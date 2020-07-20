The market's disappointment resulted in shares dropping below $45, which equates to a multiple <12 on 2020 projected earnings and a yield over 3% or, in other words, a bargain.

The company is still on track to top 2016 production - even considering potential headwinds for smartphone and PC demand in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silicon Motion typically offers preliminary results three weeks before it reports actual results. On July 7th, it offered 2020 second-quarter preliminary results which disappointed the market.

Silicon Motion (SIMO), the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier, is atypical when it comes to financial reporting. Management is transparent and is conservative yet accurate. Plus, the company typically offers preliminary results three weeks before it publishes actual results.

Also, of late, it's a bargain resulting in a healthy yield.

Second-Quarter Preliminary Results

On July 7th, the company provided preliminary results for its 2020 second quarter. Its original revenue projection for the quarter was a range of $133 million to $143 million. The non-GAAP gross margin range was expected to fall between 47.5% and 49.5%. The updated expectations are for revenue in a range of $133 million to $138 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to fall closer to the 49.5% mark.

Since 2017, Silicon Motion has struggled to maintain positive year-over-year revenue growth each quarter. To its credit, the company has been transparent and honest all the while. In 2017, NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. The supply of NAND flash became tight and prices soared. With the industry in turmoil, Silicon Motion's growth faltered. The industry finally experienced some stabilization in late 2019. And, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is poised for a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

Silicon Motion's first-quarter results of $132.8 million set it on track to finally top its 2016 production. Revenue totaled $140.7 million in the 2016 second quarter and $253.4 million in the 2016 first half. Revenue in the 2020 second quarter should exceed the 2020 first quarter but will not likely top the 2016 second quarter. However, revenue in the 2020 first half, projected for approximately $268.3 million, will top revenue from the first half of 2016 by at least 5%.

Second Half of 2020

Sales in the second half of 2016 at $302.8 million were greater than the first half at $253.4 million. To outpace 2016, Silicon Motion's sales in the second half of 2020 will also need to exceed the first half. Industry migration should facilitate meeting this target. Prior to the pandemic, the company was quite optimistic about 2020. In the 2019 third-quarter earnings call, it highlighted several areas expected to rebound.

But, then, looking forward, we believe our mobile [eMMC+UFS] sales revenue will go back to our highest level like at 2016 and '17 level. (emphasis added) We believe we can scale our SSD solutions business back to what we saw in 2016-'17 type levels [for gross profits]. (emphasis added)

As evidence of management's conservative nature, potential investors may want to recognize these projections were made alongside a fourth-quarter projection, which ultimately proved to be at least 10% too conservative.

The optimistic tone continued in the first-quarter earnings call, though it was dotted with moments of pragmatism. Silicon Motion noted a global downturn could impact mobile demand.

Since COVID-19 has expanded from a regional epidemic to a global pandemic, we now expect demand for smartphones to fall below our original expectation from early this year. (emphasis added)

On the other hand, the industry's technology migration was expected to offset any slowdown in demand.

We continue to expect strong UFS growth this year because we believe the transition from EMC to UFS will more than offset weakened smartphone sales. (emphasis added)

The company also noted the possibility of a slowdown in PC demand.

We believe strong demand for PCs with SSD will continue into the second quarter. And additionally, we can already see some of these OEM programs extending through the third quarter. While currently PC demand is strong, it is likely demand could weaken later this year as global economy issues worsen. (emphasis added)

And yet, the migration from HDD (hard disk drives) to SSD (solid-state storage devices) in personal computing devices should offset any slowdown.

We are, however, expecting client SSD sales to continue growing through this year, even if PC sales were to decline meaningfully, due to increasing adoption of SSD versus HDD. We won a disproportionately large share of SSD controller for these OEM programs awarded to merchant controller suppliers last year. Most of these design wins are now shipping and we expect our SSD controller sales to grow this year, both from increasing adoption of SSD by OEMs and from market share gain. (emphasis added)

On the enterprise side of the business, Silicon Motion projected growth.

Sale of these controllers will scale further this year as we ship through the full calendar year at a much larger volume. (emphasis added)

In its Shannon business, the outlook was also positive.

We expect our positive year-over-year momentum to continue at roughly this pace over the balance of this year as our Shannon Open Channel SSD for Alibaba scales further, supported by Ferri industrial SSD sale growth. (emphasis added)

Validating First-Quarter Projections

Silicon Motion's customers and partners include flash vendors and module makers, the top PC OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and the top Android phone OEMs. It also serves hyperscale and enterprise customers globally, including e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA).

Smartphone shipments topped 1.79 billion units in 2019. In June, market researcher IDC projected worldwide smartphone shipments in 2020 will be just under 1.52 billion units, a decline of over 15%.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to further decrease mobile phone shipments than previously forecast declining 15.5% year over year by the end of 2020. We expect 5G to be the prime catalyst of growth in 2021 (8.4%) and beyond as the market is expected to grow throughout the remainder of the forecast period [through 2024].

Although IDC projects worldwide shipments will total just over 1.69 billion units by 2024, Silicon Motion should continue to benefit alongside the 5G migration.

In 2019, we saw a strong rollout of UFS embedded storage in premium flagship phone for both 4G and 5G. We are now beginning to see the initial roll-out of UFS in mainstream phones. The mainstream phone segment is much larger than the premium segment in unit terms. So we are, obviously, very excited about this.

According to Gartner, PC shipments in 2019 totaled over 261 million units which represented growth of 0.6% over 2018 and ended a seven-year “slump.” On June 23rd, Statista validated Silicon Motion's concern regarding PC demand later in 2020.

When looking solely at PC shipments, 2020 forecasts anticipate 248 million units to be shipped, a decline of seven percent. The reduction has been attributed in part to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak which is expected to impact the production and shipment of such technology products.

The forecast for global PC shipments in 2021 is now 251 million units, a bump of 1.2% over the 2020 forecast but 4% less than 2019 volume. Still, Silicon Motion should benefit from the adoption of NAND flash storage over hard disk drives. NAND flash storage devices require controllers to provide the interface between the host controller or processor and the flash memory device. Silicon Motion supplies SSD (solid-state storage devices) controllers to five of the top seven NAND flash manufacturers. It expects these manufacturers to continue to increase the adoption of SSDs into their PCs, game consoles and other client devices.

Investment Considerations

Silicon Motion has $344 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. It has no debt obligation. Therefore, on 35.2 million ADS equivalents outstanding, the company has $9.77 in cash per ADS.

The company pays a dividend of $1.40 per ADS annually. When the share price trades under $46.67, its yield is over 3%. Silicon Motion's payout ratio is under 46%. With $9.77 in cash per ADS, future dividend payments certainly appear secured.

The market was disappointed with the company's preliminary report on July 7th. Shares traded lower by nearly 12% closing at $42.90, down from $48.50 on July 6th. Shares have not topped $45.00 since the 6th.

Analysts are projecting full-year earnings of $3.07 per ADS in 2020 and $3.43 per ADS in 2021. Therefore, adjusting for cash, Silicon Motion's multiple is under 11.5 on the 2020 average estimate and approaching 10 on the 2021 average estimate.

Investing in Silicon Motion under $45 not only means capturing a 3+% dividend yield but also means capturing a bargain.

