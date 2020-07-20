While Multifamily is considered a resilient sector, the potential impact of Covid-19 should not be disregarded as Multifamily will not escape unscathed.

There will be urban exodus but in the long term, reversion to the mean is more probable.

Is AvalonBay correctly valued by the market?

Knowing that the intrinsic value of an asset will not always be the same as the current market value, opportunities arise to potentially identify these discrepancies and profit from an arbitrage. Real Estate private market valuation lags REITs by several months to year according to NAREIT, while there is a perfect correlation of 0.91 after adjusting for lags. Despite the fact that Multifamily REITs are all currently being traded at a large discount, it is still imperative to cherry-pick not only the most resilient but also what offers the most growth. Based on fundamental and relative valuation, AvalonBay (AVB) is a great add to a retirement portfolio. It is currently largely discounted, pays a 4.1% dividend while it is poised for tremendous appreciation in the next 5 years.

Investment Thesis

With historically-low interest rates and unprecedented federal stimulus, there will be inflation concern by 2021 and demand for real estate, as a traditional hedge against inflation, could increase. Multifamily has always been a resilient investment for institutional investors such as REITs and pension funds, especially when there is higher risk and volatility in the stock market. While asset managers have been raising capital faster, they have been lagging in investing them. With current level of dry powder, it should be expected that demand will increase and this could be a potential floor for the valuation.

There could potentially be lower vacancy as construction will decline during a crisis. Turnover rates have also declined in Q1 and are anticipated to decline even further. Despite the fact that this could be attributed to the obvious reason leasing activity was limited during the lockdown, current consensus forecasts continued lower tenants’ turnover rates which will decrease the cost of replacing the tenant.

Source: CBRE

Class A Multifamily might be less impacted by the pandemic because of having less tenants from entertainment and food sectors who are more in class C Multifamily. Strong balance sheet and flexibility with ample source of liquidity to manage operation and cash flow is another major strength of AVB. AvalonBay has a -A credit rating while Equity Residential (EQR) is the only other Multifamily REIT with a similar top rating.

Source: AvalonBay 2020 10-Q

Fundamental Analysis and Importance of Assumptions

When it comes to valuation, the main difference between REITs and, for example, tech stocks is that REITs not only could be valued based on their future cash flow but they are also valued based on what the real estate is worth today or in the near future in the private market. As assumption makes a tremendous difference in valuation, I will explain my logic for my assumptions as well as present my scenario analysis to assess the potential risk in the worst case. The data used in my valuation has been gathered from the most reliable sources when it comes to Commercial Real Estate such as Real Capital Analytics and Axiometrics.

Net Asset Valuation

Based on the Net Asset Valuation Model which is essentially an assessment of the firm’s potential value in the private market, the calculated NAV per share was $191. NAV was calculated based on segment and geographical split for the 12-month forward Economic NOI (Conservatively, assumed a 5% deduction for Replacement Reserves (Capex) and adjusted the NOI accordingly).

NOI Calculation Assumptions

Annual rent growths assumed in the model were gathered from updated Axiometrics forecast for post-Covid-19. NOI margins were assumed lower than the historical trend since additional concessions because of the pandemic will contribute to lower margins. Furthermore, Scenario analysis was conducted for best, worst and base cases.

Source: Axiometrics

All About Cap Rate Assumptions

Established properties cap rates by region: Assigned the most recent transaction cap rates gathered from Real Capital Analytics ranging from 4.2% to 5% as shown below:

Source: RCA

Other Stabilized Properties: Assumed the prior-year cap (yield on stabilized development assets) even though Other Stabilized properties need to be assigned a lower cap to be more in line with Established Properties (since they will be categorized to Established Segment).

Development properties: A higher cap of around 7% was assumed because of the higher risk.

Redevelopment properties: Assigned a 5% which is still above the Established Properties cap rates because of the lower risk (these assets are already generating income and partially occupied).

Equity Investments: Assumed similar cap as redevelopment as the same logic was applied.

Acquired & Disposed Properties: Based on historical and estimated 2020.

Non- Real Estate Assets: conservatively assigned a multiple. (Very insignificant and does not really make a difference) Additionally, book value was used for other JV assets and JV assets and Equity investments were adjusted based on the pro-rata percentage.

Other Assets' Fair Market Value

Construction in progress & Land held for Development was conservatively adjusted up by 10% and 5%, respectively, by their book value. In reality, the adjustment should be even more but stayed conservative as it is insignificant difference in this case. For Market Value of Debt & other Borrowing, used fair market value of debt and book value of other liabilities.

The calculated Net Asset Valuation in base case scenario implies an economic cap rate of 4.9% on the 12-month forward NOI (2020) Vs. Economic Cap Rate of 5.8% implied by current share price of $154 (at time of Valuation).

Sensitizing Cap Rates

Because of the variety of submarkets and difference in asset classes even though primarily -A, cap rates assumed are not 100% accurate. Hence cap rates were sensitized: Based on regional cap rates of 0.5% above and 0.5% below the baseline levels, the NAV per share price ranged from $219 to $169. The base NAV per share is at $191. The company seems undervalued by 10% in downside, 24% in base case and 43% in upside. As seen below, only in the downside scenario and cap rates being 0.5% higher, NAV per share is close to its share price of $154.

