Successful execution of this strategy will transform Unilever from a company valued at a discount relative to peers to one at a premium.

However, the company is one of the best-positioned to make a more meaningful move into higher-margin product categories and thus improve returns.

Source: unilever.com

Investment Thesis

Unilever (UL) (NYSE:UN) (OTCPK:UNLYF) is one of the largest global consumer staple companies with many iconic brands in the personal care, home & hygiene and food segments. It also has a very strong exposure to many emerging markets and strong heritage in Europe.

Source: Unilever CAGNY 2020 Presentation

However, UL has been struggling to grow its top line and some of its food businesses have been a drag on overall profitability. Exposure to the food segment also seems to be a poor fit from both a strategic and a distribution point of view as development of direct-to-consumer channels becomes essential.

As a result, Unilever is now trading at a significant discount relative to its peers within the Personal Care space, but this might not last long. The company has everything set up to improve its margins and return on capital employed going forward, which will result in a significant upward multiple repricing even in the face of a slow top-line growth.

Why is Unilever less appealing than its peers

A transformation of the business is needed as the company has not been performing up to many shareholders' expectations. As a large international group, spanning many diverse product categories - from ice cream to hair care and bleach to cooking sauces, UL is also less efficient and agile than many of its peers.

Share price performance has been disappointing over the last decade, once returns to Unilever's major peers in the Home and Personal Care space are considered.

Data by YCharts

The sluggish top-line growth has been one of the main reasons for the underperformance of the company, which has also seen more competition from many emerging smaller brands in the Personal Care space.

Thus, in spite of Unilever's relatively high Return on Capital, the business has failed to live up to expectations.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Business model less adapted for the future

Unilever's business model is also unique due to its sheer exposure in many product areas. UL is in fact the only large consumer staple company shown below that has a meaningful exposure in the Home and Personal Care space in combination with a large Food business.

Every major competitor of UL has focused exclusively on either of the two categories for a number of reasons - from strategy alignment to distribution channels and synergies.

Thus, similar to its dual-headed legal structure between the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, Unilever's product portfolio is just as complex when compared to those of its peers.

Source: Unilever Full-Year 2019 Results Presentation

Taking all that into account in combination with the risks the company has been facing due to Brexit and the recent pandemic, Unilever now trades at the most attractive levels from its whole peer group in the Personal and Home Care sector.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

Where does the opportunity for Unilever lie

The key financial metric driving Unilever's valuation is the company's gross margin. The relationship between gross profitability and P/S multiple has been very strong for the past 10 years.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

Gross margin is one of the key drivers of the company's P/E, Dividend Yield and EV/EBITDA multiple as well, with R-squared of 54%, 53% and 64%, respectively, over the period reviewed above. No other financial metric shows such a strong relationship with the company's valuation multiples.

Thus, although management has many other levers to pull - from fixed operating expenses to asset turnover and leverage, increasing gross margin has the largest impact on valuation and is often proved to be a more sustainable way of creating long-term value for shareholders.

The best strategy to achieve that in the consumer staples space is through brand differentiation in the least commoditized and highly branded product segments.

For example, in the case of Unilever due to its large exposure to the lower margin and more commoditized food segment, the company is at the very bottom in terms of gross profitability when compared to its peers in the Home and Personal Care space (blue bars below).

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Plotting the gross margins and P/S multiples of Unilever's major competitors in both fields reveals the opportunity for a multiple expansion of Unilever, if the company could leverage its expertise, distribution network and brands into the higher-margin Personal Care space.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

By reducing its exposure to lower-margin categories such as Food to areas where strong brands have a much higher ability to drive price premium, such as Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever could get a significant multiple repricing. As we see from the chart below, the revenue share from the Personal Care sector of each company is in a strong relationship with gross profitability and consequently their valuation multiples.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

Not only does Unilever have the expertise and distribution channels in place to make a more meaningful progress into the Personal Care & Beauty space, but more importantly, it has some of the most iconic brands in the category.

Leveraging these brands, in combination with bolt-on acquisitions of smaller fast-growing brands with purpose, gives Unilever very strong credentials for a continued expansion into the space. For example, in the U.S. which makes only 17% of the company's total revenue, Unilever's Dove brand has the fifth strongest digital presence in the Personal Care space.

Source: gartner.com

Unilever's well-established distribution channels in both developed and emerging markets is another important competitive advantage. This way it could very quickly scale up any acquired smaller and fast-growing brands.

The recent acquisition of OLLY Nutrition is a very good example of how Unilever is leveraging its distribution channels to develop the strong brands of the future.

Olly CEO Eric Ryan said that that’s one of the reasons why the vitamin and wellness brand decided to sell to Unilever. While Olly did $100 million in sales last year and was profitable, Ryan said that he felt that he couldn’t expand internationally at the rate he wanted to without being able to use a company like Unilever’s scale. And he was worried that VC-backed competitors might get there before him. “I didn’t want to show up in China in a few years and see five Olly [competitors] on the market,” Ryan said. Source: digiday.com

Making the transition

Under its previous CEO, Mr. Paul Polman, Unilever has been making a successful gradual transition into these higher-margin segments of the industry.

During his tenure from 2009, the revenue profile of Unilever has changed significantly from 30% turnover from the high margin Beauty & Personal Care division in 2009 to 42% in 2019.

