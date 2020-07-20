The Best-Performing Gold And Silver Miners YTD: July 2020

Our views on trends in gold and silver, along with themes to watch for the rest of the year.

Gold is trading above $1,800/oz and within striking distance of its all-time high at $1,920 set back in September 2011. The metal is benefiting from not only accelerating momentum but overall positive fundamentals, including strong demand for physical and tighter mining output this year. The global economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced policymakers to take aggressive stimulus and quantitative easing measures, which, in turn, has supported the sentiment towards gold as a store of value.

(Source: Finviz)

The dynamic for silver is a bit different. While the metal price is now trading at its highest level of the year above $19/oz, the market is still well below the peak of the commodity book from the last decade. Our take is that silver has been held back based on its greater industrial use component, which has been pressured this year given weaker macroeconomic conditions. That being said, the market has been trending higher in recent weeks buoyed by reflationary trends across the broader commodity complex. Overall, the environment is bullish for gold and silver, and expect more upside in related miners this year. This article looks at the best-performing mining stocks and themes driving the market.

(Source: Finviz)

Top 50 Gold/Silver/Precious Metals Miners YTD 2020

The table below highlights the best-performing gold and silver mining stocks year to date in 2020. For this article, we are screening only for companies with a market cap of at least $50 million.

(Source: Data by YCharts / Table by BOOX Research)

While we're highlighting the biggest winners this year, the positive momentum has been widespread across the universe of approximately 180 U.S.-traded precious metal miners with a market cap of at least $50 million. We calculate a median return of 32% year to date across all names, with only 30 presenting a negative return this year. What's interesting here is the column that shows the percentage each stock is off from their respective 52-week high. Those levels become natural upside targets in an environment where the commodity price of gold continues higher.

At the top of the group, several exploration and development-stage junior miners have benefited from the commodity pricing environment. That's the case with Canadian-based Freegold Ventures Ltd. (OTCPK:FGOVF) and Australia's De Grey Mining Ltd., up a massive 2,800% and 1000% this year each respectively. Both micro-cap miners have announced significantly positive drilling results this year, improving their long-term prospects. Generally, miners with limited or no-current production are recognized as being the most speculative and sensitive to the commodity price. The upside momentum in gold and silver this year has helped to revalue exploratory assets higher, supporting a positive sentiment.

Highest Revenue Growth (Consensus Estimates)

Among the more established mid-cap miners with large gains this year; DRDGold Ltd. (DRD), Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SCEXF), and Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) are each up 210%, 86%, 80%, and 79% each respectively. We covered GFI with an article back in March, and this is one of our favorite miners considering a globally diversified asset portfolio and increasing production.

What the market has rewarded is the combination of improving earnings and top line growth. The table below presents the miners with a market cap of at least $500 and the highest consensus revenue growth this year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is forecast to reach $866 million in revenue this year, representing a 208% year over year increase. In this case, the revenue growth is related to its acquisition of "Leagold Mining Corp." in 2019. M&A is also the driver of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) with estimated revenue growth of 109% this year. The company merged with Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ALIAF) in May, effectively doubling its size. Others on the list are ramping up production in new mining operations or recently completed expansion projects.

(Source: Data by YCharts / Table by BOOX Research)

Clearly, all the miners are benefiting from higher prices as a major driver of revenues. At a flat level of production compared to last year, the ~20% rally thus far in 2020 for the price of gold implies revenues should climb by at least that amount. Still, some companies are delivering organic growth with better-than-expected output based on efficiency gains. The ability to improve earnings and generate higher cash flows supports more upside in the group.

The other benefit of higher profits this year is the outlook for increasing dividends. While most investors are not looking at gold and silver miners as income plays, several miners pay regular dividends and have expectations of higher payouts going forward. A current dividend yield of 2.8% from DRDGold and Dynacor Gold Mine Inc. (OTCPK:DNGDF) is above the industry average under 1%. Large-cap gold and silver streaming companies like Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) are both yielding 0.8%.

