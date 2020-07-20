By Felipe Bijit

Utilities continue to be a supremely interesting sector. It offers opportunities in diverse exposures across power technologies and geographies, all providing similar resilience to impacts that would result from another set of coronavirus-related lockdowns. This resilience can be a consequence of consumer offsets to reduced commercial activity, with stay at home orders shifting power consumption to homes, or it can come from guaranteed remuneration schemes from governments in regulated utilities. In the case of SSE Plc (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY), a Scottish distribution and also renewable generation company based in Great Britain, this resilience should come from both. Being located in a developed country, their concessions are stable and earn a premium. While relatively well priced, SSE offer an attractive dividend yield of 6% for income oriented investors. Providing a sustainable income-what-may, SSE would make a good income exposure for an all-weather portfolio.

Q1 Resilient With Marginal Post-Mitigation COVID-19 Impact

Their recent reporting was for the full year where they gave us interesting guidance of COVID-19 impacts. Unlike many businesses, there is a degree of certainty regarding how impacted the business will be. The management has taken a conservative approach with regards to the extent to which electricity demand will be affected, also assuming rather substantial levels of customer bad debt. But even the pre-mitigation figures shown below are not too excessive. This is unsurprising since most of their revenue comes from regulated utility concessions, which are based partially on a fixed charge that is demand-decoupled.

Besides regulated utility concessions, there are also the renewable energy businesses. As seen with companies like Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF), renewable assets were fine due to the offsets of residential activity for commercial activity when lockdowns and workplace closures came into effect. The only weakness in these businesses is related to the energy management operations, whose depreciating hedges are being included in the estimates of the COVID-19 impact above. SSE renewable assets are focused in onshore and offshore wind, an expertise shared with peer Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), as well as in hydro.

Low Cost of Debt With Many Green Financing Options

What's more is that their debt situation is very favourable. Unsurprisingly, capital markets recognise the debt capacity of utility businesses like SSE, but their options to keep cost of debt low are myriad. Firstly, they take advantage of green investment appetite with green bond issuances. They also have hybrid instruments in their capital structure. Overall, with over a 5x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, they're able to maintain stable credit ratings with a cost of debt as low as 3.5%.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, however, SSE is not particularly attractive. Using Iren (OTCPK:IRDEF) as a multiple for the non-core business (due to their similar proportion of energy generation from CCGT), Terna (OTCPK:TERRF) for the networks business, Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) for the SGN interest and Fjordkraft for the customer businesses segment, we see that the company is more or less fairly valued, pushing on overvalued.

Based on the fact that EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY), a company with some very similar activities, is undervalued in our eyes, we think that the fact that their networks business is located in Great Britain is earning the company a premium from markets. British regulatory entities tend to be rather favourable towards regulated utilities, and the state of the British economy and politics is less volatile than somewhere like Spain, where the CNMC's board can change at the drop of an electoral hat. In fact, Ofgem has some nice incentive mechanisms that several other remuneration schemes don't have, where under-spending on total expenditure allowances is shared as a benefit between operator and consumer under the RIIO mechanism. Moreover, return on regulated equity has actually grown since 2015-2016.

We think that some premium could be justified and won't really complain about the SSE valuation as it stands. What's more important is the dividend, which at a 6% yield is ample. Regarding the dividend, management made a rather strong appeal to investors for why they will maintain it.

"SSE’s dividend provides income for people’s pensions and savings and is particularly vital given the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. SSE continues to target delivery of the five year dividend plan to 2022/23." - Alistair Phillips-Davies, CEO of SSE

Although there are events that could be out of their control that might cause the dividend to be cut, for example environmental effects like the lack of wind or rain to generate power from their wind and hydro assets, under the typical circumstances, even despite COVID-19, demand for electricity should remain at sufficiently high levels to sustain the dividend. With regulated utility concessions providing the plurality of their revenue, as well as transmission revenue from SGN, even serious drops in power generation shouldn't be enough to halt the dividend given payout is still on 70% on net income. As such, for income investors, SSE is a great all-weather exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.