Source: Unilever CAGNY 2020

The pivot towards personal care is also evident from the new CEO - Mr. Alan Jope who has led the company's Beauty and Personal Care division since 2014. In 2018, Ms. Andrea Jung was also appointed as a non-executive director to the board which is another major step towards future expansion into the beauty business as she was the CEO of Avon for 13 years and brings a significant expertise into the category. Also in 2018 the company has added the word "Beauty" into the name of its Personal Care division, which is a very strong sign of where the company is heading to, given the tiny size of the beauty products within the business unit.

The focus on these categories has been obvious as management is also seeing skin care and health & wellness as key future growth drivers to combat the sluggish organic growth in certain food categories.

Source: Unilever Full-Year 2019 Results Presentation

Under Polman, Unilever also did a number of large deals to accelerate this transition - from the disposal of its Spreads business to KKR (NYSE:KKR) for $8bn in 2017, to a number of key acquisitions:

the $1bn acquisition of the Dollar Shave Club which gave Unilever a meaningful presence in the shaving category and access to a strong subscription based model;

the Hourglass acquisition which paved the way for a more meaningful entrance into the highest margin segments of the consumer staples industry - beauty and cosmetics.

Source: cosmeticsdesign.com

Gradual transition with operating excellence and low risk

From an operational point of view, over the past 10 years each of the three segments of Unilever saw a significant margin expansion, while at the same time Polman's team prioritized the company's move to a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly business model.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

The shift towards the Beauty & Personal Care space has also occurred gradually, without any mega deals that rapidly change the company's profile and increase the risk of integration.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Another sign of the operational excellence of UL has been the company's high inventory turnover relative to its gross profitability. The two metrics are usually in an inverse relationship as lower-margin businesses often rely on more efficient and streamlined operations to drive higher returns on capital.

That is why food companies are characterized with higher turnover ratios and lower profitability while the personal and home care businesses are on the other end of the scale.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

In fact, both of Unilever's gross margin and inventory turnover increased over the past 10 years. The former going up by 2.1% over the period and the latter increasing from x6.0 in 2010 to x6.9 in 2019.

Higher Return on Capital was also achieved without bringing in too much risk for the company in the face of too aggressive acquisition strategies or excessive leverage. Too aggressive acquisition strategies often lead to problems as the risk of integration increases. A very useful proxy for integration risk is a very high intangible assets and goodwill to total assets ratio relative to peers.

For example, the too high intangible assets and goodwill to total assets ratio of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) brought headaches for the company's management and shareholders, while the company with the second-highest intangible assets and goodwill to total assets ratio - Church & Dwight (CHD) - could soon follow suit.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Although the debt to asset ratio of Unilever is a bit on the high end, it is far from being unsustainable and still lower than those of CLX, CL and KMB.

Taking the shortcut

Although the previous CEO left over the widespread criticism over moving Unilever's headquarters to the Netherlands, it is possible that there is also a strategy shift behind the management change - from a gradual and sustainable approach to a more aggressive one involving a large deal or an activist investor stepping in.

Rumors that Unilever is interested in making a large acquisition in the skin care space have been going on for some time now. Since 2017, it is speculated that Unilever's management is interested in making a bid for Estée Lauder (EL).

Over the past couple of months, UL has also begun a strategic review of its tea business which makes up just under $3bn of annual sales or around 6% of Unilever's turnover. The CEO also recently indicated that the tea division could be managed much better under a different structure, which implies that a spin-off might be on the cards.

An activist investor stepping in is yet another possibility as such large business transformations often benefit from an experienced outside deal maker. Unilever has only recently fended off one such bid under its previous CEO. The bid from Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was unique in a sense that for such a large proposed deal it fell short very quickly in just over a weekend. With lots of political complications, Buffett and his partners from 3G Capital backed off rather quickly from the $143bn bid for Unilever.

Source: bsic.it

Coincidence or not, during the same week, Mr. Nelson Peltz disclosed a stake in Unilever's main competitor - Procter & Gamble (PG). A stake that Peltz has recently reduced and quite likely has exited completely over the last couple of months, after he continued to sell shares into the second quarter of 2020. At the same time, Mr. Peltz has also recently confirmed in an interview for CNBC that he has initiated two new positions.

Apart from Unilever being one of the closest comparable companies to P&G, there are some other factors that might make Unilever a good match for Trian Partners.

Firstly, Unilever's large Ice Cream business is a good match for Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), which is already leveraging some of its strongest brands into the ice cream space through licensing.

Source: Mondelez investor presentation

As Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has recently completed a spin-off of its U.S. Ice Cream business to its JV Froneri, the competition in the space is about to intensify which might require further consolidation in the space.

Secondly, Unilever Food Solutions is a business which has Sysco (SYY) as one of its large customers, while the latter is yet another big position for Trian Partners.

Although a potential involvement of Trian Partners is just a speculation, a large deal by an activist could speed up the transformation that Unilever has been gradually going through and if executed right, unlock shareholder value rather quickly.

Conclusion

Unilever, in spite of its recent troubles, is among the strongest global consumer staple businesses. The company's complex product portfolio in combination with slow growth in certain areas has shifted the focus away from its operating excellence and strong competitive advantages in the high-margin Personal Care space.

Going forward, the current management will continue to pivot towards these high-margin segments and will either take the faster and higher risk route of large transactions or will continue to gradually increase the share of the company's Beauty & Personal Care division. Whichever route the management takes, long-term shareholders would likely be rewarded by a significant multiple expansion going forward on top of the higher-growth segments that Unilever is entering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDLZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.