Data by YCharts

The Laggards

While the gains in the precious metal miners this year have been impressive, there are still some laggards. Even with a surging price of gold and silver, selectivity and focus on quality remain important. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), Gold Resource Corp. (GORO), and Buenaventura Mining Co. Inc. (BVN) are down by 22%, 25%, and 38% each respectively year to date as some of the worst performers. A theme among the underperforming miners this year is that these companies have faced production stoppages during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Buenaventura suspended its dividend as all its Peruvian mining activity was shut down as the country entered a nationwide temporary lockdown.

Data by YCharts

Coeur Mining and Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (USAS) faced similar disruptions with operations in Mexico between Q1 and Q2. We covered USAS with an article back in June and think the company has an improving outlook. Mining operations all over the world faced some type of impact to various degrees considering the safety concerns and rules in different jurisdictions. The good news is the countries that had the most strict lockdown measures have already lifted restrictions, allowing miners to resume normal activities. On a global scale, the temporary supply-side disruptions this year are now also seen as a bullish factor that has supported the upside in gold and silver.

Gold/Silver Miners Funds

We are also tracking gold and silver funds which serve as good benchmarks for the group of miners. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) meant to track the commodity price are up 19% and 8% each respectively. The experience this year has been that the commodity price of both metals has generally been less volatile and exhibited smaller downside compared to miners.

Data by YCharts

We like the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which offers diversified passive exposure to mining stocks, including the largest and most important companies in the sector. Similarly, the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is the largest fund focusing on miners with significant exposure to silver. Keep in mind that many gold and silver miners often produce varying quantities of other metals, so there is some overlap.

GDX is up 34% this year, while SIL is up 24% consistent with the lower performance in the price of silver. There is also the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ), which, as the name implies, focuses on the smaller companies. Thus far, the junior miner as a group has underperformed the large-cap leaders, but we think the juniors are best-positioned from continued momentum and positive sentiment in precious metals.

We also wanted to highlight the ASA Gold & Precious Metals Fund (ASA). This is an actively managed mining stock closed-end fund that has successfully been able to outperform the more passive GDX ETF alternative this year. We previously took a look at ASA back in December with an article here on Seeking Alpha and called it one of our top picks for the year. Notably, the fund's exposure includes several large and small-cap gold miners, representing a tilt that can be described as a cross between GDX and GDXJ. Most impressively, ASA is currently trading at a wide discount of 14.8% to its NAV, according to the fund's website. A narrowing discount going forward supported would add to an incremental return. We are long ASA.

Another interesting option among closed-end fund is the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF). CEF holds both gold and silver bullion at a ratio of 70/30, meaning it can benefit from a possible outperformance in silver going forward.

Forward-Looking Analysis

In the context of significant weakness to the global economy, there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding the pace of the recovery from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest development is a spike of new infections and several regions of the world rolling back reopening. The result here is that policymakers, including global Central Banks, may look to implement further stimulus measures. The outlook for weak economic activity and lower interest rates for longer remains the most bullish themes supporting the upside in precious metals.

The potential that the global economy enters a double-dip recession though 2021 from an already weak position could be the catalyst for the next leg higher. At the same time, there is also a dynamic in that exceptionally strong economic growth or better-than-expected recovery could lead to inflationary pressures. In this case, gold and silver could also benefit as an inflationary hedge. One risk that we are watching is the possibility that miners get caught up in a broad market selloff based on financial contagion or liquidity concerns. This occurred back in March, leading to significant downside and volatility. We are buying any dip.

Overall, it's a great time to be bullish on gold, silver, and precious metal miners. We sense that if gold can break out to a new all-time high, a new wave of bullishness and enthusiasm can enter the market adding to the momentum. Our target for the year-end for gold remains at $2,000/oz, while we think silver and related miners can outperform on a percentage basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFI, DRD, GDX, ASA, USAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.