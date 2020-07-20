Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a company that can serve as a core stock in many dividend growth portfolios. JNJ is a Dividend King and Dividend Aristocrat, having raised the dividend for 58 consecutive years. Additionally, JNJ has a coveted triple-AAA credit rating. Only two companies do so, JNJ and Microsoft (MSFT). The company is a giant healthcare conglomerate. Most of us know JNJ from our youth when we used baby shampoo. Even as adults, JNJ’s broad product portfolio in healthcare essentially means that you are probably using a JNJ product. What’s not to like with JNJ? There are risks due to lawsuits related to opioids and baby powder. Further, the company is facing headwinds from COVID-19. The stock is rarely undervalued. That said, I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Overview of Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886. Today, it is the world’s largest healthcare conglomerate. The company has three business segments: pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health. Johnson & Johnson is ranked the No. 88 global brand in 2019 by Interbrands. Major consumer health brands include Band-Aid, Neosporin, Tylenol, Zyrtec, Sudafed, Motrin, Benadryl, Pepcid, Listerine, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Clean & Clear. Johnson & Johnson also makes oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, and other therapies including several blockbuster drugs. Lastly, the company makes surgical products, orthopedic products, vision care products, sterilization products and much more. Company-wide revenue was $82,059 million in 2019.

Johnson & Johnson Revenue and Margins

JNJ is truly a diversified healthcare conglomerate. It is really not dependent on any single product or drug for revenue, earnings, or growth. In addition, JNJ seems to have an effective R&D effort. This is unlike many pharma companies that have a huge blockbuster hit but are not able to replicate their success. As seen in the chart below, JNJ has 26 platforms or products with over $1 billion in annual sales. Twelve of these have over $2 billion in annual sales including eight drugs. The company has strong franchises in baby care, oral care, OTC, skin health & beauty, women’s health, immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, cardiovascular, orthpaedics, surgery, and vision. Loss of patents or difficulties in any one market is somewhat mitigated by its diverse product portfolio.

JNJ grows revenue organically and through M&A. The company has a decent history of bringing new products to market. This includes pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Recently, JNJ received regulatory approvals for six drugs including IMBRUVICA (leukemia and lymphoma), DARZALEX FASPRO (multiple myeloma), SIRTURO (tuberculosis), ZABDENO (Ebola), and TREMFYA (psoriatic arthritis). The company also submitted SIMPONI ARIA (juvenile arthritis) for regulatory approval. This success portends well for future sales of these products.

JNJ also periodically conducts fairly large M&A. The most recent large acquisition was Actelion in 2017 for $30 billion. This dollar value is large for many companies but clearly not for JNJ. Despite the size of the acquisition, the company’s balance sheet was not stressed. The acquisition was expensive at about 30X earnings. However, the acquisition was accretive and also added high margin drugs for rare diseases to JNJ’s portfolio. It is likely that JNJ will conduct future M&A based on past history.

As a healthcare conglomerate in the aforesaid business segments, JNJ has excellent margins with high profitability. Gross margins have exceeded 65% for the past decade. However, they have trended down the past few years since 2017 from almost 70% to just over 65% in 2019. This indicates that supply costs are trending higher. Similarly, operating margins and net profit margins have been relatively steady for the past decade. But again, since 2017, the margins have trended down due to higher selling, general & administrative costs as well as R&D expenses. Some of this is due to increasing competition and higher costs associated with bringing new therapies to the market. Notably, legal settlements, interest expense, and other items have ticked up the past few years. However, higher costs and interest expense are likely tied to JNJ’s 2017 acquisition of Actelion. The company boosted debt for this cash acquisition.

Risk for Johnson & Johnson

JNJ faces the same risks as for any large healthcare company focused on therapies and medical devices. From this perspective, JNJ is somewhat unique in that it has exposure to risks from two major healthcare segments. Further, JNJ is facing well publicized legal challenges in opioids and talcum powder. There are also still residual litigation costs related to the drug Risperdal and surgical meshes.

