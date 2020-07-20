This stock should not trade for just 6 times its 2020 free cash flow. This is incredibly cheap.

Teva's debt continues to come down, now at less than 5x its net debt to EBITDA -- first time since Q1 2018.

Investment Thesis

Teva (TEVA) continues to deliver against all its indicators, that it has been setting for itself over the past two years.

Put another way, Teva continues to cut back on expenses, pay down debt, generate strong free cash flow, and have an attractive future ahead.

Nevertheless, for now, despite soaring more than 70% from its March lows, the stock is still in bargain basement at just 6 times forward free cash flow.

I believe that Teva should be worth at least 10x its free cash flow, which is not an exuberant valuation, particularly given the stability of its operations. Put another way, Teva's market cap should be worth at least 40% more, or closer to $20 billion.

Opioid Scandal? Debt?

Investing is brutal. However, I have to say, I LOVE being a value investor. Why? Because when Teva's valuation totally collapsed, I stayed positive that Teva's headline issues would go away. That's not to say I call my investment always right. Indeed, numerous times they came out dramatically wrongly. But thankfully, Teva wasn't one.

Not only is the opioid scandal clearly not being dealt with at the moment, but there's also likely to be a delay. The longer the deal takes to be settled, the more time Teva has to pay down debt, further strengthening its balance sheet.

Teva's balance sheet today is less than 5x leveraged.

This is the lowest net debt to EBITDA leverage since Q1 2018 -- lowest leverage ratio during the past two years. Further, its net debt position today stands at $24.3 billion and there's the expectation it will remain below 5x net leverage during 2020.

Looking over the next three years, Teva is aiming to get its net debt below 3x. However, I don't suspect that many investors would punish Teva for being overleveraged today.

2023 Financial Targets

Teva's message has been very consistent, even during the most challenging periods, Teva will not be diluting its shareholders.

Above, we see that consistent message showing up once again (red box). Also, particularly enticing is that Teva continues its goal of hitting operating margins of 28% consistently by 2023.

Looking to Q1 2020, Teva's operating margins already reached 28%, although Q1 2020 was a particularly strong quarter for Teva.

However, with continued hard work, it certainly appears very realistic that Teva can reach this operating margin target consistently by the end of 2023.

At that point, even without much revenue growth, maybe as little as 2% of revenue per year, and Teva would be generating approximately $4.8 billion of operating income.

Again, compared with its present market cap of $13 billion this reminds me of the bargain opportunity still available here.

Valuation - Still About 40% Upside Potential

Teva is not a high growth investment opportunity. It's more of the case that the level of investor despondency facing the company is more than priced in relative to its actual prospects.

Putting numbers to it, I don't believe that Teva, which continues to be very consistent in generating roughly $2 billion in free cash flow, and is set to generate this figure in 2020, should be priced at just $13 billion market cap.

If I look elsewhere in the stock market, I struggle to find a global leader in its own sector, in this case, generic pharmaceutical, trading for just 6 times forward free cash flow. Particularly, given that most of its troubles are now starting to get behind Teva.

For instance, the generic competition against COPAXONE is old news and Teva believes the price erosion has now stabilized and that Teva continues to be on target for $1.2 billion in sales in 2020. Meanwhile, AUSTEDO and AJOVY, Teva's strongest branded drugs continue to offset the loss from COPAXONE.

Again, there's a strong balance of headwinds and tailwinds, but Teva is not going away, and nobody can realistically talk of bankruptcy facing Teva any longer.

Investment Risks

Looking back to Q1 2020 earnings call, the tone of the earnings call was a reminder that Teva's Q1 2020 was particularly strong, and that investors should expect Teva to have had some pull forward from the rest of the year.

Thus, the remainder of the year, Teva may well have several quarters of underperformance relative to analysts' estimates.

However, I urge investors not to play the quarterly game. Teva reiterated its full-year guidance, and that's the best signpost investors should use to focus their analysis.

The Bottom Line

Remember the saying, if you are having fun investing, you are probably gambling?

Well, Teva is one of the most boring companies in the world. It continues to grow strong free cash flow, improving its operating margins and paying down debt.

Nevertheless, as the video and the article shows, Teva is so incredibly cheap. If it is able to guide for even a small amount of revenue growth in 2021, this stock should materially reprice higher. I believe that at this valuation, it is still very attractive an investment and worthwhile adding to one's investment here. There are no significant dangers ahead, asides from unimpressive revenue growth rates -- which I contend are already priced in many times over.

