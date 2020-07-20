BE's move into the hydrogen market will do little to bolster the company's long-term prospects.

Bloom Energy (BE) is an industry leader in solid oxide fuel cell technology. The company has attracted a lot of attention over the past decade as a potential leader in the clean energy industry. However, Bloom Energy has largely failed to live up to its hype decades after its founding. Not only has fuel cell technology progressed slower than many had hoped, but it is also falling behind other clean energy technologies.

Bloom Energy builds stationary power generators called Bloom Energy Servers that convert natural gas or biogas into electricity. The company is also getting involved in the hydrogen market in an attempt to diversify its business. While the market reacted well to the news of Bloom Energy's hydrogen plans, the larger energy trend does not favor Bloom Energy.

While Bloom Energy has surged over the past month as a result of positive industry news, the company is facing major long-term headwinds.

Data by YCharts

The Battery Problem

Bloom Energy is not only competing against traditional energies like fossil fuels, but also renewable energies like solar and wind. Because of this, Bloom Energy now has to contend with rapidly improving renewable technologies like solar PV. The rise of cost-effective batteries is only making renewable technologies like solar PV and wind more cost competitive.

Unlike many other clean energy technologies, fuel cells are able to provide predictable base load power. As such, fuel cells have traditionally held an advantage over technologies such as solar PV. However, the recent advancements being made in battery technology are changing this dynamic. The intermittent nature of solar and wind will no longer be a problem with cost-effective battery technology.

According to BloombergNEF, battery prices have fallen from $1100/kWh in 2010 to $156/kWh in 2019. This steep price decline of 87% is allowing renewable technologies like solar PV and wind to effectively compete with baseload energy technologies. In the likely scenario that battery prices keep declining, the value proposition of Bloom Energy's fuel cells will further deteriorate.

While Bloom Energy's fuel cells are cleaner than traditional fossil fuel energy technologies, the company's fuel cell products still largely run on natural gas. If cleaner technologies like solar PV can also prove to be more cost-effective than Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel cells, Bloom Energy will have little to offer.

The rise of cost-effective energy storage is seriously threatening Bloom Energy's fuel cell business.

Source: phys.org

Entering The Hydrogen Market

Bloom Energy is making a big move into the commercial hydrogen market. The company joins other large fuel cell companies like Plug Power (PLUG) attempting to change the energy landscape with hydrogen technology. Bloom Energy is partnering with SK Engineering and Construction to produce electrolyzers and hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

Investors clearly reacted well to this news as the company jumped to a 52-week high. Unfortunately for Bloom Energy, hydrogen technology will likely not provide any long-term benefit for the company. In fact, it may only serve as a distraction to the struggling company. While hydrogen technology appears to be promising, there are many problems associated with it.

Although hydrogen fuel cells sound good, they are starting to fall behind other clean energy technologies. The process of attaining hydrogen fuel itself is incredibly hard, which already puts hydrogen fuel cell technology at a disadvantage. Moreover, hydrogen fuel cells have relatively low efficiencies both practically and theoretically.

Battery technology also poses a similar threat to hydrogen fuel cells as it does to solid oxide fuel cells. Lithium-ion batteries do not need to go through the convoluted process of using electricity to produce hydrogen and then converting that hydrogen back into electricity. Lithium-ion batteries are already becoming the standard for energy storage for electric vehicles, which is an incredibly important market for hydrogen fuel cells. With how much money is being pumped into lithium-ion battery technology, hydrogen fuel cells will likely fall further behind.

Infrastructure Disadvantage

Bloom Energy will need a massive amount of resources to build a competitive hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure. The lithium-ion battery infrastructure is already large and still growing at an exponential rate. An entire ecosystem of lithium producers, massive lithium factories, and supercharger networks are making battery electric vehicles incredibly attractive.

With $353.9 million in cash and short-term investments and $1150.7 million in debt (Q1), Bloom Energy will have an incredibly hard time competing with giants like Tesla (TSLA). Even if Bloom Energy joined forces with other leading fuel cell companies like Plug Power, they would have an incredibly hard time building an infrastructure that could rival that of lithium-ion battery producers.

It is hard to imagine how Bloom Energy will be able to compete with a rapidly growing lithium-ion battery infrastructure. Tesla alone is spending billions of dollars building Gigafactories.

Source: electrek

Conclusion

Bloom Energy is in a losing battle with more promising clean energy technologies. To make matters worse for Bloom Energy, other alternative energies like solar and wind are even cleaner than solid oxide fuel cells. Investors should avoid Bloom Energy at its current market capitalization of $2.13 billion. The company is valued at similar levels to some of the largest solar PV companies despite having far shakier technology.

Bloom Energy's move into hydrogen fuel cells will likely do little to change the company's long-term prospects. With energy companies investing heavily into solar PV and large auto companies pouring billions of dollars into battery technology, Bloom Energy is facing insurmountable obstacles. Bloom Energy appears to be increasingly out of place in a rapidly changing clean energy landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.