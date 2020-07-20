While it is a risky stock (it's a bank), I believe the current sell-off offers great long-term benefits - even if the bank decides to temporarily cut its payout.

It took me a while to write this article. Not because Bank of America (BAC) is hard to figure out (I have covered the stock in the past), but because I was asked the question, 'are you adding financials to your 'never sell' portfolio?'. Figuring out which one I wanted to pick was the tricky part. In this article, I will explain why I went with Bank of America and why it's a great bank to just own and collect juicy dividends - instead of trading the stock. My thesis will be based on company characteristics, its historical performance, liquidity, and valuation. So, bear with me!

A Short Overview Of The Never Sell Portfolio

While there are a ton of good dividend stocks on the market, I was asked a while ago to 'design' a portfolio for people who want to avoid ETFs but lack the knowledge to change their portfolio on a regular basis. What started as a 6-stock portfolio has grown to a portfolio consisting of eight stocks (equal weight) - nine stocks when adding Bank of America.

Union Pacific (UNP) - railroad transportation

Duke Energy (DUK) - electric utilities

PepsiCo (PEP) - consumer staples

Home Depot (HD) - consumer discretionary

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX

Valero (VLO) - energy

Public Storage (PSA) - REITs

CF Industries (CF) - agricultural input

As the graph below shows, this equal weight portfolio is down 22.9% on a one-year basis. The S&P 500 is up 7.4%. That's bad. However, note that I bought most of these stocks after the COVID-19 crash in the first quarter because of the very reason that this portfolio is down so much. As the list above shows, I do not own any, let's call it hype stocks, like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) or stocks that provide in-house entertainment. This is pretty much a back to normal portfolio with a yield of 3.9% (based on LTM dividend payments). Before I continue, this also means that a portfolio like this one is more appropriate for investors with at least 20-30 years until retirement. As one gets closer to retirement, more money should be allocated in bonds or low-volatility stocks.

Source: Sigfig

With that said, let's answer the next question.

Why Bank Of America?

First of all, when thinking about adding a financial stock, choices seem to be endless. Financials include major money center banks like Bank of America, regional banks, insurance companies, private equity companies, financial services, and many more.

As most of you already know (more or less) what Bank of America is about, I will not bore you to death discussing the company's rich history. What matters is that the company first operated under its current name in 1923 and has been turned into a bank that has much more revenue streams than just rate-related services like mortgages and consumer lending.

Right now, Bank of America consists of three core segments. First of all, the enterprise brand that represents banking services for people and companies. This segment includes consumer and small businesses like global commercial banking, global transaction services, business banking, wholesale credit, etc. The second segment is the reason why Bank of America is often abbreviated as BAML. In 2008, Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch & Co. in an all-stock deal worth roughly $50 billion days before the company's collapse. This acquisition saved Merrill Lynch and made Bank of America a major player in the investing and wealth management business. The third segment is BofA Securities, which represents institutional broker-dealer businesses like Global Banking and Markets, Investment Banking, and Capital Markets.

With this in mind, the graph below shows that net interest income is less than half of total revenues. For example, in 2019, total revenues were $85.6 billion (after provision for loan losses). Net interest income came in at $48.9 billion as a result of interest income on loans and investments worth $71.3 billion and total interest expenses of $22.4 billion.

Source: TIKR.com

While total revenue might suggest that the company's business is stable and consistent, the graph below shows how cyclical the company's business model is - not that anyone doubted that in the first place, but still. As you can see, EBIT excluding unusual items like merger and restructuring charges, impairment of goodwill, asset writedowns, and legal settlements is as cyclical as it gets. Between the housing peak of 2006 and 2012 (right before the US consumer bottomed), EBT fell from almost $33 billion to a mere $1.5 billion. Then, as the American consumer started to gain interest in the housing market again, backed by a rapidly recovering economy, the company's EBT soared to $35.8 billion n 2018 with only one year that saw a year-on-year decline (2014).

As everyone knows, the current economic situation is comparable to 2008 - if not worse. As a result, Bank of America's second quarter has been terrible. The company reported an EPS decline of 50% to $0.37 on 3% lower revenues. Net interest income came in at $10.8 billion, which is down 11% as a result of lower interest rates, partially offset by higher loan and deposit growth. Good thing the company has other business segments as sales and trading revenue was up 28% to $4.2 billion. The company also generated a record investment banking fee quarter of $2.2 billion, which is up 57%.

