In the approximately 290 days since I wrote my cautious piece about Matson, Inc. (MATX), the shares have returned about 9.6%, against a gain of 10.5% for the S&P 500. Previously, I made the argument that this was a fine company, with a sustainable dividend, but the shares were too expensive. I was also concerned about the impact of the IMO legislation, reminding investors that the company itself saw 2019 as a “transition year.” Much has happened since then, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on this shipping company. I’m going to try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at these levels, by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. In addition, in my previous article I recommended that investors eschew the shares but sell some put options, so I’ll check on that trade also.

I know that you're busy people, dear readers. You're also not always willing to slog through my tedious prose. I fully understand. For that reason, I'll repeat the message of the title and the bullet points above in case you missed them. I think dividend coverage is alarmingly thin, and I think the shares don't reflect that risk. For that reason, I can't recommend buying Matson at current levels. That said, I think the options market provides investors the opportunity to generate premia now by agreeing to buy at the same prices that insiders recently did. I'll go through the specifics of that trade below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here has been mostly positive in my estimation, with revenue and net income growing at CAGRs of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. In addition, management has been relatively shareholder-friendly in light of the fact that it has returned just over $207 million to owners in the form of ever-growing dividends since 2014. This has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the past six years.

It’s not all calm waters over there at Matson, though. The most recent quarter was quite soft relative to the same time last year in my estimation. In spite of softness on the logistics side of the business, the company managed a slight (.75%) uptick in revenue compared to the same time last year. At the same time, net income collapsed by nearly 70%, caused largely by a drop in income from SSAT and an 87% increase in interest expense.

In addition, it should be said that long-term debt has also grown dramatically since 2014. Specifically, long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 16%. On the “bright” side (more properly “less bad” side), interest expense has grown at a CAGR of only 4.5% in that time. At some point, though, debt growth will have to slow. In addition, at some point, debt-related payments may crowd out dividends, and that would be disastrous for shareholders in my view. For this reason, I want to spend some time writing about the sustainability of the dividend here.

Dividend Sustainability

When I look at whether or not a dividend is sustainable, I look at the size and timing of future obligations, and compare those to current assets and likely future assets. If the company has sufficient cash to fund its obligations, there’s obviously less risk to the dividend in my view. I’ve compiled a table of these future obligations for your reading pleasure, and present it below. Before getting to the table proper, though, I should make reference to the CAPEX figure here. The company itself forecast a CAPEX spend of about $200 million in 2020, which is on the low side for it. In 2021 and beyond, I applied the average of the past three years of CAPEX. The point of this exercise isn’t to get a mathematically precise number that the company will spend. The point is to work out the approximate size of obligations relative to resources, and to spot which future year will be most onerous for the company. From the following, I conclude that 2022 will be the most expensive for the firm, and the company will need approximately $480 million in 2020.

Against these obligations, the firm currently has about $20 million in cash and it has generated cash from operations of about $260 million over the past three years. To me, this looks a bit thin.

In my previous article, I suggested that the dividend is secure here because the payout ratio was in the low 30s. Since then, things have deteriorated, and the payout ratio in the most recent quarter is north of 240. The fact that the company will likely need to seek even more funding from creditors of shareholders is troublesome in my estimation. This doesn’t disqualify the company from consideration, but I think investors need to be compensated for taking on the risk here with a cheap stock price.

The Stock Price

I’ve written it so often that I’m afraid you may be growing slightly tired of it by now, dear reader. I’ll push through my fear and write it again, though. Yes, I know. I’m the picture of courage. Anyway, a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a mediocre business can be a fairly good investment at the right price. It’s now up to me to work out whether or not these shares are trading for something approximating the “right” price.

When I write “right,” I mean “cheap.” I consider cheap stocks to be ideal because I think they represent both the lowest risk and the highest potential return. They are low risk because all of the bad news is already priced in and expectations are low. Thus, if the company posts a mediocre quarter, not much will happen. At the same time, cheap stocks offer potentially great returns because a company that suddenly finds its groove and offers positive surprises to the market will take off.

I judge whether or not a stock is cheap in a number of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side I look at the ratio between stock price and some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow and the like. Obviously, the more an investor is expected to pay for $1 of future value, the more risky is the stock. When looking at these ratios, I want to see the stock trading for a discount relative to both its own history and to the overall market. Note that I considered the shares to be too expensive previously because they were trading at a PE ratio of about 17.5. At the moment, the shares are even more expensive, per the following chart.

Thus, I think the shares are even more expensive than when I first looked at this stock. That, plus my worries about the dividend, suggests that I can’t recommend buying at current levels.

Options As Alternative

In my previous article, I made reference to the fact that insiders bought heavily in the mid-$20s, and so that would be a price that I would be willing to buy at too. Thankfully, the options market presented an opportunity to potentially lock in these prices by selling puts with a strike price of $25. I sold the March 2020 puts with a strike of $25 and these were bid-asked at $.65-.80 at the time. They expired worthless, suggesting yet again that investors can enjoy at least some returns from stocks that are currently overpriced.

I like to repeat success, so I’m going to recommend a similar trade again. At the moment, I’m recommending selling the December 2020 puts with a strike of $25. These are currently bid-asked at $1.20-1.70. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price about 37% below the current market price. Ceteris paribus, this price also represents a dividend yield of about 3.9%, which is quite generous in my view. If the shares remain above $25, the investor simply pockets the premium. I consider either outcome acceptable, which is why I call these win-win trades.

I really want you to be excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade at this point, dear reader, because I’m about to splash cold water all over the mood by writing about risk. The world is imperfect, and as a result, we humans must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward potential of stocks is obvious to anyone reading this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Matson today at a price of ~$38. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 37% below today's level. Buying the same asset for ⅔ the current price is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think Matson is a fine business, and I think it treats shareholders reasonably well. I also think the softness the firm recently experienced is temporary. The problem is now the same as it was when I last looked at this name. The shares are too expensive given all of the risks present in my opinion. For that reason, I must recommend that investors continue to eschew this name until the shares decline in price, the business improves or some combination of the two. Thankfully, investors can generate credits for their account by taking on the obligation to buy at the same prices insiders did. In my view, if the people who know this business best (i.e. insiders) put their capital to work when the shares hit a given price, I think it’s a safe bet to follow their lead. Thankfully, put options present the possibility for this outcome. All we need is for the capital markets to cooperate between now and December.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.