Reverse-Engineering Retirement

I acknowledge that there is more than one way to skin the cat in terms of reaching financial freedom, but to me, the dividend growth path is the best.

I recently received this note from a follower. I began to type a response to him; however, then I realized that the topic of retirement is probably something that many other readers would like to follow and discuss. So, I decided to turn this private conversation into an article so that the collective consciousness of the Seeking Alpha community could chime in, and together, we can help each other reach financial freedom.

Here's the letter:

Hi Nicholas - I have been following your articles on SA for a while now and enjoy them. I'd like to get your opinion on how you'd start over with Dividend investing if you were in my shoes. I truly hope you can afford me a response but understand if you don't. I am 46 with a wife and 2 young kids. I work in corporate and hence am a slave to a 401K. My wife and I have accumulated approx. $1.0MM in a combo of IRA and Roth IRAs which are currently invested in a diversified portfolio of large cap, small cap, International and some bonds. I want to change that up and invest in Dividend stocks for all the right reasons you articulate. What would you do if you were in my shoes at my age with what I have? I wont take anything as financial advice, just having a high level conversation. Your reply would be greatly appreciated.



Thank you,



Joe Schmoe

Obviously, I've changed his name here to protect his privacy. Anyway, here's my response:

Joe, thanks for the note.

First of all, congrats - with ~$1m, you're doing well. Congrats on your family as well - that's such a blessing.

I appreciate you taking the time to write me. I appreciate your ending especially, because I am always careful to avoid giving advice, since I am not a professional money manager. Furthermore, I am certainly not a retirement expert.

However, I have spent a lot of time thinking about how I'm going to go about reaching my own financial freedom, and therefore, I am happy to offer my opinion, using my personal plans for the pursuit of financial freedom in retirement because these are very important topics for everyone to consider deeply when thinking about their financial lives.

I hope that the conversation that this response generates is productive for you. You provided a bit of information about your financial situation, but obviously, without knowing much more, no one here could be in a proper situation to provide the best advice in the first place. But over the years, I have found that there are very astute readers lurking on the Seeking Alpha platform, and I've personally received solid financial guidance from the community here in the past.

When thinking about financial freedom, the first thing you need to figure out is how much cash you expect to need to retire off of on an annual basis. To be truly financially free, you'll need to generate passive income that meets (and hopefully surpasses this figure so that you have a margin of safety in case unexpected expenses pop up... which, in my life, at least, is a given).

Everyone's desired lifestyle is different. The cost of living in various areas of the world is different. Tour dreams and goals are unique and carry unique costs. Because of this, it's hard to know exactly how much cash you're going to need, but for the sake of this exercise, let's round it off at ~$100,000.00/year for you and your family.

Once I've arrived at a target figure for annual expenses, I would basically reverse-engineer my retirement.

What I mean is this:

You said you are 46 years old. Well, let's say that you plan to retire in 14 years, at the age of 60. That's how much time you have left to compound your money in the DGI strategy before you enter into the distribution phase, where you stop re-investing and begin to live off of the proceeds.

So, now that we're assigning numbers to different variables, we begin to arrive at a point where we can start to properly plan for retirement.

With a 14-year time horizon, a portfolio with a value of roughly $1m, and an annual income target of $100,000/year, here's how I would think about reaching my goals.

For $1,000,000.00 to generate $100,000.00/year, we're talking about a 10% dividend yield. To me, this is not likely to be sustainable over the long term. However, thankfully, we aren't planning on retirement today.

As a dividend growth investor, compounding is your best friend. And when thinking about longer-term compounding results, the rule of 72 is an easy tool to use when thinking about how quickly a passive income stream can grow over time.

If you're unfamiliar with this rule, it's a quick and easy way to figure out how long it will take for an investment (or in this case, the size of your passive income stream) to double, given a fixed rate of annual return. In short, by dividing 72 by the expected rate of annual return, you arrive at the number of years that it will take for your investment to double.

