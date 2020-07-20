Dividend Cuts And Overdue Rent: Previewing REIT Earnings Season

Aided by trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, rent collection has largely been a non-issue for non-retail property sectors, but how long can that last if these stimulus measures aren't renewed?

"Did the rent get paid? How about the mortgage?" Earnings season kicks off this week with more than 175 REITs and housing industry companies reporting earnings over the next month.

Real Estate Earnings Preview

Here we go again! Real estate earnings season kicks off this week with more than 175 equity REITs and dozens of housing industry companies reporting earnings over the next five weeks. Perhaps foreshadowing a frenetic REIT earnings season, troubled mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11, the first REIT bankruptcy since GGP Properties went bust during the Financial Crisis. As with last quarter, earnings season will provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans in what will surely be another newsworthy and potentially volatile several weeks.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Real Estate Earnings Calendar

"Did the rent get paid? How about the mortgage?" Rent collection - a metric that was rarely reported by REITs in the pre-COVID-19 era - has quickly become the most critical statistic tracked by analysts and investors on earnings reports and interim updates. To our pleasant surprise, the vast majority of REITs have been highly transparent - and fairly consistent - with rent collection reporting, particularly the REITs that had "good news" to report. Illustrating the emerging bifurcation between "essential" and "non-essential" property sectors, rent collection among individual REITs ranged from a low of 15% to 100%. Rent collection has largely been a non-issue for "essential" property sectors, but retail REITs struggled to collect rents during the "lockdown months."

It's hard to pay dividends if you're not collecting the rents. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend. Again speaking to the "winners" and "losers" effect emerging in the real estate sector, not all REITs are cutting dividends, and a handful have actually raised their dividend in 2020, including Realty Income (O), American Tower (AMT), W.P. Carey (WPC), and roughly a dozen other REITs, primarily in the housing, industrial, and technology property sectors. We anticipate that up to a dozen more REITs will add their name to the list this quarter, but several previous "victims" may resume payouts at previous levels.

Below, we compiled the notable earnings that we’re watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We will provide real-time commentary throughout earnings season and track rent collection and dividend cuts and resumptions in our all-new iREIT Earnings Headquarters tool on iREIT on Alpha, which we will summarize in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook reports. (Note that REITs that have not yet announced an earnings date are in italics with an estimated data based on past earnings seasons.)

What are we watching this earnings season? At the outset of the pandemic, we unveiled our framework for analyzing each property sector based on its direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as its general sensitivity to a potential recession and to changes in long-term interest rates. Since early March, stock price performance, as well as rent collection and dividend cuts, have been in near-lockstep with this framework with the "High" and "Medium/High" classifications accounting for the vast majority of dividend cuts thus far. Below, we give our "quick-take" on what we're focused on from all eighteen property sectors, in order of their COVID-19 risk levels.

What to Watch For In Higher COVID-19 Risk Sectors

Hotels: (Click Links for Full Sector Report) Hotels have been hit harder than any sector during the coronavirus pandemic and economic lockdowns. Every hotel REIT slashed its dividend over the last quarter, but even that might not be enough to stay afloat as the industry faces an existential crisis. Following a record year of occupancy and revenues for the hotel industry in 2019, hotels are expecting a mind-blowing 50% plunge in revenues this year. A rebound in economic activity since April has thrown a lifeline to several highly levered REITs teetering on the edge, but a "second wave" of the pandemic could be the death knell. We're looking for indications of immediate distress.

Malls: Mall REITs are longing for the days when the "retail apocalypse" was their biggest concern. Malls reported collection of less than 25% of rents in April and May as retail landlords struggled to collect rent from "non-essential" tenants. The pandemic likely further amplified the significant secular headwinds facing the enclosed mall format and accelerated store closing decisions. CBL has reportedly succumbed to the illness, while Washington Prime Group (WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and Macerich Company (MAC) have a dim prognosis. Outside of mall stalwart Simon Property Group (SPG), we're looking for indications that there will be anything left of the mall REIT sector by 2021.

Shopping Centers: Unlike malls, the majority of shopping centers remain operational as "essential businesses". However, these REITs are more dependent on now-struggling small business retailers and independent franchises to fill small shops. Helped by unprecedented levels of fiscal stimulus, retail sales in the United States have rebounded back to pre-pandemic levels, driven by strength from grocery stores, discount retailers, and home improvement operators. Grocery-anchored REITs like Regency Centers Corp. (REG) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), as well as high-quality power center REITs like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), will weather the near-term pain, but dividend cuts and/or resumptions will be contingent on rent collection.

