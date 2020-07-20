'That Was The Week That Was' = Change

This week's headline refers to a comedy review from the early days of network television making fun of the strange things that happened during the week.

Introduction

This week's title is not for code breakers but refers to a series television title that was the name of a comedy review from the early days of network television making fun of the strange things that happened during the week. In prior blogs I quoted Lenin regarding the slowness of most historical trends to develop but that accelerate in just a few weeks. "Change" is a sudden disruption of past trends, which great investors anticipate. Good investors recognize changes early when underway, while average investors are trend followers and poor investors extrapolate trends far too long.

Week ended Thursday-July 16th

The prior investment performance trends that had gone on for over a year were disrupted. (Based on experience, the most accurate performance data terminates on Thursdays, avoiding the rush to start weekends that begin on Friday afternoons for some. This is particularly true during the summer.) Past performance results were led globally by up to ten large tech-oriented companies, providing vital internet services to people who were "sheltering in place".

These companies were supported by up to forty important suppliers. The strong stock price performance of up to fifty companies gave the impression that our economies were in a "V" shaped recovery, if not the early stage of a bull market. If one looked at thousands of other companies, the lift off the pandemic bottom was more modest.

The data below show a distinct change in performance leadership for US registered mutual funds in rising order of change for the week ended July 16th:

S&P 500 Index Funds +2.02%

Large-Cap Value Funds +4.89%

Multi-Cap Value Funds +5.42%

Mid-Cap Value Funds +6.58%

Small-Cap Value Funds +7.35%

Large-Cap Growth Funds -0.70%

Multi-Cap Growth Funds -0.47%

Mid-Cap Growth Funds +0.40%

Small-Cap Growth Funds +1.45%

This is the first week in memory that value funds not only beat growth funds, but meaningfully so. Also, I find it of interest that the size of the stock market capitalizations in fund portfolios impacted performance so markedly. The declining order of performance in the week may well be the cost of liquidity required by heavy traders.

The performance disruption of past trends also occurred in the performance of SEC registered, internationally invested mutual funds.

China Region Funds -5.30%

Emerging Market Stock Funds -2.20%

Latin American Funds +0.30%

Japanese Funds +1.44%

European Funds +2.94%

Of the 25 best performing mutual funds this week, 16 were small caps and 13 were value focused funds. (Obviously, some good performers made both lists.) China Region Funds have been the leading geography to invest in for most of this year, while Europe has been going through a very long turnaround. As is typical of the future discounting attribute of stock prices, they are further along than economic reports. One should bear in mind that all numbers are based on translation into US dollars from local currencies. Thus, the presumed relative safety of US dollars could be impacting the above numbers. The S&P/Dow Jones Indices track 32 markets. In their latest report, 25 rose and seven declined, with one of the seven falling being US large growth.

Applying Change to Selections

While security holdings change very little in many fund portfolios, some constantly evolve. Those that make a limited number of changes believe that investors wish to own the kinds of securities they see in periodic reports. Others believe that their investors want the results of the following principles, which can lead to changes in both the weighting and names in their portfolio. Below is a list of tactical moves that one fund manager is applying as they react to the changes in perception of future developments.

Selling inputs (To generate cash for investment opportunities)

Selling into rising strength Selling to normalize size of positions Selling into poor M&A activity

Buying Inputs (Building future sources to meet needs)

Buying into declining prices Starting new positions in the best companies in a troubled sector Increasing market share of the stock that's not already discounted Buying into strong balance sheets, spending discipline, and free cash flow generations, even when current earnings disappoint Expect rising oil and energy prices over next year or two, within a bear phase Capacity cutbacks create opportunities that create trading opportunities

Any thoughts?