First, not all therapies succeed from Phase 1 clinical trials to regulatory approval. Success in Phase 1 trials does not mean that subsequent clinical trials will also do well. There is a natural process of attrition, with some drugs not succeeding, regulatory delays, or even not receiving regulatory approval. There are also risks related to patent expiration and challenges. Eventually, a patented therapy will face generic competition. Loss of exclusivity will generally lead to a rapid and large drop in sales. JNJ faces similar risks for clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and patent expiration in medical devices.

You don’t have to search much in the news to find stories about opioid litigation. JNJ has exposure to opioid litigation. This litigation is ongoing but JNJ is moving to reach settlement in some cases. For instance, JNJ reached a settlement with two counties in Ohio. JNJ has also lost a costly lawsuit in Oklahoma. There are many more cases. But reportedly, JNJ is close to reaching settlement in these cases. The $4 billion cost is high but likely resolves an issue that JNJ wants behind it. The outcome of the legal challenges is largely unknown at this point. But it does have an impact on earnings as legal settlements will be non-operational one-time expenses.

The other major legal challenge for JNJ is related to talcum powder. There are many lawsuits at present related to claims that talcum powder and talc products contained asbestos causing cancer. JNJ has already lost litigation in Missouri that resulted in $2.12 billion in damages after appeal. Reportedly, there are over 19,000 lawsuits. There are seemingly many years to go in the talcum powder legal challenges. Again, the outcome is largely unknown but it will have an impact on earnings if a settlement is reached in the future. That said, the lawsuits have had an operational impact. JNJ announced recently that it would stop selling talcum-based baby powder in the U.S. and Canada. This is an issue that JNJ needs to put behind it in my opinion. Hence, I believe that at some point a settlement will be reached.

What About JNJ’s Dividend?

As dividend paying stocks go, JNJ is a rock star. The company is a Dividend King, having raised the dividend for over 50+ years. In fact, the dividend has been raised for 58 consecutive years. There are only nine companies that have raised the dividend for that many years in a row. This points to the ability of the company to increase the top and bottom lines consistently over time. The main idea here is that JNJ has been able to successfully navigate economic downturns and avoided freezing or cutting the dividend over a long stretch of time.

Why has JNJ been successful as a dividend growth stock? Some of this is due to the fortress balance sheet. The company had over $18,024 million of cash and short-term investments on hand at the end of the first quarter. Short-term debt was only $2,190 million and long-term debt was $25,393 million. This is coming down from a little over $30 billion at end of 2017. The reality is that JNJ has a low debt level considering its cash position and cash flow. The leverage ratio is only ~0.4X and interest coverage is over 50X. Despite the increase in debt due to the Actelion acquisition, there is probably little risk to the dividend at the moment.

Further, remember that JNJ is a triple-AAA rated company. What does this mean? Companies with better credit ratings have a much lower possibility of bankruptcy according to a recent research paper. Triple-AAA rated companies have only a 0.07% probability of bankruptcy.

JNJ also maintains conservative dividend growth metrics. The current payout ratio is only about 52%. This is an excellent value and below my threshold of 65%. JNJ generates abundant cash flow. In 2019, operating cash flow was approximately $23,416 million. Capital expenditures were $3,498 million resulting in free cash flow of $19,918 million. The dividend required $9,917 million in cash in 2019. This is a lot but the dividend-to-FCF ratio is still only 42%. This is well below my target of 70%.

The strong balance sheet combined with a conservative growth rate means that JNJ should be able to continue growing the dividend for the next several years. The historical growth rate has been in the mid-single digits for the past decade. I do not foresee that changing.

Final Thoughts on Johnson & Johnson

In my opinion, JNJ can be a core stock for dividend growth investors. It’s tough to argue against one of the only two triple-AAA rated companies. The strength of the balance sheet and conservative dividend safety metrics are very attractive. There are some risks with litigation in opioids and talcum powder. That said, almost all large healthcare companies seemingly face litigation as a part of their business. In many cases, these lawsuits are settled. JNJ should have the financial strength to get through these challenges. In the near-term, COVID-19 is impacting the medical device business and some consumer health lines. The impact should decline in the second half of 2020 and into 2021 as global economies recover. Further, pharmaceuticals are a much larger part of JNJ’s business. Growth here should mitigate some of the headwinds in other products impacted by COVID-19. JNJ’s combination of balance sheet strength, dividend safety, dividend growth, and market leadership should interest most small investors.