Healthcare: Healthcare REITs have been ground-zero of the coronavirus pandemic, as The New York Times found that more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths are linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. No healthcare real estate sub-sector is immune from the significant near-term and long-term consequences. Despite the headwinds, however, healthcare REITs reported near-perfect rent collection, and dividends have remained relatively untouched as emergency stimulus measures have thrown a lifeline to many already troubled operators. We're looking for stabilizing in the senior housing segment of Welltower (WELL), Ventas (VTR), and Healthpeak Properties (PEAK).

Office: Welcome to the "work from home" era. Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) announced plans to permanently shift workers to WFM environments, consistent with a Gartner survey which found that nearly half of companies expect to do the same. Zoom (ZM) has emerged as the biggest threat to office landlords, usurping the throne from WeWork (WE). The near-term outlook remains relatively steady, however, as Office REITs have reported little difficulty collecting rent. The longer-term WFH pressures will play out over the next half-decade, and we're focused on forward-looking metrics like leasing spreads for signs of impaired corporate and co-working demand.

Casinos: Casino REITs may not be the gamble that may appear on the surface, as rent collection has been spotless since the start of the pandemic and dividends have been essentially untouched despite the temporary closure of many gaming properties across the country. Critically, casino REITs operate under a long-term, triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk to their tenants. However, these long-term leases are only as safe as the tenants' ability to pay, some of which have been stretched to the brink. We're monitoring rent-paying capacity from Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR), and MGM Resorts (MGM).

Student Housing: Will students be on campus when the Fall 2020 school year begins? If not, expect a significant near-term revenue hit for American Campus Communities (ACC), the lone student housing REIT. ACC announced in July that preleasing rates are only marginally behind that of a year ago and believes most students plan to return in the fall regardless of the curriculum format. Working in the REIT's favor, ACC's top markets tend to be the flagship state schools in the "red states" of Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Did attitudes towards online education shift? Are schools more or less willing to use public-private partnerships for campus housing modernization?

Net Lease: Net Lease REITs had defied the "retail apocalypse" headwinds over the past half-decade by investing in experienced-based retail categories. These "un-Amazonable" categories, including restaurants, fitness centers, and movie theaters, have become liabilities amid the "social distancing" era, and these REITs struggled to collect rent from these non-essential tenants. While several "experience-heavy" REITs continue to have their backs against the walls, net lease REITs have a history of resilience in the face of headwinds. These REITs have displayed a wide variance in rent collection success, so we'll be watching closely for signs of consistency in June and July.

Billboards: Advertising is typically the first line item that gets cut during an economic downturn, and the "stay-at-home" age has hit the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry especially hard, including billboard REITs Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) and Outfront Media (OUT). Outfront had just scored a major - but unfortunately timed - deal with the New York MTA for billions of dollars' worth of advertising on subways and buses which now ride mostly empty. We're expecting another rough quarter, but are interested to hear updates on potentially evolving plans for digital conversion upgrades, which we saw as one of the compelling long-term catalysts for the sector.

Prisons: The politically sensitive prison REIT sector continues to be volatile as the contours of the upcoming election take shape. The sector dodged a bullet after the more "moderate" wing of the Democratic party coalesced around Joe Biden, who would likely be more friendly to the private prison sector than a Sanders administration. CoreCivic (CXW) got slammed after it suspended its dividend and announced that it was exploring alternative organizational structures outside of REIT status. GEO Group (GEO), however, maintained its quarterly dividend and appears committed to stay the course. We're interested to hear any updates on the strategic review from CXW.

What To Watch For in Lower COVID-19 Risk Sectors

Homebuilders: Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index have been among the leaders of the "reopening rally" on data showing that the housing industry is powering the early stages of the economic rebound. Nearly all housing-related data points have formed the contours of a V-shaped rebound, including mortgage applications to purchase a home rose, which are now higher by 16% from the same time last year, while Homebuilder Sentiment jumped back to pre-pandemic levels. The sharp rebound in housing market activity - and homebuilder order growth - has been aided by favorable demographics, low housing supply, and near-record low mortgage rates.

Timber: Lumber prices have surged over the last quarter amid the sharp rebound in home construction activity. Lumber futures (LB1:COM) jumped nearly 60% in the second quarter and have jumped another 25% since the start of Q3. Housing Starts jumped 17.3% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million units, powered by the aforementioned recovery in single-family. Timber REITs have seen a strong rebound over the past two months after being slammed at the outset of the pandemic, led by industry leaders Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) and PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH). We believe that WY will be one of the first REITs to resume its recently suspended dividend.

