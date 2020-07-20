Micron's stock is stuck at around $50 and appears to be coiled like a spring that is destined to release, and I believe the trend is up.

Micron was breaking out prior to the pandemic, and is yet to return to its 2020 highs.

Micron (MU) is a maker of data storage, including DRAM, flash memory, and solid state drives. These items are core components within modern digital devices and data centers. Micron's stock is currently priced at around $50 and has been stuck in a very tight range for an unreasonably long period of time. I believe MU is likely to appreciate in reaction to probable forthcoming government stimulus. I also believe the stock is likely to gap up to between $55 and $60, before possibly breaking out to new 2020 highs.

Micron was about 20% higher in late January and early February of this year, before it almost halved in March. Micron subsequently appreciated along with the broader recovery, but it has struggled to escape from the apparent gravity around $50 per share.

Data by YCharts

Last month, Micron reported earnings that beat on the top and bottom lines, with DRAM revenue up 16% and NAND revenue up 10% on the quarter. Micron's operating cash flow was $2.02 billion, compared to the $2.71 billion in same quarter last year. Micron also provided guidance. The company's outlook for this quarter was for $5.75-6.25B in revenue, a gross margin of between 34% and 37%, and $0.95 and $1.15 in EPS, which was above consensus estimates.

Though the pandemic made most markets highly uncertain, it appears clear that there is a flourishing demand for data center capacity and hardware to support changes to work environments. Another semiconductor company, Xilinx (XLNX), also recently increased its quarter's revenue forecast, noting that strength in the wired & wireless and data center groups more than offset their coronavirus-related weakness in the end retail consumer market.

After the pandemic crash, MU shares have had great difficulty getting above $50 per share. On those few occasions that it had gone above $50, it has had difficulty staying there.

(Source: Finviz, with red line and arrows by Zvi Bar)

Micron's shares quickly jumped from around $45 to $55 in the first week of June, and I believe that the shares are primed to make another similar move upwards, and possibly break out further. The chart looks like a tightly coiled conical spring, or a screw, and shares have spent most of July incapable of moving far from $50.

I do not believe this equity is likely to remain at a stable value for an exceedingly long period of time, and that this recent action is likely to be followed by a significant increase that will make up for this recent lull. This will be a gap fill.

Possible concerns

As the seller of items that are essentially commoditized, there is always a possibility that either demand will decline, or that market capacity will create an oversupply that will reduce pricing. Commoditized pricing pressure does not appear to be a pressing issue here, as data center demand is strong, consumer demand should normalize, and production increases by existing competitors or new entrants will be difficult.

Another issue that could affect Micron is its stock-based compensation. The company has a history of buying its executives significant amounts of stock as part of their compensation plan.

(Source: 2nd to last page of the MU Q3 2020 earnings presentation; red markings added by Zvi Bar)

This reasonably high stock-based compensation could make the board susceptible to an activist investor. The market is likely to react positively to an activist, but concerns regarding corporate waste also has the potential to damage a stock's valuation.

Conclusion

Micron's stock price has been unusually stable recently. This is unlikely to continue for much longer. If Micron's current tailwinds and the broader market strength continue, and if the probable forthcoming stimulus does not disappoint, I believe that shares are likely to appreciate 10-20% when this currently coiled spring finally releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, XLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.