Now, in the stock market, there are no such things as guarantees. We all know this. Over the long term, the major averages tend to provide high-single digit annual returns, implying that a long-term investment is likely to double every 7-10 years. However, I don't like using share price movement as the basis of my long-term financial planning because of the irrationality of equity pricing (especially in the short term) and the unpredictable nature of volatility in the markets.

It's true that over time, dividend growth and capital gains are likely to move in lock-step due to the fact that in an efficient market, both should be based upon a company's underlying fundamentals. But in terms of accurately predicting outcomes in the market, I prefer to focus on the dividends that my holdings produce rather than share price movement.

A focus on safe dividend income and sustainable dividend growth demands a focus on fundamentals, and this helps to avoid speculation in the market. That is one of the greatest benefits of the DGI strategy, in my opinion.

High-quality sustainable dividends are based upon the underlying fundamentals of the companies that are paying them. Between consensus analysis estimates, company-specific guidance for bottom line results, and historical study of a given company's typical payout ratio, it's my belief that dividends are much more predictable than capital gains.

If you take the DGI path, it's important to understand that dividends are never guaranteed. Equities are risk assets, and one of the downside risks is a dividend cut. But there are many high-quality companies which have built up incredibly reputations for generous shareholder returns, and I don't expect that to change anytime soon.

Historically, I've had a high success rate of predicting annual dividend increases, usually within a few percentage points of the real result. And with that in mind, I receive a lot more peace of mind when relying on dividend income to reach financial freedom than the overall value of my holdings.

I will say that predicting income requires constant due diligence. I believe in a basic buy-and-hold approach when building a dividend growth portfolio; however, I don't believe in blissfully ignoring your holdings, hoping for the best. But being able to sleep well at night with an overweight equity position is more than worth the time and energy that it takes to stay on top of my holdings.

So, back to the rule of 72. 14 years until retirement means that the size of your passive income will double twice (in other words, quadruple) if you're able to generate an annual dividend growth rate of 10%.

To me, this isn't a very high hurdle to cross, especially when you consider the fact that this 10% figure doesn't have to be generated organically. Being that you've managed to save $1m so far during your professional career, I can only assume that you will be able to continue to contribute to savings until you decide to retire. And when managing a dividend growth portfolio, invested savings equate directly to dividend growth.

When thinking about reverse-engineering retirement, I go to that $100,000.00 annual passive income figure and divide it by 4 to figure out how much income you would have to produce in the present, assuming that it will quadruple by the time you retire at 60, to reach that goal in 14 years. The answer was $25,000.00.

If you can generate $25,000.00 today with your $1,000,000.00 portfolio and generate a 10% annual dividend growth rate, you will be looking at $100,000.00 of passive income in 14 years.

To generate $25,000.00 with a $1m portfolio, you'll have to generate a 2.5% dividend yield in the present. And being that this yield is relatively low, we circle back to my conclusion that a 10% annual dividend growth rate is a realistic long-term goal to achieve.

When you think about dividend re-investment and the contribution of savings to your passive income generation, you'll really only have to produce dividend growth that is in the mid- to high single digits from your holdings. There are many companies that have reliably produced 5-7% dividend growth over the long term, with average dividend yields in this 2.5% area. So, if I were in your shoes, I would do my best to build a dividend growth portfolio over time that met these yield/growth goals.

When thinking about using $1m to generate a 2.5% yield and 10% annual dividend growth, I think it's important to note that you can maintain yield diversity. In other words, you can have some lower yielders with faster growth and/or higher yielders with lower growth - it's just the overall average that needs to meet/exceed those yield/growth thresholds.

Honestly, my personal portfolio's goals aren't much different than these. Right now, my dividend yield is in the 2.2% yield area, and my annual dividend growth is likely to be in the 10-12% area moving forward. However, as you will see when you look at my holdings, roughly 15% of my holdings are high yield stocks that will certainly not generate 10% annual dividend growth, and roughly 7% of my holdings do not pay a dividend at all. It's the overall income-oriented performance that matters.

