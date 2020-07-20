Diamondback Energy (FANG) will likely report a big drop in earnings when it releases its second-quarter results in the coming weeks due to the double-digit decline in oil production and weak commodity prices. The Midland, Texas-based company, which reduced drilling activity, will remove additional rigs in the third quarter. Its production will likely bottom out in Q3-2020. However, with the increase in oil prices and stability in production, the company's earnings and cash flows will begin to improve. I also expect the company to generate free cash flows from the second half of this year.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Diamondback Energy will release its financial results for the second quarter after the market closes on August 3 and will host a conference call the following day. The company has recently released its production numbers for the second quarter. Diamondback Energy, like a vast majority of its peers, reduced drilling activity and voluntarily curtailed production in response to the plunge in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell from more than $60 a barrel at the start of this year to as low as negative $37.63 per barrel in April and averaged just around $28 per barrel in Q2-2020.

Diamondback Energy worked with more than 20 rigs throughout most of the first quarter, but brought the rig count down to an average of 13 units in Q2-2020. It carried minimal completion activity, drilled 58 gross wells, and turned just 15 wells to production in the second quarter. By comparison, the company drilled 93 gross wells and placed 80 wells to production in the Midland and Delaware regions in Q1-2020. In addition to the slowdown in drilling work, Diamondback Energy also curtailed around 16,100 boe per day of production, including 9,000 bpd of oil volumes, in Q2-2020. As a result, its second-quarter production clocked in at 294,100 boe per day, with oil production of 176,300 bpd, with the total production and oil volumes falling by 8.4% and 12.5% respectively from Q1-2020.

Not surprisingly, Diamondback Energy has also realized substantially lower levels of commodity prices in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020. The company realized prices of $21.99 per barrel of oil, $7.17 per barrel of NGL, and $0.63 per thousand cf of natural gas, resulting in a total equivalent price of $15.39 per boe on an unhedged basis, down almost 50% from $30.23 per boe in the first quarter. The drop in production, combined with this major decline in realized commodity prices, will push Diamondback Energy's earnings substantially lower from an adjusted profit of $230 million, or $1.45 per share, reported in Q1-2020.

Diamondback Energy's cash flows, however, received a lot of support from its crude oil hedges. The company has maintained one of the strongest hedge books in the industry, with a vast majority of its oil production covered with derivative contracts such as swap, put, or collar. The company's realized price, including hedges, was $22.95 per boe, including the above-average crude oil price of $35.21 per barrel. The company booked total hedging gains of $211 million in the second quarter, which would have pushed its operating cash flows higher. Although the company might still report lower levels of cash flow from operations in Q2-2020 than Q1-2020, the decline will be less severe than the earnings drop.

The good thing, however, is that oil prices have risen since the second quarter to more than $40 per barrel at the time of this writing. This has improved Diamondback Energy's outlook. The increase in oil price has prompted Diamondback Energy to restore curtailed volumes and slightly increase completion activity. The company started restoring production from June and has now brought all of the curtailed volumes back online. It also brought three completion crews back to work in June and July which will help reduce production declines.

Note that Diamondback Energy isn't planning on increasing drilling activity. In fact, it will cut down its rig count to seven rigs in July. The company operated with an average of around 16 rigs in the first half of 2020, as per my estimate but will run a five to six rig program throughout the remainder of the year. Its production will likely drop further in the third quarter but as the completion activity increases and the rig count stabilizes, Diamondback Energy's production could improve slightly in the fourth quarter and hold steady in 2021.

Diamondback Energy, however, curtailed more production than initially expected and has now made a downward revision to its Q4-2020 production guidance to the range of 280,000 to 290,000 boe per day, including oil production of 170,000 to 175,000 bpd. The company initially planned to produce around 301,300 boe per day, including oil output of 195,000 bpd, in the fourth quarter, the same as Q4-2019. With the updated guidance, I expect Diamondback Energy's oil production to fall from 176,300 bpd in Q2-2020 to 169,800 bpd in Q3-2020 and improve to 172,500 bpd in Q4-2020. Although Diamondback Energy might produce less oil in the last two quarters than in Q2-2020, the negative impact will get offset by the improvement in oil prices. With oil prices hovering in the $40s a barrel range, Diamondback Energy's oil price realization will climb. That's going to help push the company's earnings higher.

Diamondback Energy's cash flows will continue receiving a lot of support from crude oil hedges. The company has hedged 168,100 bpd of oil production and nearly all of those barrels have unlimited downside protection. The hedge coverage is equivalent to 98% of the company's future production, as per my estimate. Diamondback Energy's put and collar contracts come with a decent price range, enabling the company to capitalize on the increase in oil prices to $40s a barrel while providing downside protection. The company's hedges go well into 2021, with 85,500 bpd hedged for next year using collars and swaps. I expect the company to build additional hedge positions for 2021 in the coming months and exit 2020 with solid coverage for next year.

Diamondback Energy might burn cash flows in Q2-2020 but its free cash flow profile will likely improve moving forward. That's because, on one hand, the company's cash flow from operations will likely increase in H2-2020 from Q2-2020 due to the increase in oil prices. On the other hand, its capital expenditures will fall as it continues to reduce drilling activity. Its $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion CapEx program for 2020 was front end loaded and will likely drop in H2-2020 from H1-2020. The company will likely keep drilling activity low in the future which reduces its CapEx requirements. It is now in a position to keep production flat in FY-2021 from Q4-2020 with 25% to 35% less capital expenditures. As a result, its CapEx requirement will remain low throughout 2021. In my opinion, this combination of increasing cash flows due to the improvement in oil prices and a decrease in capital expenditures has put Diamondback Energy in a good position to start generating free cash flows on a consistent basis in the future.

Diamondback Energy stock has risen by 33% in the last three months on the back of the increase in oil prices. But the stock is priced 6.27-times on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector median of 7.73x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, and has room to run higher. I think Diamondback Energy is a well-run oil producer that can generate decent levels of cash flows in the downturn. Those investors who have a long-term bullish view on commodity prices and can tolerate oil price-related swings should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.