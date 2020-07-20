Though I am bullish on the stock, I am also fearful of a few variables that can roughen up the markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has roiled corporate balance sheets, and just about every entity out there is trying to obtain new debt.

Investment bankers do much of their business underwriting government bonds, in the United States and abroad. Therefore, they have a vested interest in promoting deficits and in forcing taxpayers to redeem government debt. - Murray Rothbard

I am bullish on MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), an e-platform for institutional credit markets, and consider it as a portfolio stock. The COVID-19 disruption has played a major role in accelerating its business by making e-trading bond platforms indispensable. Investors have lapped up the stock ever since it hit a low of approximately $275 in March 2020, and it is now trading at $522 as of July 15, 2020. The problem is that though its financials are robust, it is richly valued.

Despite its rich valuation, I am bullish on the stock, and here are my reasons:

1. Robust Financials & Zooming Revenues

Between 2016 and 2018, MKTX’s revenues grew at about 10% on an annual basis. However, the growth rate almost doubled in 2019 when the company reported revenues of $510.3 million. Then COVID-19 came along and the revenue number jumped to $555 million in TTM 2020 (Q1), which represents a terrific growth of about 28% as compared to the Dec 2018 number.

On July 6, 2020, MKTX disclosed that its monthly trading volume in June 2020 was $578.5 billion, which represents a solid growth of 216.4% year over year. The number comes as no surprise because the pandemic has pushed even old-school bond traders on to electronic platforms. If the volume trend keeps up, and it likely will, the company will easily and quickly achieve many revenue and profit goals.

As of TTM 2020 (Q1), MKTX has $363.8 million in cash, additional paid-in capital of $328.1 million, and $643.1 million in retained earnings. For the same period, the company generated operating cash flows of $346.9 million, which is a massive improvement over $223.9 million operating cash flows generated as of December 2018.

MKTX also is a sector outperformer because it outclasses all its peers on every single parameter. Its EBITDA margin as of TTM 2020 (Q1) is a whopping 54.84% as against the sector median of 15.83%. Its return on equity in the same period at 31.80% and net income per employee of $431.11k are evidence that the company is very efficiently managed.

2. The Growing Global Debt Market

The pandemic has rattled global markets and triggered a borrowing spree in the first half of 2020. Total global debt activity shot up to $5.5 trillion in H1 2020, which represents a 35% jump as compared to H1 2019. Of the total issuances, $1.2 trillion were represented by investment-grade corporate debt. High-yield issuances in the same period were up 22% to $251.4 billion. International bond offerings also zoomed to $3.1 trillion, a jump of 38% year on year.

Q2 2020 proved to be more robust as debt issuance spurted 52% as compared to Q1 2020. Green Bond issuances picked up 74% in Q2 2020 as compared to Q1 2020, suggesting that such instruments will attract a lot of investor interest going forward.

The whole world is drunk on debt and COVID-19 is picking up steam all over, except in Europe and China. Economies will not recover in a hurry and the IMF has forecasted a deeper global recession in 2020.

Until a solution is found for COVID-19, the world will continue to feel the economic pain. The debt market will remain vibrant going forward, because even after the virus is contained, it is going to take time to get back to the pre-COVID-19 days.

Summing Up

An expanding debt market, a growing audience for fixed-income securities e-trading platforms, an efficiently managed and very profitable company - that sounds like a success cocktail.

However, it comes with one caveat - VALUATION.

A very high forward P/E ratio (non-GAAP) of 70.27 and a bloated TTM P/B of 24.82 as compared to the sector medians of 12.01 and 0.83, respectively, imply that the stock is overvalued. But the markets are irrational, and when investors take a fancy to a growth stock, it becomes tough to make investment decisions on valuations.

Though I am bullish on MKTX, I also hold the opinion that the market can react negatively to the November election results. Plus, it is almost certain now that the markets will witness a U.S.–China trade war. Another potential issue is that junk bond defaults can dry up volumes for higher-interest-yielding bonds.

So, while I am very bullish on MKTX in the long term, I would buy it slowly, week after week, or even better, in a monthly SIP.