And if you're able to use things like value investing to lock in accidentally high yields that have high growth prospects and/or your savings rate allows you to generate higher annual dividend growth results than the 10% figure, you can retire early.

With regard to these "accidentally" high yields, we arrive at the importance of value investing as a dividend growth investor. My number 1 priority when looking for stocks to buy is to focus on the quality of the company's operations. High-quality companies have proven the ability to generate strong cash flows in a variety of market environments, which provides me peace of mind with regard to their ability to support growing dividends over time. But close behind quality comes valuation.

Overpaying for stocks not only decreases your yield on cost and your share count (because money is a finite resource), but also increases risk due to the lack of a margin of safety. I think it's fine to buy shares of high-quality names at fair valuations, but it's much better to buy shares of high-quality companies when they're cheap.

This requires patience, because high-quality names don't go on sale very often; however, if you're able to buy shares at a discount, you increase your yield on cost and your share count, which means you're boosting the compounding potential of your income stream in multiple ways. Furthermore, you're always increasing your long-term total return outlook due to the power of multiple expansion via mean version.

Due to your relatively young age, there doesn't need to be any hurry to build this DGI portfolio. It's taken me nearly a decade to build my portfolio to where it sits today. I maintain a watch list with over 100 very high-quality DGI names that I'd love to own and roughly 9 years into portfolio's life span, I still haven't seen opportunities to buy all of them at prices that I believe to be attractive. But I can assure you that if you are vigilant, over time you'll see opportunities to buy high-quality DGI names at attractive prices, and doing so will slowly but surely move you closer and closer to financial freedom.

Finally, as I've said before, the beauty of the DGI strategy in retirement is that it allows you to avoid touching your principal and, therefore, eroding your asset base over time. In retirement, instead of re-investing your dividends, you will simply withdraw them and use them to pay your bills. But this doesn't mean that dividend growth will cease.

In retirement, the compounding of your income stream will slow because of the lack of savings and re-investment dollars being added to the portfolio, but the size of your income stream should continue to grow due to the continued operational performance and fundamental growth of the DGI companies that you own.

The major benefit here is that the purchasing power of your dividend income stream will be protected against inflation. Each and every year, the value of a dollar decreases ever so slightly. And we're familiar with the power of compounding. The negative compounding, in terms of the value of the dollar, becomes significant over time. This is why we can no longer buy a loaf of bread for $0.25 like we could 50 years ago.

With proper planning, it shouldn't be hard to generate annual dividend growth that exceeds the annual inflation rate by a wide margin. In this example, where you hope to generate $100,000.00 in dividends in 14 years or so, once you reach that $100,000/year passive income goal, you won't have to change your holdings in retirement.

This means that you will continue to generate that mid-single digit dividend growth throughout the distribution phase, meaning that the purchasing power of your passive income stream should grow at a rate that is more than twice the rate of inflation.

Of course, this is all very high-level discussion. Frankly, this is all fairly basic stuff. There are many variables at play here that could allow you to reach retirement sooner and/or later, depending on your decisions. Many people sell out of their higher-growth investments and transition into higher-yielding assets in retirement. This results in a short-term boost to the purchasing power of your passive income stream, yet slows down its growth and, therefore, reduces one's margin of safety over the long term. It's my belief that retirees should maintain the lowest-yielding/fastest-growing overall dividend growth outlook that also allows them to meet their spending needs.

Well, we're roughly 2,500 words into this piece and I don't want to bore you. I could write an entire manuscript about the dividend growth strategy and portfolio construction process, but I imagine that most people clicking on this piece aren't trying to read a novel. Like I said in the introduction, I hope that this piece inspires a lively discussion about the journey towards financial freedom. It's my belief that the dividend growth strategy provides the best, easiest, and simplest path on this journey, though I'm sure others will disagree. One thing that is true about retirement is that there are many ways to skin the cat. But you asked my opinion and, therefore, I discussed the path that I plan to take. I'm still a decade or more away from reaching financial freedom myself, yet, every month, when I see my passive income rising, I know that I'm another step closer to reaching that ultimate goal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.