Source: Sensitivity and Scenario Analysis by Author

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Projected unlevered cash flow for 10 years and assumed:

Discount Rate: WACC is between 3.8% and 4.6% based on a Pre-Tax Cost of Debt of 3.80%, FCF Growth Rates of 0.6–1.6%.

Terminal Value: Based on Terminal FCF Growth Rates of 0.6–1.6%.

The implied share prices ranged from $145 to $260. The base implied share price is $207. The company seems overvalued by 6% in downside, undervalued by 34% in base case and 69% in upside.

In order to better evaluate AVB looked at key metrics and ratios in the context of other Comparable Public Comps, especially with the valuation multiples.

It appears AVB trades close to the median EV/EBITDA and P/FFO multiples of the set. The most comparable firm to AVB is EQR because of its geographic presence in the same primary markets, closer enterprise value, similar leverage ratios and also having an average of A- asset class grade properties. However, AVB is more of a developer than EQR and also the Avg monthly rent for AVB is $2404 compared to $2846 for EQR. Overall, they trade at a close multiple.

AvalonBay is well-diversified compared to most other REITs; for example, Essex (ESS) which has presence only in California. Usually diversification reduces the overall risk; however, it should be noted that given current market conditions there could be higher risk in urban-dense cities such as New York City. As seen below, 45% of its apartments are in California and 25% in Metro New York/New Jersey.

Source: Graphs created by Author with data from 10-K

Catalysts

Based on the valuation, it seems that consensus might have underestimated the potential revenue generating from development and redevelopment and there is a high probability that AVB might beat the estimates in 2020.

The company announced possible reduced development & redevelopment spending. Hence, I conservatively anticipated a delay for development as well as redevelopment in the valuation assumption: 4 years for Dev compared to 3 historically and 3.5 for Redevelopment compared to 3 years historically. Moreover, anticipated less NOI generating from completed deliveries in 2020 and substantially lower yield on completed redevelopment and development. As the company announced the possibility of reducing construction activity, assumed less than $400 million of combined development and redevelopment starting per year for the next two years in the base case. However, being more of a developer than the comparative REITs, AVB could further boost its revenue growth by generating higher yield in the development segment.

Source: AvalonBay

No future acquisition estimate is provided and there is no clear pattern in the historical; however, it can be observed that in recession years (2002 and 2003 and 2009-2010), the spending fell. So assumed less acquisition for coming years. Again, AvalonBay could take advantage of opportunities arising in the recession and further boost its NOI.

Risks and Concerns

Potential Delay in Rent

There could be delay in rent payment and possible government legislation to prohibit eviction. So far, rent collection has remained very strong at 95% in May for AvalonBay and even though there are concerns for government legislation to prohibit eviction, it will not be long term.

Further Cap Rates Decompression And Lower NOI Margins

NOI margins and cap rates could decompress more drastically which would contribute to a more severe downside case.

Larger Impact on Class A Multifamily

There is a possibility that Class A properties might experience higher rent declines. However, it should be noted, in AvalonBay’s case as seen below even after GFC, revenue still increased by 1.9%, and it has only dropped twice historically in 2002 and 2003 by 2.3% & 2.1%. Source: Graph created by author with historical data gathered from AvalonBay

Urban Exodus

There is difference of opinions if “urban exodus” will be permanent. However, majority of Real Estate Research firms seem to agree although there will be some shifts which will lead to short-term stress but long-term there will be reversion to the mean. According to the estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau recently released for 2019, the South dominated population growth in 2019. The top 13 cities for population growth were in the nation's Sun Belt. At the same time, big cities such as New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago faced tremendous population decline in 2019 and the reason could be attributed to buyers seeking affordability. With already a net negative migration from ultra-dense metros, now there is even more concern as residents might flee to less dense suburban markets including the sunbelts for safety.

Source: Costar

Even though the concerns are valid, the negative net migration did not result in price drop in these gateway markets as demand still surpassed supply and these cities ranked as top job growth markets in 2019. According to various sources such as CBRE Economic Advisor, market fundamentals in these metros remain strong in the long term as the preference for metropolitan apartment living will sustain.

Prolonged Recession

There could be a prolonged recession but housing is a necessity and Multifamily as a historical defensive and counter-cyclical sector should do fairly well. Even though the current crisis is unprecedented and unlike the GFC, we can take a look at the past recession to better gauge the potential impact on Multifamily. As seen below, not only did Multifamily suffer less from the 2008 recession but it also recovered faster and grew substantially to new peaks in 3 years. CBRE Economic Advisor forecasts:

Source: CBRE Economic Advisor

Source: CBRE Economic Advisor

Source: CBRE Economic Advisors

Argument for quicker recovery than previous recession:

No fundamental inefficiency such as in 2008 to drive the market lower

Unprecedented level of government stimulus

Strong momentum for Multifamily prior to the pandemic with lowest national vacancy in 25 years and favorable demand trends for Multifamily

Conclusion

So far, better-than-expected employment gains in conjunction with strong fiscal stimulus and unemployment insurance have provided sufficient stability for Multifamily. Considering the unprecedented crisis, uncertainties remain but with a long-term horizon, AVB is a promising investment for a patient investor who will benefit from the dividends in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.