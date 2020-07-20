GoHealth (GOCO) went public as the offering could not compel investors to participate in the public offering or buy shares in the secondary market. While a marketplace in a complicated healthcare system makes sense, one can have questions regarding the business model and growth potential as my main concern relates to this in combination with the current valuation attached to the business. GoHealth is valued as a tech SaaS player and while the company is actually solidly profitable, I fail to see a solid risk-reward set-up at this valuation at this point in time.

Improving Access To Healthcare

GoHealth has a mission to improve access to healthcare in the US though its platform for healthcare enrollment and engagement solutions. The company basically helps to help individuals to find the best health insurance plan for the specific needs, and helping carriers to scale products and offerings. The platform, aided with machine learning, artificial intelligence and sales agents, aims to drive sales of health insurance polities on which the company receives a commission.

Consumer may find this platform very helpful as choosing between plans and benefits is complicated and confusing, as seemingly small differences in policies can have great consequences for the out-of-pocket expenses if something were to happen. Carriers benefit from a large customer base on the platform and effective conversion of those interested consumers into an actual plan offered by the carrier.

The company has been operating for nearly two decades already, and through the savvy usage of technology in what is still a business dominated by sales agents, has allowed the company to grow to a scale of over half a billion in revenues. Not just years of growth and technology resulted in this growth, as a positioning towards favorable demographic segments certainly helps as well.

Furthermore, an important transaction took place in September of last year, which is complicating things a bit. Private equity firm Centerbridge acquired Norvax in September 2019 (with no details released) as this became GoHealth, making it very interesting to learn about the purchase price of course.

The IPO & Valuation

GoHealth initially aimed to sell 39.5 million shares in a range between $18 and $20 per share as sold demand resulted in pricing taking place at $21 per share. On top of the higher issue price, the size of the offering was upped as well with 43.5 million shares being offered, translating into gross proceeds of $913 million.

The 313 million shares outstanding following the offering value equity of the shares at $6.6 billion at the offer price. With net debt around $300 million ahead of the offering, consisting out of debt and contingency payment related to the acquisition, and factoring in net proceeds of nearly $900 million, I peg net cash around $600 million, perhaps a tiny less. This values operating assets at just $6.0 billion.

On a pro-forma basis the company reported revenues of $540 million on which the company reported operating earnings of nearly $58 million. With the company not having to pay interest, given the pro-forma net debt load and assuming a 20% tax rate, I peg potential net earnigns of around $46 million, or just about $0.15 per share, resulting in sky-high valuations of course. With the accounting being complicated by the transaction, revenue growth rates of 138% are reported for 2019, as this growth makes 11 times sales multiple perhaps more justifiable.

As the acquisition makes it hard to see what the organic growth rate was, it is important to look at the first quarter results. First quarter revenues of $141 million suggest a run rate of $565 million, hardly above the revenues reported last year, even as they have been up 104% on the year before. Worse, margin pressure was seen with first quarter operating earnings only totaling $8 million, significantly less on an annualized rate than the 2019 results.

Second quarter revenues are seen between $118 and $130 million, marking quite a setback on a sequential basis due to Covid-19 of course with adjusted EBITDA seen at $24-$28 million, again quite a bit below the $35 million number reported in the first quarter. Despite Covid-19 sales are still up 66% year-over-year at the midpoint of this range, an impressive result, but annualised sales keep falling. Unfortunately I have not seen quarterly numbers reported by the business as the Centerbridge acquisition of September complicated things a bit, making me unsure if this growth is deal related or is really organic growth.

Watching This Story Unfolds From The Sides

I am a little puzzled here as this is a near 20-year old business which has reported rapid growth in 2019, yet I am not 100% convinced that this is organic growth or acquired growth. Furthermore, if the company is really innovative in its business model one would not expect such a fall in revenues in the second quarter, at least on a sequential basis as the quick (partial) sale from Centerbridge within a year is not very comforting.

Hence, I am looking at a very expensive company which is essentially a middle man between health carriers and consumers. Unlike the hotel business for instance, where there are many consumer and suppliers, the nature of the supply side of the business is much more concentrated which limits the bargaining power of the company with Humana and Anthem combined being responsible for a third of sales already. Furthermore, making money from this part of society/economy can be questioned by some, and all of this in combination with the sky-high valuations makes it an easy avoid for me.

If the business is really reporting very impressive organic growth, and sequential growth can be confirmed in the third quarter, while stock-based compensation expense will not skyrocket upon the public offering, the situation might look a lot different. Hence, enough reasons to keep an eye on the company in the quarters to come, yet at this point in time and given the current circumstances, I do not see compelling risk-reward here at this point in time.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.