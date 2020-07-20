Abbott Labs (ABT) is a top-rated defensive choice in uncertain times. Its diversified revenue stream, in terms of geography and product lines, are usually quite recession-proof. Overall, the performance of its operating business in the first half of 2020 has held up stronger than that of the majority of S&P 500 companies. The medical product and health care giant has seen a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 testing and equipment sales offset declines in other areas, created by coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. Abbott is a mainstay in the manufacture and marketing of baby and adult nutrition products, heart pacemakers, pumps and valves, stents, pharmaceuticals, full lines of diabetes care, and laboratory diagnostics, to name a few of its largest segments.

Image Source: 2019 Annual Report

I wrote an article about the company three years ago on Seeking Alpha, explaining the stock as one of the top defensive picks to own. Since July 2017, the stock price has doubled for an annualized +28% total return, including dividends. Abbott has handily surpassed the equivalent period S&P 500 total return of +12.5% annualized. Below, you can review a 3-year price chart versus peers and competitors in the blue-chip medical and health care product spaces. Abbott truly has been a performance gem for safety-minded investors for many years.

Valuation High, But Justifiable

Without understanding the earnings and revenue growth forecast for Abbott, the stock does look expensive. The company is digesting several large takeovers the last couple of years, including St. Jude Medical’s heart devices. On trailing sales, cash flow, free cash flow and book value, the stock is nearer its 10-year high for underlying fundamental worth.

Yet, compared to the nosebleed, record or nearly so, valuation of the S&P 500 index using similar metrics, Abbott’s situation is not out of line with the alternatives. On the plus side of the equation, the operating business is expected to expand at stronger-than-normal rates into 2023.

Operating Results and Earnings Forecast

Abbott quickly developed and received approval to sell coronavirus tests to detect active and prior infections from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. During Q2 ended in June, the company posted 240% sales growth for its molecular diagnostics business. Sales of coronavirus tests added $615 million in revenues for the quarter. However, an expected drop-off in elective surgery procedures, postponed and cancelled from the pandemic, produced a net sales decline of -8% for Q2.

Looking forward, earnings and sales are expected to grow much faster than the U.S. economy and equity market generally. Wall Street’s 15% EPS advance in 2020 (flat on an adjusted basis) is projected to approach a 20% gain in 2021. Today’s 30x EPS multiple should slide under 20x by 2023 (5% earnings yield), compared to the S&P 500 EPS forecast rising only slowly after 2020’s wipe-out. In addition, risk-free Treasury securities yielding less than 1%, under ten years in duration highlight the company’s still-desirable valuation relative to bond alternatives for your investment capital. All told, Abbott appears to hold a better long-term buy proposition than the average S&P 500 business and U.S. bond market, if Wall Street analyst growth assumptions prove correct.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha Estimates Page

Below is a graph of sharply higher expected income results from Abbott into 2023. And if my modeling plays out regarding a big drop in the U.S. dollar’s value into 2021, these numbers could be quite understated.

Only AbbVie (ABBV), mostly a pharmaceutical company, maintains a markedly better long-term growth rate projection into 2023 from my peer diversified health care and medical product company sort. You can read my bullish take on AbbVie from May here. The reason Abbott’s valuation on trailing results is high revolves around investor anticipation of super-strong growth rates.

From my research, what is Wall Street missing in its projections? 63% of Abbott’s Q2 revenue originated from overseas customers. The foreign percentage of sales is far above the S&P 500 corporation average of 42%. Second-half 2020 results should begin to benefit from the weakening U.S. dollar trend this summer versus foreign currencies. When reporting its overseas results in converted dollar amounts, a lower local accounting currency should fuel much-improved operating performance in 2021-22. It is likely a dramatically lower dollar could spike annual growth rates of 15-20%, another 5-10% by 2022. Modeling EPS beyond $6 by 2023 is not out of the question given a 20-30% drop in the foreign exchange value of our paper money over 12-18 months.

Below is a chart of the tumble in the U.S. dollar beginning to play out from record Federal Reserve money printing and the bungled mess of a pandemic response in America. You can read my effort in June calling for a lower dollar trend here.

In summary, if the company executes operating growth as projected, and the U.S. dollar’s value drops precipitously, Abbott may still be selling at a market multiple (17x-18x or lower) P/E on 2-3 year forward results. And given the usual premium valuation the stock receives for its higher-margin, more consistent operating performance, I can make a logical argument today’s $100 a share quote has room to rise 10-15% annually in the next 36 months.

To be completely truthful, it’s getting hard to find any serious bargain in July’s inflated valuation environment for U.S. equities. Putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together, Abbott’s investment story may still provide an opportunity for “outperformance” of the stock market in either an up or down direction from today. This dual capacity of being able to rise faster or fall more gracefully in price is Abbott’s main attraction for smart capital allocators.

Healthy-Looking Momentum Trend

Defensive investors have been accumulating shares the last year. Plenty of evidence of buying momentum and enthusiasm is found in the technical indicators I follow. For starters, Abbott reached an all-time high price on Friday. On the graph below, I have drawn the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator for review.

The ADL measures the daily close against the price range of trades each session. A rising line means the stock is closing consistently nearer the high versus the low print of the day. The NVI only records days with lower trading volume versus the previous session. If the line is in an uptrend, buyers are overwhelming sellers on slow news days. If enough supply isn’t present to meet demand, prices tend to rise, sometimes strongly. Finishing the chart, OBV tracks buying/selling price changes at the close multiplied by volume each day. It is the simplest way to track volume purchases or liquidation. All three in combination are in a very healthy position, rising stronger than the vast majority of S&P 500 companies I track. I rank the technical picture for Abbott in the top 15% of all U.S. equities over the past year. Over the last three months, it is a top-5% momentum performer (using 9 proprietary indicators of health).

Final Thoughts

If investing was a simple game of buying the cheapest pick on trailing valuations, we would all be rich! To be successful, you have to factor in changes occurring in the world daily and projections of where we are headed. Ignoring future expansion and contraction trends in operating business fortunes is the primary reason investors of all stripes lag the indexes when picking individual equities.

Abbott stock valuation appears rich at first glance. However, above-average growth is already being discounted in the stock quote during 2019-20. On top of an improving long-term outlook, a tumble in the U.S. dollar could propel sales/income into a tremendous growth position because of the company’s greater-than-normal level of overseas business exposure.

An added bonus is Abbott’s stellar dividend story. While the trailing yield of 1.5% is about the same as the S&P 500’s 1.8% rate, robust earnings growth should support a big jump in the dividend payout in future years. One of the best dividend records on the planet, paying 96 years of uninterrupted dividends and 48 years of rising cash yield, Abbott is commonly referred to as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Drafting some defense for your portfolio, especially a fast-growing selection, may be just the ingredient you need to build a winning team for 2021-23.

A companion investment suggestion, alongside owning Abbott Labs, is my favorite diversified health care setup today, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). You can read my June article pick for the best long-term defensive blue-chip available to investors here. A much lower valuation and higher dividend yield are the main reasons I prefer JNJ over ABT for long-term investment holdings at this point in time in a head-to-head competition. For intelligent investors, putting both in your portfolio doubles down on your defensive position!

