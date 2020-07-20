Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) is a fairly-valued utility stock with a sterling dividend record. While value investors and growth investors may derive little benefit here, income investors seeking a reliable stream of dividends from their investments should consider this one for a number of reasons.

The reason why utility stocks in general are decent, dependable income investments lies in the nature of the underlying business model. Utilities are geographically entrenched businesses which operate within a strict regulatory framework that protects customers from things like price-gouging. This provides several competitive advantages. First, the regulatory barriers keep prospective competitors locked out. Second, the cost of operating and maintaining a grid's infrastructure is cost-prohibitive for many competitors to entertain squaring up to an established player. Third, the costs involved in switching providers means that most customers remain with their current provider.

Public Service Enterprise Group is not a completely regulated utility. Its operations are split between two subsidiaries: PSE&G, the regulated provider of electricity and gas; and Power, the regional competitive generation segment. However, a comparison of each segment's assets and net income figures displays that PSE&G contributes substantially more to the overall bottom line.

Segment Assets ($) Net Income ($) PSE&G 33.3 billion 440 million Power 12.8 billion 13 million

Figures collated from Q1 2020 update and 2020 investor fact sheet available from PSEG investor relations.

The most recent quarter is not an anomaly. Public Service Enterprise Group's consistent profitability is evident not only from its 23.85% operating margin, but also the revenue and net income figures that the firm has reported over the past five years. Small wonder that Seeking Alpha has given the stock an A- Quant rating for profitability.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 9.98 billion 1.68 billion 2016 8.83 billion 887 million 2017 9.02 billion 1.57 billion 2018 9.88 billion 1.44 billion 2019 9.49 billion 1.69 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available from PSEG investor relations and from Seeking Alpha.

This is the reason why Public Service Enterprise Group has been able to raise its dividend consecutively since 2012. In fact, the dividend was only frozen in 2010-11 in the aftermath of the Great Recession, so over the past 17 years, the utility has raised its dividend for 16 of those years - a dividend it has paid consistently for 113 years in total.

Will COVID-19 have an impact on this record going forward? That is unlikely. Regardless of what is happening to the overall economy, the 2.3 million electric and 1.9 million gas customers in New Jersey (comprising 70% of the state's population) still need electricity and gas. Furthermore, at a time when many firms are withdrawing guidance due to the uncertainty that the pandemic has wrought, Public Service Enterprise Group has reaffirmed its 2020 operating earnings guidance at $3.30-3.50 per share. And a 58.52% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $433 million make a dividend cut even more unlikely.

The profitability of PSEG makes a dividend cut unlikely.

Nor should the balance sheet put investors off. Long-term debt of $14.31 billion is slightly edged out by a net worth of $15.25 billion, and total current liabilities of $5.16 billion are slightly edged out by total current assets of $3.73 billion, cash-on-hand worth $799 million, short-term investments worth $169 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.45 billion. The debt load must be seen in the light of how capital-intensive utilities are (e.g. operating and maintaining the grid infrastructure), and the profitability of the Public Enterprise Group is such that it will have no problem meeting its debt payments. However, this debt does put a cap on growth, as is evident from both the projected earnings-per-share growth of 2.45% over the next five years and the C+ Quant rating for growth that Seeking Alpha has awarded the stock.

If high growth is not forthcoming, then a decent valuation is needed to make this a worthwhile investment. It is to the question of valuation that we now turn.

At close of market on 07/17/2020, Public Service Enterprise Group traded at $55.08 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 07/17/2020, Public Service Enterprise Group traded at a share price of $55.08, with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 based on earnings per share of $2.84 and a forward P/E of 16.17 based on projected earnings per share of $3.41. Both metrics are lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 21.40, and the current dividend yield of 3.56% is slightly higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.50%. Furthermore, both metrics are lower than the utilities sub-sector average of 25.22 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.60. Indeed, by most metrics, the stock seems cheap relative to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric PSEG Sub-Sector Index P/E 19.38 25.22 22.60 P/CF 7.57 9.44 13.83 P/B 1.65 1.95 3.20 P/S 2.54 2.88 2.18

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and The Street.

It would seem that Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a discount to fair value, but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.29 (19.38 / 15 = 1.29) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $42.70 (55.08 / 1.29 = 42.70). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (19.38 / 21.40 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $60.53 (55.08 / 0.91 = 60.53).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.08 (16.17 / 15 = 1.08) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $51.00 (55.08 / 1.08 = 51). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.76 (16.17 / 21.40 = 0.76) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $72.47 (55.08 / 0.76 = 72.47).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.98 (3.50 / 3.56 = 0.98) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $56.20 (55.08 / 0.98 = 56.20). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $56.58 (42.70 + 60.53 + 51 + 72.47 + 56.20 / 5 = 56.58). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by only 3%, it is only slightly less than fairly valued at this time. This is in line with the C+ Quant rating for value that Seeking Alpha has awarded the stock.

In summary, Public Service Enterprise Group cannot be considered much of a growth investment with projected EPS growth of 2.45% over the next five years, and it is trading too close to fair value to qualify as a value investment. However, its profitable business model and strong dividend record definitely earn it consideration as a solid income investment.

