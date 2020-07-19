JNJ is one of the largest components in high quality and high yield ETFs, both of which are likely to receive increasing allocations.

JNJ equity yields about 2.7% and the dividend is not likely to be cut soon. The company is not merely an aristocrat, but also a dividend king.

JNJ's consumer brands and health care assets are mostly more valuable in a post COVID-19 world, and especially on a relative basis compared to the broader equity landscape.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is approaching all-time highs and I believe there is a strong probability that the company's shares will continue to appreciate in the near term. JNJ has many characteristics that deserve a premium. Most of the company's well known consumer brands performed well though the pandemic (at least so far), and the health care assets are of growing importance too. Nonetheless, investors are likely to especially price JNJ's above average dividend yield.

Johnson & Johnson's health care assets are valuable

Johnson & Johnson recently reported its Q2 earnings, and though the company's sales were down about 10% percent for the quarter, that is pretty good. This was an unbelievably difficult quarter. The majority of JNJ's sales come from pharmaceuticals and medical devices, where all sorts of elective surgeries and non-critical medical services were postponed.

(Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

Johnson & Johnson actually increased the company's global pharmaceuticals sales by 2.1% in the quarter. Pharma sales were up to $10.8 billion. Johnson & Johnson's Pharma division is also working on a Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to be a topic of media, investor and analyst discussion in the coming months, but the company's portfolio and pipeline are already significant.

(Source: Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings presentation)

Pharmaceutical assets are generally more highly valued now compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic began. This appreciation is due to many factors, including the importance being placed on probable future revenue and income, as well as the likely increasing importance being placed on health care and wellness. The fact that this portfolio of drugs was able to grow through the quarter and appears capable of continuing to grow in the coming years is also a desirable characteristic that investors are likely to want.

Johnson & Johnson's medical device sales were $4.3 billion in the quarter, which was down by about one-third. It was expected that this segment would see such weakness, as elective procedures were being postponed and many medical offices were just closed.

(Source: Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings presentation)

Most postponed surgeries are likely to be rescheduled, and the need for most medical devices should normalize over time. Moreover, like Johnson & Johnson's more significant pharmaceutical division, most of these medical device assets are likely to be valued higher in the aftermath of Covid-19. Now that so many revenue streams are drying up, those businesses with sales that are likely to grow are exceedingly rare, and their relative values are going to increase.

This decline in medical device sales resulted in this segment producing almost no income, but it was still marginally profitable. As procedure and office visit occurrences return, medical device sales should return, along with income.

(Source: Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings presentation)

I believe that Johnson & Johnson's global medical device sales are likely to slowly return but still be down about 15-20% in Q3 of 2020, compared 2019, and 10-15% in Q4. If Johnson & Johnson's medical device sales return to these levels, the segment should likely produce billions in income per quarter again.

Johnson & Johnson's consumer brands are strong

The bulk of Johnson & Johnson's revenue and income come from its pharmaceutical and medical device segments, but the company started out as a consumer packaged goods company and retains a significant portfolio of meaningful brands, including Band-Aid, Neutrogena, Listerine, Zyrtec and Tylenol, among others, including Johnson's.

(Source: Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings presentation)

It is possible that some of Johnson & Johnson's brands will face strong generic competition in the coming quarters, as consumers may become increasingly concerned with costs. Still, most of Johnson & Johnson's brands are likely to retain their status as high quality versions that deserve a premium. Further, as Johnson & Johnson builds an e-commerce platform, many of these brands may be able to both expand and become more profitable for JNJ.

Johnson & Johnson's dividend is meaningful

The primary thesis behind why I believe Johnson & Johnson will appreciate in the near term is that the company's long term businesses can continue to grow and be profitable, and that their business segments have greater certainty of continuing to exist than the average market constituent.

While future revenue and profit are nice dreams, a dividend provides present income. Johnson & Johnson's dividend is likely to be a meaningful producer of alternative income for many portfolios that are lacking in reasonable alternatives.

Johnson & Johnson shares currently yield 2.7% and that is just part of the story. Johnson & Johnson is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend every year for the past 57 years (at over 50, they became a dividend king too). Johnson & Johnson actually already increased its dividend within 2020, having done so in April.

Johnson & Johnson's dividend is well covered, with a payout ratio of about 52 percent of the company's trailing twelve month's earnings. It is probable that the company will maintain its streak of annual dividend increases going forward.

Johnson & Johnson is the largest constituent of Vanguard's High Dividend ETF (VYM) and the third largest holding in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). Few companies offer dividends that are both high yielding and still growing, especially among large-caps, and even less can boast such a well covered dividend. These ETFs, and ones like them, are likely to be popular options among passive investors looking for equities with yield. This should benefit the primary positions in such ETFs, and JNJ will be one of the primary beneficiaries of such flows.

Risks

While Johnson & Johnson has remained profitable through the Covid-19 pandemic, it is certainly reducing profitability and growth. Further closures are a possible headwind. Also, though Johnson & Johnson's primary pharmaceutical segment and its medical device segment are both currently benefiting from broad strength in the health care industry. Nonetheless, these businesses are fickle and highly susceptible to both lawsuits and investigations.

Johnson & Johnson prior recent underperformance was also at least partially due to the overhang of talcum powder litigation. Last month, a Missouri appeals court reduced a $4.7 billion talcum powder verdict to $2.1 billion, but that is still a substantial amount of damages. The company still has a large number of pending lawsuits related to talcum powder, and it is possible that additional multi-billion dollar verdicts and/or settlements could occur in the near future.

Further, pricing of drugs and medical devices is also often politicized. While medical R&D is largely being praised at the moment, Johnson & Johnson's size, profitability and history could make it a target in the coming months. Such weakness is usually a long term opportunity, but it is a near term risk.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson's dividend is something special. Investors seeking yield are likely to flock to it and funds that overweight companies like JNJ for the characteristics above average dividend yield, quality, and growth. Johnson & Johnson is also likely to benefit from continued allocation into the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. JNJ shares are capable of breaking out, as investors are likely to seek out high quality equities with strong and growing dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, VIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.