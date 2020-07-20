Molina's organic and acquisition-led strategy can add further value and has it looking upwards at major sector rivals. I think the stock could trade >$250 in the next 12 months.

Molina is in line to benefit from a surge in Medicaid membership numbers towards the end of the year and has maintained its FY guidance of ~$18bn revenues and EPS of ~$11.5.

Although the company does not pay a dividend, EPS of $12 is high thanks to a small share count, and PE ratio of 15x is attractive.

Molina earned revenues of $16.8bn from its Medicaid and Medicare contract premiums and marketplace in 2019, and posted a net profit margin of 4.4% - beating the sector average.

Molina Healthcare shares have gained 155% over the past three years, but even at the current price of $186, its shares still feel undervalued.

Investment Thesis

Molina Healthcare five-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) occupies a unique position within the US health insurance industry. Molina's current market cap is $10.6bn - more than 5x less than the market caps of dominant sector players Humana (NYSE:HUM) (my June note here), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) (my July note here), and Cigna (NYSE:CI), and nearly 4x smaller than Centene's (NYSE:CNC) (my April note here).

US health insurance market share 2018. Source: Statista

On the other hand, of Molina's main competitors for market share WellCare has now been acquired by Centene, Kaiser Permanente and GuideWell are privately held companies, and CVS (NYSE:CVS), (my April note here) - via its acquisition of Aetna Healthcare in 2019, is a new player in the market.

This makes me think that Molina is nicely positioned to keep leveraging its bold growth strategy, focused on acquisition and acquiring new contracts, and members, in its core Medicaid and Medicare markets, and that ought to translate into the continuing outperformance of the company's shares vs the sector and S&P 500.

Molina five-year share price performance vs. sector rivals CNC, CI, HUM, ANTM, MGLN, S&P 500. Source: TradingView.

As we can see above Molina's has been the top performing health insurance stock over the past five years, but it is only since hitting a mid-March low of $108 that its share price has really broken out from the pack, gaining 72% to reach $186 at the time of writing.

Between 2010 and 2018, Molina grew its top-line revenues from $4bn to $17.6bn, and although it posted a slight decline in 2019 - down to $16.2bn - owing to losses in Medicaid membership in New Mexico and Florida which reduced overall memberships to 3.3m from 3.8m, the company targeting government sponsored membership of 3.6m by FY20 and FY revenues of ~$18bn.

In Q120, Molina increased its revenues by 9% year on year to $4.3bn, and its overall membership increased to 3.4m, thanks to gains in Washington - a key state for the company where 26% of its members are based - Ohio, South Carolina and a collection of states with smaller membership numbers.

Molina Healthcare revenues by geography. Source: My table using company data from Q120 10-Q.

The acquisition of Magellan Complete Care - a division of sector rival Magellan Health - for $820m took place at the end of Q1, and its ~155,000 members will add nearly $3bn of annual revenues to Molina's bottom line.

Additionally, Molina - given its 87% exposure to the Medicaid market can expect to pick up a large number of new members in the last two quarters of this year due to the wide-scale redundancies caused by the pandemic, which have led to thousands of people losing their work health plans. These people will likely join Medicaid programs later in the year.

Although health insurers tend to have narrow profit margins, the sheer volumes of premiums involved - $155bn, $104bn, and $74bn in the case of Cigna, Anthem and Centene respectively in 2019 - generate consistently large net profits - as high as ~$5bn in the case of Anthem and Cigna. Molina's net profits of $737m in FY19 translated to EPS of $12 and a PE ratio of 15x.

The company's low share count of 59.2m makes the stock more volatile and more attractive, in my view, since its recent trend has been upwards. From a fundamental perspective, using DCF analysis we can conclude that Molina stock is very undervalued, given the cash flows the company generates, its operating efficiency (its medical cost ratio was 85.3% in Q120), manageable debt and likely growth.

Based on all of the above I believe that Molina shares continue to offer great value, and an opportunity to buy into an exciting growth story given the market share up for grabs in this lucrative, high volume industry.

The downside risk is created by "black swan" adverse events (like the pandemic - although the impact of COVID-19 has not been felt too hard by health insurers versus hospitals, for example) and the low quality ratings earned by Molina's health plans, which reduces the size of bonus payments received from CMS and may make the company more vulnerable to losing contracts to rivals.

Analysts are making Molina Healthcare a "Strong Buy" with a consensus one-year price target of $214, a high of $230 and low of $188. In my view, Molina can reach >$250 in the next 12 months, but so long as the company maintains its current 3-5% growth - and the company is forecasting far higher rates of >10% - the price has a very high ceiling and a doubling of the current price is far from unthinkable.

In the rest of this article, I will take a deeper dive look at the company, its operations, strategy and fair valuation, and cover some price catalysts to look out for.

Company Overview

Molina is a Fortune 500 company founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. The company's founder was David Molina and his sons Mario and John were respectively CEO and CFO of the company until 2017, when they were removed from their positions by the Board of Directors.

