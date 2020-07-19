RXT is private equity-owned and has a significant debt load.

The firm provides enterprises of all sizes with computing infrastructure, software and security services.

Rackspace Technology has filed for a U.S. IPO.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of multicloud services, security and data services.

RXT is pursuing a large market with favorable industry dynamics but is debt-heavy from its private equity buyout a few years ago.

Company & Technology

San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace was founded to provide infrastructure solutions to enterprises.

Since its take-private acquisition by private equity firm Apollo Capital Management in 2016, the firm has transitioned to a cloud agnostic services focus on recurring revenue.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kevin Jones, who has been with the firm since April 2019 and was previously SVP and General Manager of Americas at DXC Technology Company, an IT services firm.

Below is a brief overview video of Rackspace's approach:

Source: Rackspace Technology

The firm provides multicloud services for the following infrastructure and software platforms:

Amazon AWS

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

VMware

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

Others

Rackspace has received at least $1.6 billion from investors including private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues new customers via a dedicated sales and marketing force optimized by specialty and business unit function.

Rackspace reports operating activity via three segments:

Multicloud Services

Apps and Cross-Platform

OpenStack Public Cloud

RXT has more than 6,800 employees, 2,500 of whom are cloud-certified professionals and 900 are quota-bearing representatives.In addition, the firm has developed an ecosystem of more than 3,000 partners.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased in the most recently period, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 34.9% 2019 37.4% 2018 38.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.2 2019 0.0

Source: Company registration statement

The firm’s net revenue retention rate for the most recent quarter, Q1 2020, was 98%. A figure of 100% or more is considered a good result as it indicates the company is earning equal to or more revenue from each customer cohort over time.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cloud computing was valued at $266 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $808 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the historic and multi-decade transition by enterprises from on-premise systems to cloud infrastructures.

Also, the chart below show the historic and forecast U.S. cloud computing market size, by use, from 2016 to 2027:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Accenture (ACN)

Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF)

CapGemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)

Cognizant (CTSH)

Deloitte

DXC Technology (DXC)

IBM (IBM)

Equinix

CyrusOne (CONE)

QTS

Financial Performance

Rackspace’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Variable gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating profit and margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 652,700,000 7.5% 2019 $ 2,438,100,000 -0.6% 2018 $ 2,452,800,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 249,300,000 -0.6% 2019 $ 1,011,200,000 0.4% 2018 $ 1,007,100,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 38.20% 2019 41.47% 2018 41.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 21,500,000 3.3% 2019 $ 101,600,000 4.2% 2018 $ (237,200,000) -9.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (48,200,000) 2019 $ (102,300,000) 2018 $ 470,600,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 24,800,000 2019 $ 292,900,000 2018 $ 429,800,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Rackspace had $125 million in cash and $5.5 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $3.9 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $123.2 million.

IPO Details

Rackspace intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay [an as-yet-undetermined] principal amount of the outstanding loans under our Term Loan Facility, to redeem, retire or repurchase [an as-yet-undetermined] principal amount of our outstanding 8.625% Senior Notes and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC, LionTree, Siebert WIlliams Shank, Drexel Hamilton, and Apollo Global Securities.

Commentary

Rackspace is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt it took on as a result of its buyout by private equity firm Apollo in 2016.

The firm’s financials indicate that it has had uneven topline revenue and gross profit growth in the past few years.

Cash flow from operations has dropped significantly in recent reporting periods.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has increased, with both results a positive sign of operational improvement.

The firm’s retention rate, when compared to top software companies, needs some improvement at 95%.

The market opportunity for providing multicloud services is quite favorable to RXT’s prospects in the years ahead, as medium and large enterprises continue their historic and multi-decade transition from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud.

While Rackspace is well-positioned to grow in the years ahead, it has a heavy debt load typical of private equity-sponsored IPO deals, so none of the IPO will go towards its growth initiatives, instead going to pay down debt.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

