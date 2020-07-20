Since Trimble doesn't pay a dividend, it wouldn't normally be a candidate for DGI investors like us. But, the pandemic has us bending our rules.

Raven Industries is a dividend payer with a five-year capital investment plan for 3X the previous five. We are drawn to growth, but, its valuation is rich.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted my investment club to adjust our requirements, to bend our rules. Looking at companies through a pandemic lens, a probability of survival becomes a key factor while the possibility of thriving in a "new normal" is appealing.

We've purposely focused on a DGI strategy. Yet, my investment club seems to always be drawn toward the growth stories, probably because we started our investing journey as GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) investors. A few years ago, we opted to focus more on building income. After a small learning curve, we defined criteria to guide our research. We've dubbed our DGI strategy a search for GRAVY - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth.

A club member requested an analysis of dividend-paying Raven Industries (RAVN). It hasn't grown its dividend since 2014 but Raven is touting a growth story. Its business positions it for survival while its growth plans position it to thrive.

The dive into Raven led me back to Trimble Inc. (TRMB). I covered Trimble from 2013 through 2016. But, my attention to it slipped when the club's investing strategy changed. Since Trimble didn't pay a dividend, it was no longer an investment candidate for us. And, yet, Trimble is very likely to not only survive but to thrive.

An investment recommendation for the club on either company is hardly straightforward. Certainly, there are times when exceptions to rules are necessary. The COVID-19 pandemic may well be one of those times.

Raven Industries

I have to admit I wasn't familiar with Raven Industries when the request came to offer an opinion. The manufacturer is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Its first products were high-altitude research balloons. It now focuses on technology solutions to solve challenges faced across several industries such as agriculture, industrial, construction, energy, defense and aerospace. The company operates three business segments – Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films and Raven Aerostar.

Connections between the segments are not immediately obvious until one realizes the solutions were birthed from Raven's research balloon roots. The Applied Technology segment primarily utilizes the logistical, GPS-guidance and autonomous technology to provide precision products and tools to the agriculture industry. The Engineered Films segment grew out of Raven's balloon manufacturing knowledge and serves the agriculture industry as well as the industrial, construction and energy industries.

In November 2019, Raven Industries declared its intention to fuel exponential growth through two platforms – Raven Autonomy and Raven Composites. Raven Autonomy will provide autonomous agricultural solutions in the Applied Technology segment. Raven Composites will offer reinforced composites through the Engineered Films segment. It plans to invest three times as much capital through 2024 as it did in the previous five years.

The Applied Technology segment will see the most investment at $400 million while investment in the Engineered Films segment will top $300 million. Overall, Raven expects to allocate over $400 million to acquisitions and $300 million to research and development.

In fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, Raven invested over $50 million, making its first foundational steps in building the Raven Autonomy platform. The company acquired Smart Ag and acquired a majority ownership of DOT Technology. Smart Ag offers aftermarket retrofit kits for farm equipment. The kits enable the machinery to be connected, managed and operated autonomously. In March 2020, Raven announced it will acquire the remaining equity of DOT Technology, the designer and manufacturer of a platform allowing the autonomous handling of farming implements.

Fusing DOT, and the recently acquired Smart Ag® autonomous perception and path planning technology, with our core technology platforms in guidance, steering, and machine control enables Raven to deliver revolutionary autonomous solutions and greatly accelerate our long-term growth in Applied Technology.

Both companies were considered to be in the technological development stage, which means neither was yet generating revenue.

For fiscal 2020 ending February 1, 2020, Raven's sales were $382.5 million. Earnings were $0.97 per diluted share. The company's backlog totaled $60 million. Raven had $20.7 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet and credit availability of $100 million.

Raven reported fiscal 2021 first-quarter results on May 19th. Revenue declined year over year by 12% to $86.5 million. Though all three segments were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Applied Technology segment did improve sales slightly. The company did manage to generate $3 million more in operating cash in the quarter than in the prior year. Yet, as a precautionary measure relative to the pandemic, Raven opted to draw down $50 million against its revolving credit line. Still, its debt-to-equity ratio is less than 20.

Raven pays a dividend of $0.52 per share annually. Although many companies have opted to conserve and protect cash by suspending their dividend payments, Raven's Board did opt to approve its regular quarterly dividend. When its shares are trading below $26, the yield is over 2% but under 2.5% when shares trade over $20.80. It has paid that rate since 2014. It could easily be argued Raven's capital allocation plan points to future dividend increases.

Trimble

Trimble provides positioning, connecting, modeling and analysis solutions. It “connects the physical and digital worlds.”

More than half of its sales, 57%, are generated from the sale of technology and services including software as a service. The remainder is generated from the sale of hardware. It serves the agriculture, civil engineering, construction, geospatial, transportation and utilities industries.

