The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX®) uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 indicators (technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment) to allocate across 12 individual real asset segments in five broad real asset sectors. These objective indicators identify the segments with positive expected returns. Then, using correlation and volatility, an optimization process determines the weight to these segments with the goal of creating a portfolio with maximum diversification while reducing risk.

Overview

The VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) returned +0.66% versus +2.28% for the Bloomberg Commodity Index and +1.63% for its custom blended benchmark.

In July, RAAX pivoted from being highly defensive, with a position of U.S. Treasury bills and gold bullion, to a diversified portfolio of real asset investments. While now fully invested, cautiously optimistic best describes the current allocations. RAAX has a 28% allocation to diversified commodities, a 33% allocation to gold, 25% of that in bullion and 8% allocation in gold equities, a 24% allocation to natural resource equities and small allocations to REITs, MLPs and global infrastructure.

The reason that RAAX transitioned away from its most defensive posture is because market price actions are no longer consistent with supply and demand dynamics of most real assets. More specifically, the price trend composite, which tracks price trends on a basket of real asset investments, is no longer bearish due to the rapid price recovery over the past few months. This price action, including lower volatility, is at odds with our bearish macroeconomic composite, which measures supply and demand activity in real assets. Without market prices confirming our non-price based indicators, RAAX will no longer maintain its most defensive posture.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) 0.66 -24.32 -21.90 -9.75 RAAX (Share Price) 1.03 -24.07 -21.75 -9.62 Bloomberg Commodity Index* 2.28 -19.40 -17.38 -11.17 Blended Real Asset Index* 1.63 -18.57 -15.31 -5.93

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) -17.83 -25.77 -22.48 -11.78 RAAX (Share Price) -17.54 -25.58 -22.37 -11.67 Bloomberg Commodity Index* -12.81 -23.29 -22.31 -14.66 Blended Real Asset Index* -17.20 -27.74 -24.01 -12.10

The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect temporary contractual fee waivers and/or expense reim­bursements. Had the ETF incurred all expenses and fees, investment re­turns would have been reduced. Investment returns and ETF share values will fluctuate so that investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Gross 1.13%; Net 0.75%. Expenses are capped contractually at 0.55% through February 1, 2021. Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. Cap exclude certain expenses, such as interest, acquired fund fees and expenses, and trading expenses.

A Deeper Dive

Below is the overall real asset composite. A score of 0 represents the lowest risk level and a score of 100 represents the highest risk level. A score of 60 or higher will result in our most defensive posture. The current score of 28, below 40, indicates an unstable risk regime for real assets.

Overall Risk Score

The risk score can be decomposed into key factors that drive real asset prices. These include price trends, economic activity, realized volatility and investor sentiment.

In aggregate, the price trends for real assets are bullish. This is an indication of near-term stability in real asset prices.

Price Trend Risk Score

The economic composite remains bearish as the supply and demand dynamics continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Risk Score

Volatility continues to stay low, which is yet another signal that prices are likely to remain stable in the near term.

Price Volatility Risk Score

Investor sentiment is no longer at an extreme. This too indicates that prices are not overly vulnerable to a near-term correction.

Investor Sentiment Risk Score

While now fully invested, RAAX is clearly cautious about the current environment given its mix of assets. RAAX continues to hold lots of gold and diversified commodities which, right now, are amongst the lowest risk assets in the portfolio. Gold has been a fantastic performer this year, up around 18%, and handily outperforming other real assets and major asset classes.

Historically, REITs were at the top of the list of attractive real asset investments due to their defensive characteristics and strong returns. Not this time. COVID-19 is reducing the need for commercial space and the ability of tenants, including residential tenants, to pay rent. RAAX is seeking to minimize these risks by holding small allocations to REITs.

As always, RAAX will continue to monitor the current environment and adjust its allocations to balance the risk and rewards of real asset investing.

Real Asset Sector Allocations Since Inception

Real Asset Class Allocations

Jul-20 Jun-20 Change from

Previous Month Diversified Commodities 27.9% 0.0% 27.9% Increase Gold Equities 8.4% 0.0% 8.4% Increase Global Infrastructure 4.6% 0.0% 4.6% Increase MLPs 4.5% 0.0% 4.5% Increase REITs 4.5% 0.0% 4.5% Increase Global Metals & Mining Equities 3.5% 0.0% 3.5% Increase Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities 3.5% 0.0% 3.5% Increase Agribusiness Equities 3.5% 0.0% 3.5% Increase Oil Services Equities 3.4% 0.0% 3.4% Increase Coal Equities 3.4% 0.0% 3.4% Increase Low Carbon Energy Equities 3.4% 0.0% 3.4% Increase Energy Equities 3.3% 0.0% 3.3% Increase Gold Bullion 25.8% 25.3% 0.5% Increase Cash 0.5% 74.7% -74.2% Decrease

