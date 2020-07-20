These are tough times for a number of industries and the companies within them. Most everything associated with travel, in particular, has been slammed. Perhaps nothing has been hit harder than the cruise line industry though. This has led to some tough measures by industry leaders, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH). Despite raising around $2.40 billion in gross proceeds in May of this year in a move that management said would give it enough runway to survive for more than 12 months (and possibly as long as 18 months) without revenue, management has decided that now is the time to dip its toes back into the debt and equity markets in order to shore up its balance sheet. It remains to be seen if this move is actually necessary in this harsh environment because the firm has yet to report second-quarter results. If management is doing this just as a preemptive measure to play it safe, it's a sign of its diligence, but also a high price to pay for safety. If, instead, this maneuver is because the company really needs this extra liquidity, the future could be painful.

A look at its debt and equity maneuvers

Back in May of this year, Norwegian, faced with the prospect of not surviving the downturn, elected to issue a series of debt and equity securities. In all, if maximum dilution takes effect, the firm will end up seeing common shareholders diluted by 33.5% compared to where they were before the issuance. In exchange, the company raised a fresh batch of capital, totaling out to around $2.40 billion in gross proceeds in all. At the time, I would not have expected another raise to occur this year, or at least not one until closer to the end of the year. I was wrong.

On July 16th, a full month to the day after announcing that many of its voyages would be cancelled/delayed until at least the end of October, the firm announced details of a plan to raise more cash for itself. The first chunk of this capital involves $750 million in Senior Secured Notes. This is up from the prior expectation of the company issuing $675 million in notes. The interest rate set on these is 10.25% per annum and they are expected to mature in 2026. Management intends to take proceeds of $675 million in order to pay off some revolving credit facility debt that is supposed to mature in March of 2022. Though refinancing debt ahead of schedule and kicking the maturity can down the road is a common strategy, the price paid for this maneuver alone is lofty. The credit facility's interest rate is set at LIBOR plus 0.8%. This works out to about 1.28% per annum right now. Instead of paying $8.64 million per year on the $675 million, Norwegian is paying $69.19 million for an increase in interest of $60.55 million. This isn't even factoring in the $7.69 million in added interest from the other $75 million in debt it's taking on above that figure if it doesn't use any portion of that for extra debt reduction.

10.25% for secured debt, some of which has some of its vessels as first priority in terms of collateral, is incredibly high. Fortunately, not all of the company's debt issued now is that high. As part of its continued refinancing activities, management is also issuing $400 million worth of Exchangeable Notes. This is up from its prior plan of issuing only $250 million of this. Management is giving initial purchasers of these notes the option (on or before August 2nd) to purchase up to another $60 million worth of these notes. The interest rate for these is just 5.375% and they are due in 2025, but there's a different cost to these besides interest: dilution.

According to the terms of the agreement, these notes can convert into Series A Preference shares of Norwegian at a price of $1,000 for every 53.3333 shares. This works out to $18.75 per unit for the company's common stock and it's 20.1% higher than the $15.61 per unit that shares are trading at as I type this. This could also work out to as many as 24.53 million additional common shares of stock. This also brings us to a discussion of the firm's public share offering as well. In order to raise even more capital, the company has decided to issue common shares outright.

The price paid per unit in this issuance is $15. In all, the company is issuing 16.67 million units. This works out to $250 million in funding. Management has also offered an underwriter's option for 2.5 million common units, bringing the maximum size of the offering to 19.17 million shares. The end result: it increases the common share issuance gross proceeds by $37.5 million to $287.5 million if all goes according to plan. Between this and the Exchangeable Notes, management is permitting up to 43.7 million additional shares, which works out to about 10% of the company's stock after giving effect to May's dilutive endeavors. In all, for shareholders who have been part of the picture since before the company's May announcement, dilution could hit as high as 41.5%.

Takeaway

At some point, the industry that Norwegian operates in will recover, but that time is not now. So long as the business has the ability to survive the current downturn, it should be fine in the long run. After all, the business has a history of serving as a cash cow. Last year alone, operating cash flow was $1.82 billion. Assuming that it does have the cash now to survive the present downturn, the next question becomes how much more dilution, if any, that investors will receive. Every time shares are issued, that depresses the upside potential for the business. While I am cautiously optimistic, investors should keep a close watch here to ensure that what upside does exist when the company finally comes out of these weeds is worth the dilution they are being hit with today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.