Molina membership by program, geography as at Q120. Source: My table using data from company Q120 10-Q submission.

As we can see above Molina earns the vast majority of its revenues from Medicaid although it has a growing presence in Medicare Advantage - a fast growth market focused on providing elderly citizens with more flexible and personalised healthcare options as an alternative to Medicaid.

Molina's third source of revenues is its insurance marketplace which it offers in all of the states where it offers Medicaid except Idaho, Illinois and New York. Marketplace contracts have a one-year term and are negotiated with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") and sold by sales agents working on behalf of Molina as well as independent agents. The plans sold are federally subsidised and minimise out-of-pocket expenses. Geographically speaking, Molina's members are most concentrated in Washington, Texas, Michigan, California, and Ohio.

The company's CEO and president is Joseph Zubretsky, an industry veteran who was previously CEO at Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG), and previous to that, a senior executive at Aetna, now part of CVS and a strong player within the Medicare Advantage market. Zubretsky also sits on Molina's Board of Directors, alongside Chairman Dale Wolf, formerly CEO of One Call Care Management, whilst the rest of the board provides extensive investment banking, healthcare and insurance experience, and includes Ronna Romney, the sister-in-law of Mitt Romney and current chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Molina's 10 largest shareholders own ~60% of the company, led by Vanguard Group (10% ownership), Capital Research & Management Co. (10%), BlackRock (9%), Renaissance technologies (7%), JPMorgan, T. Rowe Price and Wellington Management Co (~5% each).

Recent Performance

Although the impact of COVID-19 was the issue most discussed by health insurers' management teams during first quarter earnings calls, and its impact will no doubt be the first things analysts look for when second quarter earnings are announced, and in spite of the sharp drop in their share prices during the panic selling period in March, the long-term impact of the pandemic on health insurers may actually be limited.

The cancellation of most elective surgeries in the final few weeks of Q120 offset Molina's increased operational costs related to COVID-19 according to management, allowing the company to post net income of $178m, a 9% year-on-year decline on 10% higher revenues, but up sequentially by 6%.

The company's medical cost ratio ("MCR") increased by 1% year-on-year to 86.3%, with Medicaid's MCR increasing to 88.9% from 88.5% in Q119. This was put down to higher-than-normal levels of seasonal flu and undetected coronavirus costs diagnosed as pneumonia or respiratory problems.

Molina has factored in higher COVID-19-related costs into its full-year guidance, but despite this, the company has reaffirmed forecast EPS of $11.10-11.70, and a decrease in the MCR to 86.2-86.4%, with an after tax profit margin of 3.7-3.8%.

This will represent a decrease from 2019's 4.4% net profit margin, but I think the important number to look at here is the ~9% projected increase in top line revenues, to $18.3bn, which maintains the company's long-term growth trend and shows that it has absorbed and recovered from contract losses in Texas, New Mexico and Florida, which cost it ~380,000 members during 2019 and a similar number in 2018.

Molina expects to be serving 3.6m members by the end of 2020 despite announcing that it intends to divest its 170,000-member Puerto Rican business. 3.6m still represents an 11% decline from FY18's total of 3.82m members, but when we consider that Molina has undergone a management shake-up, replacing the senior executives who had managed the family-run company for decades, the losses - although damaging - may be attributed to collateral damage rather than serious failings on the old or new management's part.

The 2.2% year-on-year membership growth recorded in Q120 has been achieved organically in key states like Ohio and Washington, but strategic acquisitions have also played a role, and will continue to do so going forward. In fact, alongside improving the overall quality of its plans, I make acquisition one of Molina's key strategic goals going forward.

Strategy

In April Molina was able to make a highly complementary acquisition whilst dealing a blow to a rival at the same time, by agreeing to buy Magellan Health's Complete Care business segment in a deal worth $820m.

Magellan Complete Care ("MCC") is active in six states including Massachusetts, Arizona and Virginia, and will add 155,000 Medicaid and Medicare dual beneficiaries to Molina's books. The segment's full year earnings in 2019 were $2.7bn. The acquisition follows on from Molina's October 2019 $40m acquisition of 47,000 Medicaid members in the Western New York region from YourCare Health Plan which closed on July 1st.

A third acquisition, the $270m deal for NextLevel Health, involving 50,000 members in Illinois, was ultimately terminated, but is another example of Molina's willingness to grow by acquisition as well as organically. On the Q120 earnings call Molina CEO Joe Zubretsky told analysts:

We have an expert M&A group, led by Mark Keim and a great team of people who are scanning the universe for actionable opportunities that fit with the portfolio and that are actionable.... There are others in the pipeline. I can't mention what they are and where they are, but there are still properties out there that are actionable, and we still have the liquidity and the resources to action them if, in fact, they come to market and can be actioned.

Zubretsky also commented on the company's leverage position, which he believes is strong. Debt-to-EBITDA is 1:1, the CEO said, and leverage is 1:1. This, coupled with near-term assets >$6bn at Q120 and a recently completed $800m debt offering of 4.375% unsecured senior notes, gives Molina the opportunity to make further complementary acquisitions.

