected to experience the same sharp comeback at EPRT's in 2021, with a mere 6% bounce compared to double digit expected weakness in 2020. Right now, it looks like it could be years before SRC shares generate as much AFFO as they did last year in 2019 (and much longer to reach those peak 2016 levels again).

The Winner Is...

When thinking about this as a head-to-head competition, it's EPRT's bottom-line performance that really sets it apart for SRC and makes it the clear winner here.

Both company's have issues in their portfolios and are expected to continue to face headwinds in the form of COVID-19; however, analysts expect EPRT to weather the storm much better.

What's more, SRC came into 2020 with apparent AFFO headwinds and they've only been exacerbated by the pandemic. When thinking about owning REITs, we want names that generate reliably cash flows and produce steady growth. EPRT is so young that it doesn't have a reliable growth history yet; however, its forward outlook is certainly more bullish than Spirit's. All in all, Essential Properties Realty Trust is the winner here. It remains one of our favorite opportunities at iREIT, with a "Strong Buy" rating.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, EPRT, SRC, FCPT, WPC, STOR, GTY, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.