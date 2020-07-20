Change is the name of the game in corporate America. It seems that every other day, there is a post on LinkedIn (MSFT) about the merits of an “adapt or die” culture. With good reason, many companies that were highly relevant decades ago no longer hold the same prestige that they once held. Take Xerox (XRX) or Eastman Kodak (KODK), for example. Both were industry stalwarts in their heyday, and Xerox was so popular that its namesake became a verb. For example, who hasn’t heard the expression: “Can you Xerox this for me?” The so-called economic phenomenon of “creative destruction” is a powerful one, as it compels companies to continuously adapt or otherwise fade into the sunset.

The tobacco industry has had the benefit of not having to change over many decades. However, in recent years, there has been a surge of innovation in the industry, with heated tobacco and vaping being prime examples. More recently, in what is seen as a victory for Philip Morris International (PM), the FDA, on July 7th, approved the marketing of the IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP). Specifically, this approval allows Philip Morris International and Altria (MO) to market IQOS with the following information, as noted on the FDA release:

AVAILABLE EVIDENCE TO DATE:

The IQOS system heats tobacco but does not burn it.

This significantly reduces the production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals.

Scientific studies have shown that switching completely from conventional cigarettes to the IQOS system significantly reduces your body’s exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals.

Turning attention to British American Tobacco (BTI), who is the primary competitor to Philip Morris and Altria, BAT’s shares have dropped off since the FDA’s announcement. As seen below, BAT has underperformed its two peers by around 12% over the past month. While some of the drop could be attributed to the ex-dividend on July 9th, I believe at least a part of the drop, if not the majority, can be attributed to the market’s perception of the FDA announcement on IQOS as a negative for BAT’s U.S. business.

While IQOS’ first-mover advantage and modified risk designation pose a risk to BAT’s combustible business, I see the share price reaction since July 7th as being unwarranted, as BAT has an attractive portfolio of next-generation products of its own.

A Diversified Tobacco Company

British American Tobacco became the largest global tobacco company by revenue, when it acquired the remaining stake in Reynolds American that it did not already own in 2017. It owns a broad portfolio of both traditional combustibles and next-generation products, such as its heated tobacco and vaping offerings. It also owns oral products such as moist snuff, snus, and the fast-growing category of tobacco-free nicotine pouches. As seen below, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% and reach a global TAM of $16.6 billion by 2024. One of the key drivers for this growth will come from increasing numbers of people who are trying to quit traditional smoking.

While IQOS’ MRTP status presents a key risk and could potentially chip market share away from BAT’s combustible products, the company does have a pending application with the FDA to sell its own heated tobacco Glo devices. The application was submitted in 2018, and while no one knows when and if a decision will be made to allow the Glo device to be sold in the U.S., I would expect a decision to come between later this year and the middle of next year.

This rough estimate is based on the two years that it took the IQOS application to be reviewed, with additional time given for COVID-19 related disruptions. In addition, I see the MRTP designation as a net positive for the heated tobacco sector as a whole, as it shapes consumer perceptions about the product. This is a net positive for when BAT’s Glo devices do get FDA approval, assuming they get the same MRTP designation.

As the Glo application is pending with the FDA, BAT has positioned itself well with its tobacco-free nicotine pouch Velo product. Although this category is relatively new, it is seeing strong growth numbers, as evidenced by the 273% revenue growth that it saw last year. In addition, it also has its vapor offerings with Vuse and Vype products. It should be noted, however, that Vapor sales have declined in the U.S. since the outbreak of lung-related injuries and deaths that were reported in 2019. While the deaths have been linked to products containing THC and not nicotine, public perception (or perhaps misconceptions) on vaping took substantial damage.

However, decreases in vapor usage translate to a slower decline in the volume of combustibles. Per BAT’s first half 2020 update, the U.S. cigarette industry volume decline is expected to be just 4% this year, which is an improvement from the previously forecasted 5% decline. Also, let’s not forget that BAT is a global company with strong revenue growth in both new categories and combustibles. As seen in the full year 2019 metrics below, the company managed to grow new category revenue by 32% on a worldwide basis, and combustible revenue by 4.6%. This translated to an impressive 8.4% YoY EPS growth for the full year.

More recently, BAT’s first-half 2020 results look promising, as the Vuse brand grew market share to 26.2% in the U.S. vapor category. Its international vaping brand, Vype, continues to gain traction as it gained share in France and Germany, where it has a leadership position, and is the fastest-growing vaping brand in Canada. In addition, management reiterated its commitment to reducing leverage to below 3.0x by the end of 2021. As seen below, leverage has steadily dropped from 4.0x in 2018.

Turning to a peer comparison, as seen below, BAT’s P/E ratio is 13% lower than that of Altria’s. The gap is even more pronounced in comparison to Philip Morris International, with BAT’s P/E ratio being 43% lower than that of PMI. Evidently, PMI is seen as the quality play in the tobacco space, with its leadership position in IQOS and a stronger balance sheet. However, I see the 43% discount on BAT’s shares as being rather excessive, especially given its robust portfolio of next-generation products and its commitment to deleveraging its balance sheet.

Investor Takeaway

British American Tobacco operates a leading portfolio of tobacco and tobacco-free products, and has demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing consumer tastes and behaviors. In addition, I’m encouraged to see management’s commitment and progress towards deleveraging its balance sheet, which has been an overhang and risk factor for the company since acquiring the remaining stake in Reynolds American in 2017. I see BAT’s share price drop since the FDA’s July 7th announcement of IQOS’ MRTP designation to be unwarranted. This announcement is a net positive for BAT’s heated tobacco product that is currently under FDA review, assuming that it gets the same designation after approval.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $35.44 and a P/E ratio of 8.5. I also view the 7.5% dividend yield to be safe and attractive, as management has guided for a ~65% dividend to adjusted earnings payout ratio. This allows management to use the remaining funds for continued deleveraging and reinvestment into the business. I have a $50 price target on shares, which would bring the P/E ratio to a reasonable 12.0 and represents significant upside from today’s levels.

