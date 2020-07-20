There Are Reasons To Like This New 10-Year TIPS

The inflation breakeven rate will be around 1.46%, a reasonable number. But if the inflation hawks are right that 1.46% number will look very attractive.

The real yield for CUSIP 912828ZZ6 could end up around -0.82%, the lowest in the 23-year history of TIPS auctions of this term.

Is inflation truly dead? I'm not so sure about that, after U.S. inflation rose by 0.6% in June, amid a worsening national health and employment crisis. And then there was this: Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) raised the price of my YouTube TV service from $50 a month to $65. Ouch. That's a 30% increase, and it shows that some companies have pricing power, and will use it, even in a pandemic.

Did I stick with YouTube TV? Of course not, I'm way too cheap to put up with a 30% price increase. I moved on to Sling TV, for $30 a month, plus $5 to add on CNBC and BBC World News. In the inflation-watching world, that's the Chained Consumer Price Index in action.

But seriously, there is reason to be concerned about inflation surging in the near future, after laying nearly dormant for a decade. Just take a look at the surge in the M2 money supply in 2020, versus the meager growth in money supply during the financial crisis of 2008:

M2 money supply is defined as "spendable money" sitting in cash, savings accounts, short-term CDs, money market accounts, etc. So, since February, the amount of cash ready to spend has surged mightily. This chart screams, "This time it's different." It's possible we could see inflation rise much higher than current expectations, especially if the U.S. economy recovers fairly quickly in 2021, along with a solution to COVID-19.

Professor Jeremy Siegel, a noted author on financial markets, has been predicting recently that the United States might have "too much of a booming economy" in 2021 and "maybe for the first time in 10 to 15 years, inflation may in fact become an issue." Siegel sees inflation in the 4% to 5% range as a real possibility, and believes the Federal Reserve won't step in to halt it in that range.

And that brings us to CUSIP 912828ZZ6, a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security that will be offered at auction Thursday. The coupon rate and real yield to maturity will be set by the auction. I can safely predict that the coupon rate will be 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go on a TIPS. That's because the real yield to maturity will be deeply negative, probably around -0.82%.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So, the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

Take a look at the trend of the 10-year real yield over the last five years, showing the crushing dive below zero once the pandemic struck in February. The brief blip higher, on about March 19, reflected extreme turmoil in the bond and stock markets.

So here we are, with a 10-year TIPS yielding 0.82% negative to inflation. It started the year 90 basis points higher, at 0.08%.

When the real yield is -0.82%, it means investors will be accepting a 10-year investment that will underperform official U.S. inflation by 0.82% a year. And it also means that investors will be paying a hefty premium for that 0.125% coupon rate, probably more than $108 for $100 of par value.

So you have to ask: "Who on Earth would buy this?"

The case for this new TIPS

CUSIP 912828ZZ6 won't exist in a vacuum; it must be compared to other very safe investments, and their potential to outperform official inflation. Can you find a more attractive option? The obvious answer is the U.S. Series I Savings Bond, which currently offers a real yield to maturity of 0.0%, 82 basis points better than a 10-year TIPS. But the I Bond has a purchase limit of $10,000 per person per year. After I Bonds and TIPS, where does an inflation hawk go for a safe investment, with a 10-year term?

The 10-year Treasury note is the obvious alternative. It's equally safe and is a 10-year commitment. Right now it is yielding 0.64%, very close to its all-time low of 0.58% set on April 21.

Here's the question: Would you prefer a 10-year TIPS yielding 0.82% less than inflation or a 10-year Treasury note with a nominal yield of 0.64%? And how will these investments perform under a scenario of possible rising inflation? Let's check the numbers:

This chart shows that if inflation runs under 1.5% over the next 10 years, the nominal Treasury will outperform the 10-year TIPS. But once inflation hits 1.5% a year, the TIPS will outperform, and the upside potential is limitless. One "likely" scenario is that inflation will average 2.5% over the next 10 years. In that case, the TIPS would provide a nominal return of 1.68%, versus the 0.64% of the Treasury note. If inflation rose to 5.0%, as Professor Siegel predicts is a possibility, the TIPS would offer a nominal return of 4.18%, versus 0.64%.

So while CUSIP 912828ZZ6 looks awfully unattractive, it does offer more upside potential, and little downside risk, versus a nominal Treasury. If the inflation hawks are correct, this will end up being an attractive investment, especially if held to maturity.

Inflation breakeven rate

With the nominal 10-year Treasury yielding 0.64% as of Friday, this TIPS would get an inflation breakeven rate of 1.46%, a reasonable number given recent 10-year annual inflation periods of 1.4% (ending in 2019) and 1.6% (ending in 2017). If inflation hawks end up being right, however, that 1.46% number will look very attractive.

Here is the trend in the 10-year inflation breakeven rate since 2005, showing that inflation expectations have been rising sharply since mid-March, but still remain low by historical standards:

Over the last decade, investors have consistently over-estimated future inflation, causing TIPS to underperform nominal Treasurys of the same term. I track that data, and it isn't pretty:

Keep in mind that each of these investments was made with a view 10 years into the future. Investors expected inflation to continue running in a range from 2.0% to 2.5%, but that didn't happen. Today's investors expect inflation to run at 1.46% over the next 10 years. It also may not happen. It's certainly possible that inflation will run higher, maybe much higher.

One reason to not buy this TIPS

If you buy CUSIP 912828ZZ6 at auction on Thursday, you will be paying a huge premium above par, probably at least $108 per $100 of par value. You will pay that 8%+ premium to receive a coupon rate of 0.125% for 10 years, plus inflation accruals. In other words, you are prepaying $8 for every $100 of value, to get 0.125% in interest a year, plus full inflation adjustments.

Although a TIPS can't decline below its par value, even if we hit 10 straight years of deflation, that 8% premium is not "par value," and it isn't protected against deflation. I feel this risk is extremely low, but it is a risk.

Conclusion

I can see the justification for investing in this TIPS, but I won't be buying it. The 8% premium cost and return well below inflation make it unattractive. Plus, a real yield of -0.82% would be the lowest in the 23-year history of TIPS auctions of this term. But even with that, it looks better than a 10-year nominal Treasury yielding 0.64%.

It's time to be patient, in my opinion. Invest in shorter-term options like 1-year bank CDs, still paying about 1.0%, and set aside cash for an I Bond investment in 2021.

I'll be reporting the results of this auction after it closes Thursday at 1 p.m. EDT. In the meantime, here is a history of all 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions since 2016. Note that during this period, only one auction had a real yield below zero, the last one of May 21.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.