PFF will become a "set it and forget it" type of investment that returns monthly dividends by tracking US Preferred Shares without using leverage.

John purchased 100 shares on July 1, 2020, which is a nearly 10% discount to recent highs. Now is actually the time to buy rather than sell.

Shares of PFF are attractive because of their recent price drop and the likelihood of seeing the price appreciate back to normal levels.

My clients John and Jane have never purchased an ETF like the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) before as they opted to go after individual holdings at times when they are more attractive. John and Jane both added quite a few preferred holdings to their portfolios as we continue down the path of de-risking their dividend income portfolios.

The key to the last sentence is that we are de-risking their dividend income portfolio which is not the same as being risk-less. Even when buying good preferreds there will always be some semblance of risk even when it comes to the highest quality shares. Below is a list of all the preferred holdings in John and Jane's portfolios including their Retirement Accounts and the Taxable Accounts.

John and Jane's estimated total dividend income from their Taxable Account and Retirement Accounts is estimated to be approximately $54,000 for 2020. Preferred dividends currently generate around 8.7% of this total and have been rapidly increasing with regard to how much of this total they generate. When preferred shares took a beating alongside most common stock issuances we used the opportunity to build new positions and add to existing ones. The following positions from the list above were added over the last four months.

Annaly Capital Preferred Series D (NLY.PD)

Lexington Properties Preferred Series C (LXP.PC)

Broadcom Preferred Series A (AVGOP)

EPR Properties Preferred Series E (EPR.PE)

RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD)

Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ) - We added to this existing position.

iShares Preferred Income Security ETF

As you can see, John and Jane used this opportunity to capitalize on some really strong names at discount prices which helped reduce some of the unrealized losses on positions that have been in the portfolio for quite some time now.

For the most part, John and Jane's preferred shares have held up well from a pricing perspective. Given that the performance and purchase price has been historically good, some might be wondering why am I now establishing a position in a diversified ETF like PFF?

My response to this is that we are looking to establish more of John and Jane's investments as a set-it-and-forget-it type of investment that generates monthly income without all the exposure that comes from being invested in an individual stock. I find PFF attractive because it has demonstrated strong price support at these levels which means that we could potentially sell shares at break-even or small gain in the future on top of having received a healthy dividend yield.

Price Support Exists But The Dividend Yield Is Misleading

I am not a big fan of mutual funds when it comes to my retirees John and Jane and ETFs tend to be another category I am not big on because the dividend yield is often lower than what we can generate by picking individual investments.

The case I want to make for PFF can be seen in the images below which show that PFF has demonstrated strong price support over the last decade (and if you look at the second image over its 13+ years based on the inception date of March 26, 2007).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

With the exception of the financial crisis in 2009 and COVID-19 in 2020, PFF has seen relatively stable pricing with strong baseline price support at around $34.50/share. PFF's 52-week-high is $38.33/share (although from 2010 through 2016 it was regularly reaching $40/share), which means that shares are currently available at a 10% discount to its most recent highs and a more than 15% discount to its 10-year highs. When we exclude the flash-crashes seen in 2008 and 2020, it becomes extremely rare that we could find shares available at a 10% discount.

The second item to address is PFF's current dividend yield of 5.69%, which has shown strong support over the last 10 years. When looking at the dividend yield, we would normally view this as a negative because we are actually buying shares at the top end of the yield (PFF rarely comes with a yield less than 5.70%), but this is misleading for a couple of reasons.

Variable Rate Dividend (and Year-End True Up) - It really makes sense that a preferred shares ETF would have a variable rate dividend policy since many of its holdings pay on a quarterly basis. Additionally, it would also make sense that the year-end dividend would be higher or lower based on the value of its holdings. Fixed-To-Floating Preferreds - The fund has significant exposure to fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities which means that the dividend is fixed for a specific period of time and at a certain date will begin to float based on a short-term index. Over the last decade, we have seen interest rates consistently at their lowest possible rates, which means that shares of PFF have been slowly creeping down in order to maintain the same yield even as the annual payout amount has continued to decrease. Investors who are potentially bullish on interest rates going up are likely to view the current situation as a buying opportunity while investors who are bearish are likely to believe that more downside is warranted.