Manufactured Housing: It'll take more than a pandemic to slow down the perennially outperforming Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI). These REITs have proven to be immune from coronavirus-related headwinds, collecting nearly 100% of rents. Powered by the tailwinds associated with the housing shortage and favorable demographics, MH REITs have been the best-performing real estate sector of the past decade. Trading at the loftiest valuations in the REIT sector, investors will continue to demand perfection. We expect guidance - which was suspended last quarter - to resume and will be keyed in on their revised Core FFO outlook.

Apartments: What rent strikes? Apartment REITs reported limit issues with rent collection in April and early May amid the depths of the shutdowns, as more than 95% of rents were collected. Housing is proving to be the ultimate "essential service" amid the pandemic and mandated stay-at-home orders. Rent collection was aided by generous fiscal stimulus measures - some of which expire at the end of July - that threw a lifeline to furloughed workers, and the NHMC is pleading for an extension of these stimulus measures. We're watching for updates on rent collection, rental growth trends, and commentary on what these REITs think about the potential "Urban Exodus".

Single-Family Rentals: Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival", and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world could be an added spark. We continue to forecast significant growth in the "built-to-rent" category and see the lines blurring between homebuilders and SFR operators over the next decade. Industry leaders American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) have reported near-perfect rent collection, and Front Yard Residential Corp. (RESI) gave a strong interim update that showed robust rent growth trends. We're focused on leasing trends and updates on rent collection.

Self-Storage: Storage demand is driven by "change", and there's been no shortage of that amid the pandemic. With rent collection above 95%, self-storage demand has proven to be quite "sticky", consistent with trends of the prior Financial Crisis as rents are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's possessions. Leasing volumes slowed amid the pandemic, with a plunge in “move-ins” offset by similarly low “move-outs”. Supply growth, which had weakened self-storage fundamentals over the last half-decade, is poised to finally cool considerably. With limited visibility or precedent, this quarter's earnings results will be especially consequential and potentially volatile.

Cell Towers: No missed rents here. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the high-flying cell tower sector is thriving. The cellular industry has seen plenty of fireworks over the last two years, underscored by T-Mobile's (TMUS) now-completed acquisition of Sprint and the emergence of Dish Network (DISH) as a fourth competitor. Questions remain about Dish’s ability to fund its network build-out plans, and we're focused in on commentary around the progress of Dish's rollout. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) continues to make headway on its ambitious low-orbit satellite network, and we're interested in commentary about how LEO networks may alter industry competitive dynamics.

Data Center: Work-from-home winners? The pandemic appears to have accelerated enterprise investment in cloud computing technologies, as spending on the "virtual office" may replace spending on physical office space. Leasing activity - the most closely watched earnings metric and our focus once again this quarter - surged in the first quarter to the highest level since mid-2018 as the sector continues to ride substantial secular tailwinds. Storm clouds continue to loom over the sector, however, as intense competition from the hyperscale giants - Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) - and relentless supply growth have weakened pricing power and AFFO growth.

Industrial: Fueled by the "stay-at-home" economy, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption and penetration rate of e-commerce. Online sales nearly doubled, while many brick-and-mortar locations were shuttered. Performance has been driven by the "need for speed" in consumer goods delivery as retailers continue to invest heavily in supply chain densification, driving relentless demand for industrial space. Industrial REITs didn’t skip a beat during the outset of the pandemic, collecting essentially all the rent and reporting leasing spreads over 20%. For now, the supply/demand outlook remains favorable and we're interested to hear updated guidance.

Key Takeaways: Previewing REIT Earnings Season

"Did the rent get paid? How about the mortgage?" Earnings season kicks off this week with more than 175 equity REITs and housing industry companies reporting earnings over the next. As with last quarter, earnings season will provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans on what will surely be another newsworthy and potentially volatile several weeks.

Buckle up! We'll have full real-time coverage of earnings season in our all-new iREIT Earnings Headquarters tool on Alpha, and provide summaries of notable news and events in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT on Alpha Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT on Alpha to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! With earnings season upon us, it's the perfect time to sign-up for your Free 2-Week Trial Today! Come explore our all-new "iREIT Earnings Headquarters" tool including our real-time "Coronavirus Dividend Cut" and "Rent Collection" Trackers!

iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.



Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.