Additionally, net charge-offs increased from $1.12 billion in the prior quarter to $1.15 billion. The net charge-off ratio fell by 1 basis point to 0.45%. However, total provisions for credit losses rose from $4.77 billion in Q1 of 2020 to currently $5.12 billion. As a comparison, provisions were at $940 million at the end of 2019. Total second-quarter nonperforming loans increased by $300 million as a result of severe weakness in retail, cruise lines, real estate, energy, and restaurants/hotels.

As a result of the company's size and economic significance, there is no way the company escapes from the COVID-19 troubles. Hence, the stock is down 32% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is roughly unchanged.

Data by YCharts

The reason this is important is that Bank of America is, technically speaking, not a must-add to my never sell portfolio. The overview below shows that starting in 2006, the addition of Bank of America would have caused the CAGR to drop by more than 100 basis points. The standard deviation went up by 100 basis points. The reason this is the case is that Bank of America dropped 94% in the Great Financial Crisis. In other words, technically speaking, one whole position in the portfolio would have evaporated.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (Starting in 2006)

With this in mind, there are two things worth mentioning. First of all, Bank of America is in a much better position compared to 2009. Liquidity is up from $214 billion to $876 million. Additionally, the company's core tier 1 capital ratio started the year at 11.1% with total equity (including loss allowances) at a similar level.

I have no doubt the company is going to survive economic weakness, which brings me to the second point I wanted to mention: timing. While timing is 'not that important' as most dividend accounts are added to on a monthly basis, below is the same overview of stocks starting in 2010. As you can see, in this case, the addition of Bank of America does not cause a significant negative effect. Note that I went with 2010 as this excluded the 500% rally shortly after the recession, but included the weakness in 2011.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (Starting in 2010)

This also had an impact on dividends as you already might know. That said, this is normally the part where I show you the CAGR of dividends over the past 16 years. However, in the case of Bank of America, this number is negative. Prior to the Great Financial Crisis, the company increased its dividends by 9% per year between 2004 and 2007. Then, after a reduction of $0.16 in 2008, the company pretty much cut dividends as the payout fell to $0.04. This number remained unchanged until 2014. Note that the housing market gained momentum in 2012, which allowed the bank to gradually enhance shareholder value. Since 2014, the company has increased dividends by 27% per year. The number of shares outstanding has declined by 18% between 2013 and 2019.

So far, while banks like Wells Fargo (WFC) had to cut their dividend, Bank of America has refrained from cutting. While I cannot promise that they won't cut, I expect the payment to remain stable if the economy is able to bottom in Q3 and accelerate in 2021. Below is a graph of the company's dividend yield since 2010. I went with this timeline because 2009 shows a 60% yield due to the rapid stock price decline, followed by a dividend cut of almost 100%.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the last part of this article.

Gameplan (Takeaway)

I consider Bank of America to be one of the best major banks to buy long term. The company has a well-diversified business model after a series of large acquisitions during the Great Financial Recession (e.g. Countrywide Financial, Merrill Lynch). While there is no denying that the bank suffers during economic downswings, the stock is a great long-term investment during corrections. Right now, the stock is down more than 30% year-to-date, severely underperforming the S&P 500. The price/book value is at its lowest level since the 2016 general election.

Data by YCharts

While I cannot promise that Bank of America won't cut its dividend, I am optimistic that the bank, already better positioned compared to 2009, will recover in 2021. I expect a ton of volatility until the November election as we are still dealing with potential COVID-19 related shutdowns in major states, high unemployment, and rising mortgage delinquencies. We will likely get a $2.5 trillion stimulus package before the election to support unemployment benefits and PPP loans, as well as state and local government support.

In other words, while I do not believe in a quick recovery before the election, I think current prices warrant an entry. And speaking of entry, while timing is not that important when adding on a regular basis (averaging up, if the stock rises again), I will try to buy the stock a bit lower as I think $20-$21 will provide good support.

With all of this being said, I once again want to mention that my portfolio is not a portfolio you want to own right before retirement. It is aimed at outperforming the S&P 500 long term while generating a yield close to 3.8%. I also want to mention again that having a healthy cash position in uncertain economic times is important. Do not take risks you cannot afford and be prepared for an extended period of volatility.