Representative products include equipment that automates and enables increased precision within large industrial equipment such as tractors and bulldozers; integrated systems that track and manage fleets of vehicles and workers and provide real-time information and analytics to the back-office; data collection systems that enable the management of large amounts of geo-referenced information; software solutions that connect all aspects of a construction site or a farm; and building information modeling ("BIM") software that is used throughout the design, build, and operation of buildings.

When I last covered Trimble for Seeking Alpha in 2016, the company was focused on three initiatives - grow revenue, reduce costs, improve gross margin. Since then, revenue has improved from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $3.3 billion in 2019. Its recurring revenue stream at the end of 2019 was $1.13 billion on an annualized basis. At the end of 2016, Trimble's gross margin was 56.4%. It had improved to 57.7% by the end of 2019. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenue, were 42% in 2016 and 43% in 2019.

Initially, Trimble expected 2020 first-quarter non-GAAP revenue in a range of $780 million to $810 million and non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 to $0.45 per share. On May 6th, it reported revenue of $794 million and earnings of $0.49 per share. Annualized recurring revenue improved to $1.15 billion. Despite a year-over-year slip in revenue, the quarter exceeded expectations. Source

Trimble has $216.8 million in cash and equivalents. Its debt obligation is $1.98 billion and its debt-to-equity ratio is over 65%. In response to the pandemic, the company extended the maturity date on its $225 million term loan from July 2021 to July 2022. It has $1.07 billion remaining on its $1.25 billion revolver.

Trimble does not pay a dividend. It did have an active share repurchase program. In the 2020 first quarter, it bought back approximately 1.2 million shares. However, in response to the pandemic and to conserve cash, it suspended future buybacks.

Musings On A Comparison Of The Two

The embrace of technology positions both companies to survive and potentially thrive. Trimble's $10 billion market cap positions it as a leader. As well, it is classified as a technology company. Trimble will likely stay on Wall Street's radar. On the other hand, Raven's market cap is less than $1 billion and it is classified as an industrial company. It is not uncommon for a technology company to be valued at a premium to an industrial company.

At this point, Trimble has grown both revenue and earnings at a faster pace than Raven over the past three years. As well, Raven’s margins don’t compare well at all to Trimble’s. Raven's gross margin is 32% compared to 58% for Trimble. Net income margin for Raven is 7% compared to 16% for Trimble. On a revenue per employee basis, the two are comparable - Trimble generates $284 thousand while Raven generates $281 thousand. However, Trimble's income is $45 thousand per employee while Raven’s is only $19 thousand. The implication, to me, is Trimble is a much more “efficient” company.

It cannot be ignored the two companies are at different points of maturity. Prior to the pandemic, Trimble expected revenue in 2020 to fall in a range of -4% to +1%. Earnings were projected to be flat at the low end of its range and to grow at a mid-single-digit rate at the high end. On the other hand, Raven is actively and aggressively attempting to grow. Considering the current economic environment and considering Raven's intent to grow through acquisition, the company may find itself able to acquire needed bolt-on businesses at better prices than before the pandemic. Comparatively, with its first-quarter reporting, Trimble suspended its pursuit of acquisitions.

As previously mentioned, Raven pays a dividend while Trimble does not. Therefore, generating a return with Trimble will rely on share price appreciation. It is currently trading within 10% of its 52-week high. Yet, its forward P/E ratio is just 25, slightly lower than its sector's average and slightly higher than its five-year average. On the other hand, Raven's share price is approximately 40% off its 52-week high. Its valuation based on forward earnings estimates seems rich at a ratio over 62. This rate is more than double the sector's average and nearly 80% greater than the company's own historical five-year average.

By browsing a few agricultural industry forums, it becomes evident consumers often use products from both Trimble and Raven. Discussion often centers on interactivity between the two. Yet, a key differentiation between the two companies is Trimble's diversification across so many industries. Should one of its target industries be challenged, it is likely the others may show stability.

The Takeaway

Choosing whether to invest in Raven Industries or Trimble should typically come down to an individual investor’s investing style and investing time frame. Since Trimble doesn't pay a dividend, it, normally, would not appeal to income or DGI investors. For DGI investors with a focus on growth, such as my investment club, Raven Industries does appear to be a viable candidate. However, its rich valuation is an obstacle.

Yet, both companies are now on my investment club's watch list. In this current environment of suspended and eliminated dividends, my investment club was willing to forego the dividend-payer requirement for a company positioned to not only survive but thrive. A surge in infrastructure spending would spur an investment in Trimble. As well, we'll watch for a pull-back in Raven's share price, hopefully by at least 15%.

Pandemics may change the rules. At the very least, pandemics create exceptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.