The 10 Small Cap Differences

Whilst others are better known, from the greater cyclicality to higher domestic focus.

We highlight 10 key differences vs. large caps. A number of them are surprising, from the narrowing leverage gap, to the rising analyst coverage, and higher index concentration.

We are overweight US small caps. Earnings are improving, valuations discounted, macro factors rebounding, and the asset class inefficient. We think its outperformance off-the-bottom can continue.

The bullish case for US small cap

We are positive US small caps as one of our favored cyclical recovery allocations, along with US consumer durables and real estate, and European financials. US small caps underperformed into the March 27 bottom but have since outpaced large caps (SPY) by c. 800bps.

Small caps are seeing stronger earnings revisions and are cheaper on an underlying P/BV basis. They are also more correlated to improving macro factors and the extraordinary US fiscal and monetary stimulus, and are a more inefficient asset class with less analyst coverage and greater long-term active manager outperformance. Threats are a stalling of the current recovery with a spike in new virus infections, and potential Democrat corporate tax increases disproportionately impacting domestic-focused small caps. See May 03 note: Why we are bullish small caps

We believe US small caps remain a poorly understood asset class, and below we highlight 10 of the key distinctions versus large caps. Some are well-known distinctions, but others less so.

Highlighting the 10 differences

US small caps are significantly different than large caps, and we highlight ten of them below. A number of them are surprising, from the narrowing leverage gap, to the rising analyst coverage, and higher index concentration.

1. Macro correlations: Small cap more so

Small caps are more correlated to macro conditions, commodities, volatility, and bond yields than large caps, reflecting there smaller size, lower liquidity, and higher leverage. This should benefit them if economic activity continues to rebound, equity volatility eases, and bond yields stay low.

2. Small caps are more cyclical

Small caps have a greater index weighting to cyclical and value sectors, such as industrials, real estate, and financials, and are relatively underweight the broad ‘tech’ sectors, IT, communications, and consumer discretionary. Though, healthcare and IT are still the largest absolute small cap sectors. This cyclical and value small cap tilt also skews valuations cheaper and makes ‘sector neutral’ valuations - versus large caps using the same sector weights - higher.

3. More domestic, and more ‘local’

US small caps in aggregate have c. 20pp less revenue exposure to overseas (average 15% of total revenue vs. 35% for large caps), and this revenue is also closer to home, with significantly less in far flung emerging markets. This means small caps have relatively benefited from the strong USD and robust US GDP growth in recent years, but it also means that they are disproportionately exposed to a potential increase in post-election corporate tax rates, for example.

4. The leverage gap is narrowing

Small caps have been historically more leveraged than large caps, helping drive the higher macro correlations. This gap has been converging, though, with small caps deleveraging even as large caps have added debt. This is partly due to capital distributions, with fewer small caps paying dividends and buying back shares than large cap peers.

5. Small cap indices are not created equal

The main index providers, MSCI, S&P, and FTSE Russell, all aim to cover differing percentages of the equity market, have significantly different number of stocks in their small-cap indices, distinct inclusion criteria, and rebalancing rules. MSCI has the broadest small-cap definition, whilst Russell incorporates the greatest number of stocks. All this creates big composition and tracking differences between them.

6. Index concentration is a surprise

Small-cap indices are surprisingly more concentrated than large cap, despite the much greater number of stocks than the large-cap indices. We calculate that the top 10% of small-cap stocks make up c. 75% of the small-cap indices. This compares to only c. 40% of the US large-cap indices.

7. Less analyst coverage, but growing

One of the obvious market 'inefficiencies' of small caps is significantly smaller amount of sell-side analyst research coverage. The average US small-cap stock has only 1/3 the number of sell-side analysts (10 vs. 29) than large caps. However, interestingly, small-cap analyst coverage has been growing significantly faster than that of large caps.

8. US volatility higher, International lower

US small caps are more volatile than large caps, given the higher leverage and more cyclical index composition, but international small caps have lower volatility, likely given lesser passive product and higher insider ownership. For our analysis on how corporate ownership differs globally, see July 14: Understanding who calls the shots

9. Earnings are growing faster

Small caps have consistently grown earnings faster than large caps, reflecting the smaller absolute size and ‘law of large numbers’, but at the cost of higher earnings sensitivity, such as in the current recession.

10. Higher alpha generation

A measure of the relative inefficiency of the small-cap market compared to large caps is that active managers have been able to outperform. The S&P SPIVA scorecard shows 11% of US small-cap active managers have outperformed the last 15 years, slightly more than the 9% of large-cap managers. The equivalent for international small caps is significantly higher at 32% vs. 10% for large caps.

What to own

The largest and broadest US small-cap ETFs are the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) with a c. US$41bn size, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) with a US$40bn market cap, and the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) with a US$25bn size. The largest small-cap growth ETF is the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK), with a US$10bn size, and the largest value focused small-cap ETF is the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) with a US$12bn size.

Risks: Deeper recession and FAANGM dominance

We highlight two particular risks to our positive US small-cap view from a longer and deeper recession and from a continuance of FAANGM dominance.

The recession could deepen and high-yield spreads stay high for an extended period. The US is already facing one of the largest GDP falls of any country globally, and this has driven an unprecedented policy response. An unsuccessful gradual reopening of the US economy or a second wave of infections could lengthen and deepen the recession and keep high-yield bond spreads above average levels. All this would impact the small-cap relative performance.

Continued FAANGM dominance. A significant portion of the large-cap outperformance in recent years has been driven by the FAANGM stocks - the six largest tech related US stocks. These now represent over 20% of the S&P 500, double the weighting of only five years ago. We expect these stocks to come out of the crisis stronger than going in. This could continue to "crowd out" small-cap performance.

Conclusion: The small cap differences

We are overweight US small caps, with earnings improving, valuations discounted, macro factors rebounding, and the asset class inefficient. We think its outperformance off-the-bottom can continue. We highlight 10 key differences vs. large caps. A number of them are surprising, from the narrowing leverage gap, to the rising analyst coverage, and higher index concentration, whilst others are better known, from the greater cyclicality to domestic focus.