Given its current market share of 2.3%, several key sector rivals (Centene, CVS) will soon be within reach and if Molina can create sustained momentum it can challenge them, and possibly create significant M&A opportunities within the sector, either as an acquirer, or a target. Either way, the activity and growth ought to add to the growing value of Molina's shares.

Where I see a potential issue with Molina is the generally low star ratings its health plans receive from the CMS.

Molina health plan quality ratings. Source: Company 10-K submission 2019.

This does not compare favourably with the likes of e.g. Humana or UnitedHealth who achieve mostly 4 star or above ratings, which reflects their greater exposure to the more flexible Medicare Advantage plans but also highlights the fact that Molina has work to do in this area if it wants to earn the bonuses on offer from the government and retain a higher percentage of the reimbursement payments on offer.

On the other hand, along with Anthem, Molina will be the main beneficiary of a forecast surge in Medicaid membership as redundancies force ex-employees to switch from employer to individual healthcare plans. Although Molina management has not commented on specific numbers, the fact it has maintained FY guidance in the face of COVID-19 headwinds suggests it is optimistic on this front.

Fundamentals: assigning a fair value price

If 2020 revenues do meet management's expectations, then it will also fulfil Molina's stated ambition to grow revenues in double digits over the long term, chiefly through organic growth, supported by strategic acquisitions.

Molina is also targeting a net income margin of 3.8-4.2%, growth of 9-11% and EPS growth of 12-15%.

Molina Healthcare five-year revenue forecasts and income forecasts. Source: My table using company historical data, my assumptions - available to members of Haggerston BioHealth.

In my optimistic model I have assumed that Molina meets its target of $18.3bn of revenues in 2020 and continues to grow at just under a double digit rate until 2024, when it plateaus to 5%.

I have increased OPEX in 2020 to 94.5% in 2020 due to likely higher costs related to coronavirus, but pegged it back to 94% between 2021 and 2025 to give me net income margin and growth in line with the company's expectations to $1.12bn by 2025 (11% CAGR), with EPS growth slightly behind the forecast 12-15% at a CAGR of 11% to $19.

Molina Healthcare free cash flow to equity forecasts to 2025 and fair value calculation. Source: My table and forecasts.

For a more exacting valuation of the company I am using free cash to equity to calculate cash flows. After accounting for interest expense, depreciation, capital expenditures and working capital (keeping them in line with historic levels) I estimate Molina can increase its cash flows at a CAGR of 14% to >$850m by 2025, and using a WACC of 7.23% (with an expected market return of 10%), my firm value calculation is $18.7bn - a 71% premium to the company's current market cap of 71%, hence a fair valuation per share of $317.

Conclusion - Many benefits to holding Molina for the long term

Molina has a strong foothold in the Medicaid and to a lesser extent the Medicare Advantage market, which is a testament to the company's incredible growth over the past decade which has helped the share price grow 318% from $44 in March 2017 to its current peak.

There is still a long way to go before Molina can challenge the market's biggest players, however, but that is the direction I believe it may be headed in. The company appears to have got over its "wobble" between 2018 and 2019 when contracts in key states were lost - perhaps due to the battles taking place in the boardroom - and now looks to be in a fundamentally good place, with little debt, high EPS, reasonable profit margins, membership growth, and funds to invest in winning new business, both organically and inorganically.

I believe the company has grown too fast in recent years for its share price to keep pace, and there is still a long way to go before Molina achieves its peak market valuation. With a surge in Medicaid memberships likely to occur in late 2020, the company has an opportunity to "wow" investors and analysts with its full-year results, and although there is no dividend, Molina completed a $500m share repurchase program in Q120, and as mentioned, the company has a very low share count.

All of this is good news for Molina and its share price, in my view. Most health insurers I have researched using DCF analysis tend to have a higher fair value price than share price, due to the huge profits they generate. In Molina's case, a couple more years of steady growth ought to bring share price and valuation much closer together as the company matures. The company's twin focus ought to be on protecting its existing members whilst incrementally gaining new ones - perhaps targeting Medicare Advantage specifically.

The risks of investing in Molina centre around the company's ability to establish a more favourable reputation for the quality of its healthcare plans - an area in which it possibly lags the market - and the risks of escalating costs and thinner margins owing to an adverse health event. Molina also faces some political risks, with tensions high between the managed healthcare industry and government over issues such as the use of pharmacy benefit managers, and the role insurers play in negotiating drug prices and rebates.

My analysis suggests that Molina is the momentum stock in the healthcare industry, and since share prices can grow (and retreat) rapidly in this sector, and Molina's future prospects appear to be fundamentally sound, I think there is a good argument for acquiring a position in Molina even at historically high levels in the expectation that the market will price significantly more value into this company, provided it can maintain and ideally increase membership numbers to historically high levels.