I am not necessarily bullish on rising rates going forward (especially given the uncertain environment that we currently operate in), but I can say that I am not bearish when it comes to the idea of interest rates going much lower than they already are. As a result, the downside potential when it comes to PFF appears fairly limited when we take into consideration these risks. Historical charts (like the image below) support the points that I made above.

Source: Seeking Alpha - PFF - Dividend Growth

Since its inception, annual income is down approximately $.76/share annually, which works out to be an average decline in income of -6.3%/year over the last 12 years. While some would consider this alarming, we need to consider that fixed-to-floating securities are responsible for part of this impact. There are also plenty of companies that have taken advantage of record-low interest rates by redeeming their higher-cost issuances and replacing them with new preferred shares that can have a much lower yield associated with them.

Prospectus Details

Part of the price support can also be attributed to the type of securities that the fund will hold as the underlying index requires preferred stocks that meet the following criteria as stated in the prospectus:

The Underlying Index includes issuances of preferred stocks with amounts outstanding over $100 million, convertible preferred stock with at least $50 million face amount outstanding, and hybrid securities with at least $250 million face amount outstanding, that meet minimum price, liquidity, trading volume, maturity and other requirements, as applicable, as determined by ICE Data Indices (the "Index Provider" or "ICE Data").

It is also stated that the fund places a limitation on how much a single issuer can make up of the entire fund. No single issuer can make up more than 4.75% of the total market capitalization and is rebalanced on a monthly basis according to the prospectus.

Those who are potentially interested in buying shares of PFF should also consider how strongly the share price tracks NAV. Over the last five years and three months, there have only been a total of nine trading days where PFF's share price was trading more than .5% above NAV and -.5% below NAV.

Source: PFF Annual Report

While we expect the price of an ETF to closely track the NAV of its holdings, it's important to remember that not all ETFs are created the same and this is evidenced by PFF's counterpart iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (IPFF) which has demonstrated significantly more volatility in the share price of its ETF compared with the NAV of its assets.

Source: PFF Annual Report

The difference between these two scenarios can be significant because with PFF the average investor has a 99.32% chance of purchasing shares on any given day that are valued between a premium of .5% and a discount of -.5% of NAV. Meanwhile, the same premium/discount range for IPFF only provides the purchaser with a 34.62% chance of snagging shares within this range. On the positive side, investors in IPFF have approximately a 41.9% chance of purchasing shares when they are selling at a discount to NAV, but they also have a 23.48% chance of purchasing shares when they are selling at a premium to NAV.

I want to be clear when I say that the above information does not mean that these funds do not experience volatility. What these figures do mean is that the average investor has a significantly better chance of purchasing PFF shares at a fair price while investors to purchase shares of IPFF have a greater chance of purchasing shares at a premium or discount to NAV.

Conclusion

Recent articles have suggested that PFF is a poor investment choice and I would have to agree with this sentiment when talking about investors who purchased at the height of the fund's value. We went ahead and added 100 shares to John's portfolio at $34.49/share on July 1, 2020, during which time the fund has started to see its share price recover so that it is now priced at a -7% discount to its long-term highs instead of almost -10% discount to the highs that John purchased shares at. Below is an image that demonstrates how the ETF's price and NAV have both improved during the first half of July.

Data by YCharts

I believe we will see the gap in PFF's share price continue to narrow and close back into the $37-$38/share range through the rest of 2020, which means that John could see high-single-digit or low-double-digit total returns from the dividends received and price appreciation. The potential for PFF to offer strong returns is concentrated in its dividend yield which appears safe and with limited downside from falling interest rates going forward.

The main risk that I see for investors at this point is a high concentration of preferred assets held in companies from industries like capital markets, REITs, insurance, and finance. Many of these holdings (especially in the capital markets, finance, and insurance industries) have noncumulative features which means that they are not required to pay out previously missed dividend payments. Additionally, these companies can resume dividend payments to their common shareholders since they do not need to wait for preferred shareholders to receive previously missed dividend payments before receiving dividend payments again.

The risk of preferred stock suspending/eliminating their dividend payouts and cutting out their preferred stock dividend payments would take a full-blown market meltdown, which means that the risk of this occurring is low, but still a realistic possibility that investors should be aware of.

My clients John and Jane are currently long all preferred stocks mentioned in this article other than IPFF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.